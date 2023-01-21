Read full article on original website
Armed robbery occurs at AV Tobacco in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
A Crash on I-94 in Minneapolis Causes 7 InjuriescreteMinneapolis, MN
Minnesota Twins Complete Another Major TradeOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Pierre "Pig's Eye" Parrant (c. 1777 - unknown)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Theodore Hamm Mansion (c. 1886 - 1954)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
EPLN Sports Calendar | Week of Jan. 23
Monday, Jan. 23 No events are scheduled. Tuesday, Jan. 24 The sports week starts on Tuesday when the Eagles boys and girls Alpine ski teams head to Buck Hill in Burnsville for a multiple-school meet. Racing begins at 4 p.m. The Eden Prairie girls gymnastics team travels to St. Michael-Albertville for dual competition. The meet, [...]
Boys hockey: No. 2 Minnetonka escapes with last-minute goal to edge Eagles
Eagles senior captain Teddy Townsend and junior forward Billie Jacobson-Couch stood behind the glass, ritualistically taping their sticks while watching the Eden Prairie girls hockey team skate to a 3-1 win over North Wright County on Saturday. The opening faceoff between the Eagles boys team and second-ranked Minnetonka was still a few hours away, but [...]
Eagles capture second straight win with 3-1 victory over North Wright County
The Eden Prairie girls hockey team was trailing North Wright County 1-0 with 3:30 remaining in the second period on Saturday when senior captain Paige Holt lost her stick. Holt was forechecking behind the River Hawks’ net when she made a move toward the puck. Her stick was caught between a defender and the boards, [...]
David Flom reinstated as Eden Prairie boys basketball coach
Eden Prairie boys basketball head coach David Flom has been reinstated, allowing him to resume coaching the team, effective immediately, per a statement from Eden Prairie School District communications director Dirk Tedmon. Flom was suspended by the school district on Dec. 8, pending an investigation into a complaint about his use of inappropriate language during [...]
Sports update: Eagles edged by No. 2 Tonka
The Eden Prairie boys hockey team took second-ranked Minnetonka to the brink. Eagles freshman Mason Moe (19) scored in the third period to tie the game at two. The Skippers scored with 38 seconds left in regulation to win it 3-2. Photo by Rick Olson Check back in with eplocalnews.org for complete coverage. EPLN will soon post [...]
Sports update: Eagles win second straight
Freshman goalie Rylee Lorton, who had 27 saves Saturday, celebrates the Eden Prairie girls hockey team’s 3-1 victory over North Wright County. Photo by Rick Olson Check back in with eplocalnews.org for complete coverage. EPLN will soon post an in-depth game story of North Wright County vs. Eden Prairie.
Jake Mauer, father of Twins' Mauer brothers, dies at 66
Jake Mauer died Jan. 17 at the age of 66.
University of Minnesota Dance Team shares the secret to success after earning 21st championship in 20 years
MINNEAPOLIS -- If you've been disappointed in the way Minnesota sports teams have performed throughout the years, you're not paying attention to the University of Minnesota Dance Team (UMDT).The program just took home two national championship titles in Division 1A pom and jazz last weekend, earning the program 21 national titles since 2003.In those 20 years of winning, UMDT won their pom division for 8 consecutive years, and this year is their 6th time winning a double championship title in both pom and jazz."We pushed the limits, we pushed the envelope and that's really what we wanted to do," said...
Minnesota Neighborhood Is Currently Being Terrorized By Wild Turkey
Minnesota is home to many wild animals, and one of them-- a wild turkey-- is currently terrorizing residents of one neighborhood in the North Star State. After once being nearly eliminated from Minnesota entirely, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says that there are currently around 70,000 wild turkeys that call the Land of 10,000 Lakes home. They're descendants of a flock of wild turkeys that were trapped in Missouri and transplanted to Houston County back in the early 1970s.
KAAL-TV
Minnesota team wins World Snow Sculpting Championship
(ABC 6 News) – A Minnesota team took first place at the second annual World Snow Sculpting Championship in Stillwater. The Minnesota team named, House of Thune, comprised of three members – Dusty Thune, Kelly Thune, and David Aichinger – carved 10 tons of snow into a sculpture named “Journey.”
PiM Arts High hosted annual MN Thespians conference
Over 150 high school students, teachers, and mentors from the Minnesota theater arts community gathered at PiM Arts High School (PiM Arts) in Eden Prairie on Jan. 14 for the Minnesota Thespians (MN Thespians) Annual Conference. The theme this year was “Together Again”— an appropriate choice since it was the first time in two years [...]
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Minnesota?
Glen Taylor is a businessman and philanthropist from Minnesota, known for his success in the printing and publishing industries. He is the founder, chairman, and CEO of Taylor Corporation, a privately-held printing and technology company based in Mankato, Minnesota. He is also the majority owner of the Minnesota Timberwolves, a professional basketball team in the National Basketball Association (NBA).
Arthur ‘Art’ Peterson
Arthur G. (“Art”) Peterson, 84, of Eden Prairie, passed away unexpectedly from cardiac arrest on Jan. 17, 2023. Son of Adolph and Flossie (Hawes) Peterson, Art grew up on a farm in Atwater, and attended Litchfield High School and served in the U.S. Air Force. When living in St. Paul, he worked for Univac before [...]
America's 'best buffets' list includes restaurants in Minnesota, Wisconsin
A national food site has had a go at compiling the best 20 buffets in the United States, and venues in Minnesota and western Wisconsin made the list. Q. Cumbers on Edina's France Avenue is included in Tasting Table's round-up, drawing praise for its "fresh, seasonal ingredients" and its expensive salad selection.
Madison Daily Leader
Nelsen, Miller exchange vows
Kendra Nelsen and Adam Miller, both of Minneapolis, Minn., were married on Sept. 10 at Laurel Ridge Barn in Sioux Falls. The Rev. Bob Woltjer, uncle of the bride, performed the afternoon ceremony. Parents of the couple are Greg and Sue Nelsen of Sioux Falls, and Renae Hansen of Aberdeen;...
tourcounsel.com
Ridgedale Center | Shopping mall in Minnetonka, Minnesota
Ridgedale Center, colloquially known as Ridgedale, is an enclosed shopping mall in Minnetonka, Minnesota, a western suburb of the Twin Cities. It is located directly off of I-394/US 12 between Ridgedale Drive and Plymouth Road. The Ridgedale Center is a shopping mall located in Minnetonka, Minnesota, and is one of...
Pond Hockey Championship sets stage for marriage proposal
MINNEAPOLIS — While some winter events welcomed heavy snowfall, planners for the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships were worried about snow creating lots of insulation on Lake Nokomis. “We had some challenges with that 16-inch snowfall,” said Jody Delorit, owner of WOW Factor Sports and U.S. Pond Hockey Championships.
willmarradio.com
Minneapolis Inches Away from Snowiest Season
(Minneapolis, MN) Minneapolis is inches away from the third snowiest season on record. That's according to data from the Twin Cities National Weather Service, which reports the area has seen more than 52 inches of snowfall so far this winter. The average winter sees around 51 inches of snow. The all time snowiest season, back in 1991, dropped 63 inches of snow on the Twin Cities.
Inside Minnesota’s Highest-Priced Home For Sale
If you're anything like me, you love looking at big, beautiful houses. I also like seeing fun and unique homes that stand out from the rest and thankfully, there are plenty of those to browse in both Minnesota and Wisconsin. I was thinking back on homes I have seen or...
krwc1360.com
Howard Lake Man Escapes Injury in Weekend Traffic Crash Near New Ulm
A Wright County man escaped injury in a weekend traffic crash near New Ulm. The State Patrol reports that around 1:30 PM Saturday, a Dodge pickup truck and a GMC SUV collided in Cottonwood Township in Brown County. Authorities say that the pickup the SUV were both southbound on Highway 15 when they collided.
