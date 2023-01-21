Red Raiders Drop Seventh Straight Loss, Lose to Wildcats 78-68: Live Game Updates

The Red Raiders are looking to end their losing streak, hitting the road to take on the Wildcats in a Big 12 showdown.

The Texas Tech Red Raiders (10-8, 0-6 Big 12) are back in action on Saturday as they hit the road to take on the red hot Kansas State Wildcats (16-2, 5-1 Big 12).

The Red Raiders have struggled mightily to start conference play, entering Saturday on a six-game losing streak with an 0-6 record against the Big 12 that they are looking to overcome.

However, the true cause for concern is the difference in play between non-conference and conference play.

In non-conference play the Red Raiders went 10-2 and outscored opponents 81.6-62.3, including three straight 100-point games to end non-conference play. However, in conference play they have been outscored 74.5-65, a complete 180 in scoring output.

As for the Wildcats, they have been red hot under first-year coach Jerome Tang. They are coming off an overtime 83-82 upset win over rival Kansas Jayhawks.

These two teams are very similar on both ends of the court, with the Red Raiders averaging 76.1 points per game and holding opponents to 66.4 points per game. The Wildcats, though, are scoring 78.4 points per game and holding opponents to 68.1 points.

Stay tuned as we provide live updates as the Red Raiders hit the road for another Big 12 showdown against the Wildcats on Saturday afternoon.

Live updates will be available after tip off.

FIRST HALF

Under-16 media timeout

We've hit the first media timeout, and this game has not been an offensive one so far. The Red Raiders hold an early 2-point lead, with Aimaq leading the way with four points.

Kansas State 6

Texas Tech 8

Under-12 media timeout

At the under-12 media timeout the pace has picked up a bit in this one, with the Wildcats now taking a 3-point lead. Aimaq and Obanor lead the way for Tech with four points each.

Kansas State 14

Texas Tech 11

Under-8 media timeout

We're at the under-8 media timeout and the Wildcats appear to be coming to life on offense. They've stretched their lead to 6, with Batcho being called for a Flagrant 1 as well heading into the timeout.

Kansas State 19

Texas Tech 13

Under-4 media timeout

At the under-4 media timeout and these two teams are going punch for punch. The Red Raiders have had an answer so far for the Wildcats on offense, keeping this a 4-point game.

Kansas State 26

Texas Tech 22

HALFTIME

Kansas State turns the ball over and Pop Isaacs drills the buzzer beater to give the Red Raiders a 5-point lead going into halftime. He also leads the Red Raiders with 8 points.

Kansas State 28

Texas Tech 33

SECOND HALF

Under-16 media timeout

The Red Raiders have been outscored 7-2 to open the half as we hit the first media timeout. It has been a slow offensive start once again for Tech, as they look to avoid letting another halftime lead go.

Kansas State 35

Texas Tech 35

Under-12 media timeout

We've hit the under-12 media timeout and the Wildcats are not going down without a fight in this one. They've cut the Red Raider lead down to four and get the ball out of the timeout.

Kansas State 41

Texas Tech 45

Under-8 media timeout

We've hit the under-8 media timeout and boy do we have a game on our hands folks. The Wildcats battled back from an 8-point deficit, and the two teams are tied with 7:27 left in this one.

Kansas State 50

Texas Tech 50

Under-4 media timeout

The Red Raiders enter the under-4 media timeout in a major scoring drought, with 0 field goals in the last 4:48 of action. As a result, the Wildcats have taken a 6-point lead.

Kansas State 56

Texas Tech 50

FINAL :

KSU 68

TTU 58

Another rough, rough loss for the Red Raiders as they let another second half lead slip away. The 10-point los extends their losing streak to 7 games, dropping them to 0-7 in Big 12 play.

Y ou can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Follow the Texas Tech Red Raiders Daily Blitz Podcast HERE

Follow Red Raider Review on Facebook and Twitter !

Want The Latest in Breaking News and Insider Information on the Red Raiders? Check Out The Latest In Texas Tech News Here

Want Even More Texas Tech Red Raiders News? Check Out the SI.com Team Page Here