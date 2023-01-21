ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse Dominates Georgia Tech After Slow Start

By Mike McAllister
Despite another slow start, Syracuse cruised to a 80-63 victory by dominating Georgia Tech over the final 33 minutes. With the win, the Orange improved to 13-7 (6-3) on the season. The Yellow Jackets fell to 8-11 (1-8). Next up for Syracuse is North Carolina in the Dome on Tuesday.

Georgia Tech jumped out to a 21-10 lead in the first seven minutes of the game as the Yellow Jackets played with more energy and urgency. Syracuse settled in, however, outscoring Tech 30-12 from that point thanks in part to a 17-0 run that helped the Orange take a seven point lead into halftime.

Syracuse did not let up in the second, as every time Georgia Tech would make a push the Orange would respond. The lead dwindled to as little as five, but Syracuse would hit a big bucket each time it was threatened.

Joe Girard led the way with a game high 28 points to go along with seven assists, five rebounds and a steal. Every time Syracuse needed a bucket, it seemed to come from Girard. He was 11-21 shooting and 6-10 from beyond the arc.

Judah Mintz bounced back with 13 points, six assists to just one turnover along with two steals. Maliq Brown had a career high 18 points to go along with four rebounds and four steals. Jesse Edwards finished with 14 points, seven rebounds and three blocks.

