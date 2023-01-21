MINNEAPOLIS -- If you've been disappointed in the way Minnesota sports teams have performed throughout the years, you're not paying attention to the University of Minnesota Dance Team (UMDT).The program just took home two national championship titles in Division 1A pom and jazz last weekend, earning the program 21 national titles since 2003.In those 20 years of winning, UMDT won their pom division for 8 consecutive years, and this year is their 6th time winning a double championship title in both pom and jazz."We pushed the limits, we pushed the envelope and that's really what we wanted to do," said...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO