ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

No Tickets Sold With All Six Mega Millions Lottery Numbers

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YJwQ2_0kMmrzDT00
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in the latest drawing of the multi-state Mega Millions lottery and the estimated jackpot for Tuesday's drawing will grow to $31 million.

One ticket with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, was sold in Tennessee, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association, which conducts the game. It is worth $4 million because the player utilized the Megaplier option, where for an additional $1 any non-jackpot prize is multiplied by the Megaplier number drawn.

The numbers drawn Friday were 20, 29, 31, 64, 66 and the Mega number was 17. The estimated jackpot was $20 million.

The drawing was the first since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number are 1 in 302,575,350, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.

The Mega Millions game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia and U.S. Virgin Islands.

Comments / 3

Related
Beth Torres

Tennessee $4 million lottery ticket sold at grocery store

An extra dollar is turning into millions for a lucky shopper in Tennessee. Whoever purchased the lucky Mega Millions ticket for the Tennessee Lottery drawing held on Friday, January 20, 2023, added the extra dollar to make it a “Megaplier” ticket. This had the delightful effect of turning a $1,000,000 winner into a $4,000,000 “Mega” winner.
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Sales tax holiday for groceries could be coming to Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Prices for groceries have skyrocketed over the past year, but some relief could be coming to Tennessee if some lawmakers get their way. Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that food prices across the country are up 10.4% compared to a year ago with cereal and dairy products up more than 15% each.
KNOXVILLE, TN
R.A. Heim

Over 400 million dollars in payments being sent to residents from the state

If you still haven't received your MIddle Class Tax Refund for the state, you will likely be getting it in the next few weeks. Overall, millions of Californians are receiving inflation relief checks of up to $1,050, either as a direct deposit or a debit card. Currently, at time of publishing, over 7.1 million debit cards and 9.4 million checks have been sent out, totaling over $9.06 billion dollars. (source)
CALIFORNIA STATE
WBKR

Tennessee Woman Freaking Loves This New Online Pharmacy and Here’s Why

"Everyone should have safe, affordable medicines with transparent prices."- Mark Cuban. Billionaire investor Mark Cuban recently launched an online pharmacy that offers generic prescriptions for a fraction of what you would pay at major pharmacies. Here's some background about how Cost Plus Drugs was started and what prompted Mark to create it.
TENNESSEE STATE
westkentuckystar.com

2.5 quake recorded in west Tennessee

A magnitude 2.5 earthquake was reported in west Tennessee near Reelfoot Lake early Sunday morning. According to the U.S. Geological Survey at the University of Memphis, the quake, which occurred at 2:53 am, was centered about one half mile southwest of Tiptonville in Lake County, about 19 miles southwest of Hickman, Kentucky.
TIPTONVILLE, TN
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Tennessee

Black bears have made a significant comeback in after spending the better part of the twentieth century in decline. Due to dedicated conservation efforts, bear hunting has also returned to the state, partly as a way to help control the increasing bear population. Some of the local bears grow to truly impressive sizes. Read on to discover the largest bear ever caught in Tennessee!
TENNESSEE STATE
WKYT 27

Woman wins big in online Kentucky Lottery game

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Laurel County woman won over $222,000 from a Kentucky Lottery Instant Play game online. Last week, Nicole Morgan was one minute into her break at work when she put $20 in her lottery account to play the lottery online. “I wagered $.50 cents on...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
KTLA.com

Where is California’s $2.04 billion Powerball winner?

It has been over two months since a Powerball ticket worth a record $2.04 billion was sold at a convenience store in Altadena and we still don’t know who the winner is. If you’ve been waiting on the edge of your seat to find out who the new multimillionaire is, you’ll likely still be waiting for some time.
CALIFORNIA STATE
12tomatoes.com

In-N-Out Burger Is Opening Restaurants In Tennessee

In-N-Out Burger used to be strictly known as a West Coast staple but times have changed. The restaurant has slowly been making its way east, as Texas customers have already been given the chance to tuck into some animal style fries. Now, they are coming even further east, as they...
TENNESSEE STATE
fox17.com

Third influenza-related child death reported in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) reports there has been a third pediatric influenza-related death in the state. The child who passed lived in the eastern portion of the state according to TDH. Tennessee has been among states seeing higher rates of pediatric hospitalization according to the Centers for...
TENNESSEE STATE
electrek.co

Rivian’s first solar-powered EV charger in Tennessee is now live

Rivian and solar company Clearloop have debuted the first of Rivian’s solar-powered EV chargers in Tennessee. Rivian’s first Waypoints EV charger is in Paris, Tennessee, a city with a population of around 10,000 that’s two hours northwest of Nashville. Rivian’s new Waypoints at Eiffel Tower Park in...
TENNESSEE STATE
Sumner County Source

TNStars 529 College Savings Program Awards $6,000 in Scholarships to Five Tennessee Children

State Treasurer David H. Lillard, Jr. is pleased to recognize Ezekiel Walters as the winner of the $5,000 Grand Prize in the 2022 TNStars Holiday Scholarship Giveaway. His grandmother, Margie Huff, entered the contest on behalf of Ezekiel, a 9-year-old from LaFollette, TN. Four Tennessee children were selected as weekly winners in December leading up to […] The post TNStars 529 College Savings Program Awards $6,000 in Scholarships to Five Tennessee Children appeared first on Sumner County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Davidson County Source

Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Detected in West Tennessee Poultry Flock

The Tennessee State Veterinarian is reporting a detection of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a commercial broiler chicken flock at a farm in Weakley County. Following a sudden spike in bird deaths, lab tests confirmed the presence of H5N1 highly pathogenic avian influenza. HPAI is a highly transmissible disease known to be deadly for domesticated fowl. Fowl can be exposed to HPAI through human interactions and through contact with wild birds.
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN
koamnewsnow.com

2.5 magnitude earthquake in the New Madrid Seismic Zone

NEW MADRID SEISMIC ZONE— The USGS (United States Geological Survey) recorded a magnitude 2.5 earthquake near the Missouri —Tennessee state line, Sunday morning, January 22, 2023. According to the USGS, it occurred around 2:53 a.m. The epicenter was 2 km (1.24 miles) southwest of Tiptonville, Tenn. There were...
TIPTONVILLE, TN
Dickson County Source

Tennessee Farmers Can Buy More Tax Free in 2023

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Revenue and the Tennessee Department of Agriculture remind farmers, timber harvesters, and nursery operators that they can buy more items tax-free in 2023. Under a new state law taking effect January 1, 2023, qualified farmers and nursery operators may purchase building material, fencing...
TENNESSEE STATE
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
56K+
Followers
22K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy