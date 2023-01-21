ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Soccer-Ronaldo fails to score on debut as Al Nassr beat Al Ettifaq

RIYADH, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Anderson Talisca earned Al Nassr a 1-0 home win over Al Ettifaq on Sunday, but the fans that turned up to Mrsool Park in droves to see Cristiano Ronaldo in action were left disappointed after he was unable to mark his Saudi Pro league debut with a goal.
traveltomorrow.com

Paris Saint-Germain makes a mid-season stopover in Doha

Paris Saint-Germain, France’s reigning ‘Ligue 1’ champion team, travelled to Doha on January 18, with a stopover in Riyadh and a return flight to the French capital with Qatar Airways, the club’s official airline and principal partner. The team’s manager, Christophe Galtier, flew with to Doha...
FOX Sports

Benzema keeps on scoring, Madrid stays close to Barcelona

MADRID (AP) — Goal after goal, Karim Benzema keeps putting his World Cup disappointment behind him. Benzema scored for the sixth time after being dropped from France’s World Cup squad because of an injury, leading Real Madrid to a 2-0 win at Athletic Bilbao in the Spanish league on Sunday.
BBC

Wolves sign defender Craig Dawson from West Ham for £3.3m

Wolves have completed the signing of defender Craig Dawson from West Ham for £3.3m. The Englishman, 32, joins on a two-and-a-half-year deal and is Wolves' fourth January signing. Former West Brom centre-back Dawson, who has made 246 Premier League appearances, spent the past two seasons at the Hammers. Wolves,...
Reuters

Soccer-Napoli ease to 2-0 win at Salernitana

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Goals from Giovanni Di Lorenzo and Victor Osimhen handed Napoli a 2-0 win over Salernitana 2-0 on Saturday as they took another step closer to ending their 33 year-wait to win the Serie A title.
msn.com

Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid score, result, highlights: Karim Benzema and Toni Kroos secure win, keep pace with Barcelona

Real Madrid secured a vital three points in the La Liga title race as they traveled to Athletic Club and snatched a 2-0 victory. Karim Benzema and Toni Kroos provided the decisive blows, but the result was a team effort. It was far from a resounding victory, as Madrid remain somewhat off their usual pace and Athletic provided a worthy opposition, but ultimately the visitors emerged victorious thanks to a pair of glittering finishes that the hosts could not match.
BBC

Cristiano Ronaldo: Portugal forward makes competitive debut in Al Nassr win

Cristiano Ronaldo made his competitive debut for new club Al Nassr in their 1-0 win over Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League on Sunday. The 37-year-old Portugal forward joined the club last month on a deal that runs until 2025, reportedly earning more than £177m per year. He led...
BBC

Lotte Wubben-Moy gets drinks in after Arsenal v Brighton pitch frozen

Football fans who travelled to see a cancelled away game have been toasting Lotte Wubben-Moy after she bought them all a drink. Arsenal had been due to play Brighton on Sunday but the match was called off due to a frozen pitch. But Gunners defender Lotte warmed supporters' hearts when...
BBC

Wolfsburg 6-0 Freiburg: Visitors miss chance to close gap on Bayern

High-flying Freiburg were thrashed at Wolfsburg as they failed to close the gap on leaders Bayern Munich. Freiburg could have cut Bayern's lead in the Bundesliga to two points after their draw against RB Leipzig, but were instead hammered by Nico Kovac's men. Patrick Wimmer and two Jonas Wind goals...

Comments / 0

Community Policy