In the articles over the past two weeks, it has been asserted that the Bible is a collection of writings that can be understood. I would like to further assert that it is a collection of writings that MUST be understood and not only understood but CORRECTLY understood. Yes, as mentioned previously, Peter tells us that it does contain within it some things that are hard to understand (2 Peter 3:14-16). While this is true note that he did not say impossible, just hard. The sentence that follows these verses (2 Peter 3:17-18) Peter warns them that there is a real and present danger of being led away with the error of the wicked. His remedy to avoid this danger is to grow; grow in the grace and the knowledge of our Lord. As we continue this thought below we are going to focus on the aspect of growing in knowledge, for this is how we come to understand God’s Word…even the hard parts.

1 DAY AGO