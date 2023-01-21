Gameday: Suns Host Struggling Pacers

The Phoenix Suns are set to face off against the Indiana Pacers tonight in hopes to build off a strong performance in Thursday's win over the Brooklyn Nets.

The Phoenix Suns look to win their second consecutive game tonight at 7 PM MST when they face off against the Indiana Pacers at the Footprint Center. This marks the second matchup of a five-game homestand for Phoenix.

It seems the Suns finally have some luck when it comes to the injury bug as Cam Johnson was able to make his return against the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday where he put up 19 points, six rebounds and two assists en route to a 117-112 win snapping a dreadful three game losing streak.

In the absence of Chris Paul and Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges has stepped up in a huge way putting up over 20 points in each of the past two games which they will need if they want to come away with the victory tonight.

After a cold stretch, Ayton has come up huge the past two games putting up 18 points against the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday and 24 points against the Nets.

Ever Since losing Tyrese Haliburton to a knee and elbow injury on Jan. 11 against the New York Knicks, the Pacers have lost their last six games. Once with a winning record not too long ago, the Pacers now sit as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference with a record of 23-24.

Over their past two games against the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Denver Nuggets, no Pacers player has been able to score over 20 points showing how much they miss Haliburton.

According to SI Sportsbook , the spread for this game is minus 3.5 in favor of Phoenix which could be a risky bet just based on how the Suns have been playing as of late.

This is an important game for the Suns as only one game separates Phoenix who are the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 22-24 record and the sixth seeded Golden State Warriors. With so little room for error in the standings, the Suns are going to have to show they are capable of playing consistent basketball and that starts with defeating a below average Pacers team.

We will see Phoenix is able to replicate their win against the Nets tonight at the Footprint Center.