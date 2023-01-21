ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eden Prairie, MN

Eden Prairie Local News

EPLN Sports Calendar | Week of Jan. 23

Monday, Jan. 23 No events are scheduled. Tuesday, Jan. 24 The sports week starts on Tuesday when the Eagles boys and girls Alpine ski teams head to Buck Hill in Burnsville for a multiple-school meet. Racing begins at 4 p.m. The Eden Prairie girls gymnastics team travels to St. Michael-Albertville for dual competition. The meet, [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

David Flom reinstated as Eden Prairie boys basketball coach

Eden Prairie boys basketball head coach David Flom has been reinstated, allowing him to resume coaching the team, effective immediately, per a statement from Eden Prairie School District communications director Dirk Tedmon. Flom was suspended by the school district on Dec. 8, pending an investigation into a complaint about his use of inappropriate language during [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Sports update: Eagles edged by No. 2 Tonka

The Eden Prairie boys hockey team took second-ranked Minnetonka to the brink. Eagles freshman Mason Moe (19) scored in the third period to tie the game at two. The Skippers scored with 38 seconds left in regulation to win it 3-2. Photo by Rick Olson Check back in with eplocalnews.org for complete coverage. EPLN will soon post [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Sports update: Eagles win second straight

Freshman goalie Rylee Lorton, who had 27 saves Saturday, celebrates the Eden Prairie girls hockey team’s 3-1 victory over North Wright County. Photo by Rick Olson Check back in with eplocalnews.org for complete coverage. EPLN will soon post an in-depth game story of North Wright County vs. Eden Prairie.
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
CBS Minnesota

University of Minnesota Dance Team shares the secret to success after earning 21st championship in 20 years

MINNEAPOLIS -- If you've been disappointed in the way Minnesota sports teams have performed throughout the years, you're not paying attention to the University of Minnesota Dance Team (UMDT).The program just took home two national championship titles in Division 1A pom and jazz last weekend, earning the program 21 national titles since 2003.In those 20 years of winning, UMDT won their pom division for 8 consecutive years, and this year is their 6th time winning a double championship title in both pom and jazz."We pushed the limits, we pushed the envelope and that's really what we wanted to do," said...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Minnesota Neighborhood Is Currently Being Terrorized By Wild Turkey

Minnesota is home to many wild animals, and one of them-- a wild turkey-- is currently terrorizing residents of one neighborhood in the North Star State. After once being nearly eliminated from Minnesota entirely, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says that there are currently around 70,000 wild turkeys that call the Land of 10,000 Lakes home. They're descendants of a flock of wild turkeys that were trapped in Missouri and transplanted to Houston County back in the early 1970s.
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

Minnesota team wins World Snow Sculpting Championship

(ABC 6 News) – A Minnesota team took first place at the second annual World Snow Sculpting Championship in Stillwater. The Minnesota team named, House of Thune, comprised of three members – Dusty Thune, Kelly Thune, and David Aichinger – carved 10 tons of snow into a sculpture named “Journey.”
STILLWATER, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

PiM Arts High hosted annual MN Thespians conference

Over 150 high school students, teachers, and mentors from the Minnesota theater arts community gathered at PiM Arts High School (PiM Arts) in Eden Prairie on Jan. 14 for the Minnesota Thespians (MN Thespians) Annual Conference. The theme this year was “Together Again”— an appropriate choice since it was the first time in two years [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Ted Rivers

The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Minnesota?

Glen Taylor is a businessman and philanthropist from Minnesota, known for his success in the printing and publishing industries. He is the founder, chairman, and CEO of Taylor Corporation, a privately-held printing and technology company based in Mankato, Minnesota. He is also the majority owner of the Minnesota Timberwolves, a professional basketball team in the National Basketball Association (NBA).
MINNESOTA STATE
Eden Prairie Local News

Arthur ‘Art’ Peterson

Arthur G. (“Art”) Peterson, 84, of Eden Prairie, passed away unexpectedly from cardiac arrest on Jan. 17, 2023.  Son of Adolph and Flossie (Hawes) Peterson, Art grew up on a farm in Atwater, and attended Litchfield High School and served in the U.S. Air Force. When living in St. Paul, he worked for Univac before [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Madison Daily Leader

Nelsen, Miller exchange vows

Kendra Nelsen and Adam Miller, both of Minneapolis, Minn., were married on Sept. 10 at Laurel Ridge Barn in Sioux Falls. The Rev. Bob Woltjer, uncle of the bride, performed the afternoon ceremony. Parents of the couple are Greg and Sue Nelsen of Sioux Falls, and Renae Hansen of Aberdeen;...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
tourcounsel.com

Ridgedale Center | Shopping mall in Minnetonka, Minnesota

Ridgedale Center, colloquially known as Ridgedale, is an enclosed shopping mall in Minnetonka, Minnesota, a western suburb of the Twin Cities. It is located directly off of I-394/US 12 between Ridgedale Drive and Plymouth Road. The Ridgedale Center is a shopping mall located in Minnetonka, Minnesota, and is one of...
MINNETONKA, MN
KARE 11

Pond Hockey Championship sets stage for marriage proposal

MINNEAPOLIS — While some winter events welcomed heavy snowfall, planners for the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships were worried about snow creating lots of insulation on Lake Nokomis. “We had some challenges with that 16-inch snowfall,” said Jody Delorit, owner of WOW Factor Sports and U.S. Pond Hockey Championships.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
willmarradio.com

Minneapolis Inches Away from Snowiest Season

(Minneapolis, MN) Minneapolis is inches away from the third snowiest season on record. That's according to data from the Twin Cities National Weather Service, which reports the area has seen more than 52 inches of snowfall so far this winter. The average winter sees around 51 inches of snow. The all time snowiest season, back in 1991, dropped 63 inches of snow on the Twin Cities.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MIX 108

Inside Minnesota’s Highest-Priced Home For Sale

If you're anything like me, you love looking at big, beautiful houses. I also like seeing fun and unique homes that stand out from the rest and thankfully, there are plenty of those to browse in both Minnesota and Wisconsin. I was thinking back on homes I have seen or...
MINNESOTA STATE
krwc1360.com

Howard Lake Man Escapes Injury in Weekend Traffic Crash Near New Ulm

A Wright County man escaped injury in a weekend traffic crash near New Ulm. The State Patrol reports that around 1:30 PM Saturday, a Dodge pickup truck and a GMC SUV collided in Cottonwood Township in Brown County. Authorities say that the pickup the SUV were both southbound on Highway 15 when they collided.
NEW ULM, MN
