ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Schwartz 'Incredibly Grateful' for Last Two Years with Titans

By David Boclair
AllTitans
AllTitans
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fyZHE_0kMmt1zk00

Two years as senior defensive assistant gave him the opportunity to recharge, and now he is the Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator.

View the original article to see embedded media.

For the last two years, Jim Schwartz was a voice of experience.

That does not mean that Mike Vrabel, defensive coordinator Shane Bowen or any other member of the Tennessee Titans coaching staff listened to everything he said.

“My role was different,” Schwartz said Friday when he was introduced as the Cleveland Browns’ new defensive coordinator . “My job was to be a mentor. My job was to give an extra set of eyes. My job was to make suggestions and not be ruffled if they’re not acted on.”

Schwartz was Tennessee’s senior defensive assistant in 2021 and 2022. It was an under-the-radar role that kept him out of the day-to-day grind and away from any media responsibilities after 20 consecutive seasons in which he was either a defensive coordinator or head coach, a run that began in 2001 when he was promoted from linebackers coach to defensive coordinator for the Titans under then-coach Jeff Fisher.

His addition to the staff coincided with the promotion of Bowen to defensive coordinator. At the time, Bowen was 34 years old, had five years of experience as an NFL assistant and never had been a coordinator at any level.

“My job was not to be the coordinator,” Schwartz said. “But my job was to help the coordinator and to help the position coaches, and maybe say, ‘Hey, look you do it this way. I’ve had success doing it this [other] way in the past. You might want to try this.’”

It was a step back that he sought when he allowed his contract to expire after five seasons as defensive coordinator – and a Super Bowl win – with the Philadelphia Eagles. And it provided him with a break that did not require him to step away from the game.

“It was a great fit,” Vrabel said Friday. “It worked out well for us and worked out well for (Schwartz). He wasn't able to put the time and the commitment that was necessary for him to be a coordinator, and he knew that. I thought he supported (Bowen) and the defense and helped us out. He would handle some of the red zone stuff.

“… I'm glad he is feeling better, and I'm glad he's getting an opportunity to coordinate again.”

Tennessee’s defense ranked in the top half of the league in points allowed each of those two seasons, including tied for fifth in 2021. The same was true in the red zone, where the Titans ranked seventh in 2021 and 16th in 2022.

“I think I was still able to make a contribution,” Schwartz said “I’m incredibly grateful to Mike Vrabel for giving me the trust to do that, and to (Bowen) for trusting me to do that. But they knew that I didn’t have any objective other than to help and to win. And my job was to do a good job with the job they gave me. So, it was fulfilling.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Page Six

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update

The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Who is Alabama offensive coordinator after Bill O’Brien departure?

Bill O’Brien has accepted the New England Patriots’ offensive coordinator role. Who will step up for Alabama football?. Bill O’Brien, who stepped in as Alabama’s offensive coordinator last year as Steve Sarkisian left for a head coaching gig at Texas, is back in the NFL. He and the Patriots, where he worked from 2008-11, have reunited and answered the massive question about how they’ll turn around the offense.
MONTGOMERY, AL
The Comeback

CFB world reacts as Jim Harbaugh sends clear Ohio State message

It’s safe to say that Jim Harbaugh did not dominate the Ohio State Buckeyes during his first few seasons at Michigan as he lost his first five games against Ohio State after taking over as the head coach of the Wolverines and didn’t notch his first win against the Buckeyes until 2021 – his seventh Read more... The post CFB world reacts as Jim Harbaugh sends clear Ohio State message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
thecomeback.com

Browns make major move for Myles Garrett

The Cleveland Browns recently hired Jim Schwartz to replace the fired Joe Woods as defensive coordinator. We won’t get our first look at the new-look Browns defense until next fall. However, we now know that Cleveland made the major hire in order to maximize the potential of All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To The Head Coach Firing

A mid-major men's college basketball coach was fired midseason on Tuesday. According to Stadium's Jeff Goodman, Green Bay dismissed Will Ryan after two-plus seasons, including a 2-19 start this year. Ryan, the son of former University of Wisconsin head coach Bo Ryan, went 15-61 during his time ...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Broncos Have Reportedly 'Made Decision' On Coaching Offer

The Denver Broncos have already interviewed Sean Payton for their head coaching position, and are reportedly planning a second meeting with the former Saints head coach. If FS1's Colin Cowherd is correct, Denver doesn't even need to speak with Payton again. On "The Herd" Tuesday afternoon, Cowherd ...
DENVER, CO
atozsports.com

Tennessee Titans assistant garnering interest for offensive coordinator jobs

Tennessee Titans tight ends coach Luke Steckel is emerging as a candidate for offensive coordinator job openings around the NFL. According to a report by Tom Pelissero, Steckel is set to interview with the Los Angeles Chargers for their offensive coordinator job later this week. Luke’s father, Les Steckel, was...
The Comeback

CFB world reacts to Josh Heupel’s massive payday

The Tennessee Volunteers are coming off its best season in years, earning its first 11-win football season in over two decades. The man at the center of that success, head coach Josh Heupel, is now being compensated for that success. UT Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Danny White announced Tuesday that Heupel had earned a contract Read more... The post CFB world reacts to Josh Heupel’s massive payday appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Popculture

Longtime Atlanta Braves TV Announcer Chip Caray to Leave Team

The Atlanta Braves are about to lose a valuable member of the team. According to MLB.com, Chip Caray, the longtime television announcer for the Braves, is leaving to team to join the St. Louis Cardinals. The Braves have not officially announced the move as of this writing, but it's been reported that Caray will be the lead play-by-play broadcaster for Bally Sports Midwest after working for Bally Sports South where he was with the Braves for the past 18 seasons. Bally Sports Midwest could make an official announcement on Tuesday or Wednesday.
ATLANTA, GA
AllTitans

AllTitans

Nashville, TN
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

AllTitans is a FanNation channel covering the Tennessee Titans

 https://www.si.com/nfl/titans

Comments / 0

Community Policy