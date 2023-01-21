Read full article on original website
fargounderground.com
Fifth Annual Hotdish Festival Coming To Drekker Brewing February 5th
On Sunday, February 5th from 1-4 pm, Drekker Brewing Company is hosting the “hottest” event in the Midwest — The Fargo Hotdish Festival. A day of food and fun that gives guests another excuse to pull out their favorite holiday stretchy pants. The Fifth Annual Fargo Hotdish...
Winter PRIDE Returns In February With New Events
Fargo-Moorhead PRIDE is one of the largest rural Pride celebrations in the nation. The event annually draws tens of thousands from around the Midwest and Canada. The winters can be long in Fargo, and in the past, Winter PRIDE events have been a welcome respite from the cold nights and now Winter PRIDE is back!
West Fargo Fire Department Warns of Unsafe Ice Conditions on the Sheyenne River
The West Fargo Fire Department reminds residents to stay safe by staying off the Sheyenne River as water levels are expected to rise. On Monday, Jan. 23 the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is increasing outflow from Baldhill Dam from 130 cubic feet per second (cfs) to 275 cfs. The water released from Baldhill Dam enters the Sheyenne River as it travels through West Fargo which causes unsafe ice conditions. Even a relatively small change in water levels can disrupt ice formation with little to no visible signs on the surface.
