The West Fargo Fire Department reminds residents to stay safe by staying off the Sheyenne River as water levels are expected to rise. On Monday, Jan. 23 the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is increasing outflow from Baldhill Dam from 130 cubic feet per second (cfs) to 275 cfs. The water released from Baldhill Dam enters the Sheyenne River as it travels through West Fargo which causes unsafe ice conditions. Even a relatively small change in water levels can disrupt ice formation with little to no visible signs on the surface.

WEST FARGO, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO