Real Madrid secured a vital three points in the La Liga title race as they traveled to Athletic Club and snatched a 2-0 victory. Karim Benzema and Toni Kroos provided the decisive blows, but the result was a team effort. It was far from a resounding victory, as Madrid remain somewhat off their usual pace and Athletic provided a worthy opposition, but ultimately the visitors emerged victorious thanks to a pair of glittering finishes that the hosts could not match.

1 DAY AGO