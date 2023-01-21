ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Multiple Injured Penguins Will Not Travel to New Jersey

By Nick Horwat
 4 days ago

Despite closing in on full health, the Pittsburgh Penguins will travel without a few faces.

PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Penguins are close to getting a number of players back from injury, but it may still take some time.

Following a full-team practice, Mike Sullivan confirmed that Kris Letang, Josh Archibald, Jan Rutta, and Kasperi Kapanen will not travel with the Penguins to New Jersey.

Letang, Archibald, and Rutta all skated prior to the practice while Letang and Archibald stayed a practiced with the team.

The two wore normal colored jerseys normally indicating full-contact, but Letang said afterwards that the color of the sweater didn’t mean anything.

The colors of the sweaters only indicated a power play or penalty kill player.

Letang and Ty Smith rotated in on the second power play unit, while Archibald, Ryan Poehling, and Jonathan Gruden swapped around on the penalty kill.

The Penguins have a one-game trip to take on the New Jersey Devils and while there was no immediate indication if he will play, it looks like Poehling will travel with the team.

Poehling is currently on the Penguins injured reserve list and has been taking regular reps with the team.

