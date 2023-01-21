Read full article on original website
Related
Soccer-Ronaldo fails to score on debut as Al Nassr beat Al Ettifaq
RIYADH, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Anderson Talisca earned Al Nassr a 1-0 home win over Al Ettifaq on Sunday, but the fans that turned up to Mrsool Park in droves to see Cristiano Ronaldo in action were left disappointed after he was unable to mark his Saudi Pro league debut with a goal.
Watch Kylian Mbappe Score FIVE Goals As PSG Win 7-0 In Coupe de France
Mbappe recorded the first five-goal haul of his career on Monday as Paris Saint-Germain cruised into the last 16 of the Coupe de France.
BBC
Sunday's transfer gossip: Bellingham, Caicedo, Ziyech, De Gea, Kessie, Vlahovic, Zaniolo, Perrone
England midfielder Jude Bellingham is expected to reject a new contract offer from Borussia Dortmund, with Manchester City feeling they are leading the chase to sign the 19-year-old. (Star) Chelsea are set to increase their offer for Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo closer to the £65m that might tempt Brighton to...
Al Nassr Manager Tells Players To "Not Always" Pass To Cristiano Ronaldo
Rudi Garcia encouraged his team to "play normally" after watching them beat Ettifaq 1-0 on Ronaldo's debut.
Haaland beats Ronaldo and co., Benzema 5th highest, Arsenal 50: Stats
ESPN brings you the best stats from the weekend's football action.
Manchester United report: Red Devils 'offered' Dusan Vlahovic by Juventus
Manchester United are expected to be in the market for a new striker this summer – and Juve's current plight could help them...
traveltomorrow.com
Paris Saint-Germain makes a mid-season stopover in Doha
Paris Saint-Germain, France’s reigning ‘Ligue 1’ champion team, travelled to Doha on January 18, with a stopover in Riyadh and a return flight to the French capital with Qatar Airways, the club’s official airline and principal partner. The team’s manager, Christophe Galtier, flew with to Doha...
Manchester United battling PSG for signature of Brazilian wonderkid: report
Both sides are hoping to add attacking talent to their squads as they target silverware this season
FOX Sports
Benzema keeps on scoring, Madrid stays close to Barcelona
MADRID (AP) — Goal after goal, Karim Benzema keeps putting his World Cup disappointment behind him. Benzema scored for the sixth time after being dropped from France’s World Cup squad because of an injury, leading Real Madrid to a 2-0 win at Athletic Bilbao in the Spanish league on Sunday.
BBC
Wolves sign defender Craig Dawson from West Ham for £3.3m
Wolves have completed the signing of defender Craig Dawson from West Ham for £3.3m. The Englishman, 32, joins on a two-and-a-half-year deal and is Wolves' fourth January signing. Former West Brom centre-back Dawson, who has made 246 Premier League appearances, spent the past two seasons at the Hammers. Wolves,...
Soccer-Napoli ease to 2-0 win at Salernitana
Jan 21 (Reuters) - Goals from Giovanni Di Lorenzo and Victor Osimhen handed Napoli a 2-0 win over Salernitana 2-0 on Saturday as they took another step closer to ending their 33 year-wait to win the Serie A title.
Arsenal Must "Stay Humble" Despite Best Start To A Season In Premier League History
Arsenal's previous best return at the midway point of an EPL campaign had been in the 2003/04 season when they had 45 points at this stage.
msn.com
Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid score, result, highlights: Karim Benzema and Toni Kroos secure win, keep pace with Barcelona
Real Madrid secured a vital three points in the La Liga title race as they traveled to Athletic Club and snatched a 2-0 victory. Karim Benzema and Toni Kroos provided the decisive blows, but the result was a team effort. It was far from a resounding victory, as Madrid remain somewhat off their usual pace and Athletic provided a worthy opposition, but ultimately the visitors emerged victorious thanks to a pair of glittering finishes that the hosts could not match.
BBC
Cristiano Ronaldo: Portugal forward makes competitive debut in Al Nassr win
Cristiano Ronaldo made his competitive debut for new club Al Nassr in their 1-0 win over Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League on Sunday. The 37-year-old Portugal forward joined the club last month on a deal that runs until 2025, reportedly earning more than £177m per year. He led...
Harry Kane Equals Tottenham's All-Time Scoring Record By Netting Winning Goal At Fulham
Kane scored the 266th goal of his Spurs career at Craven Cottage.
Report: Wesley Fofana And Raheem Sterling Set To Return In The Next Fortnight
Wesley Fofana and Raheem Sterling are edging closer to a return to action for Chelsea as their injury layoffs draw closer to an end.
BBC
Lotte Wubben-Moy gets drinks in after Arsenal v Brighton pitch frozen
Football fans who travelled to see a cancelled away game have been toasting Lotte Wubben-Moy after she bought them all a drink. Arsenal had been due to play Brighton on Sunday but the match was called off due to a frozen pitch. But Gunners defender Lotte warmed supporters' hearts when...
BBC
Wolfsburg 6-0 Freiburg: Visitors miss chance to close gap on Bayern
High-flying Freiburg were thrashed at Wolfsburg as they failed to close the gap on leaders Bayern Munich. Freiburg could have cut Bayern's lead in the Bundesliga to two points after their draw against RB Leipzig, but were instead hammered by Nico Kovac's men. Patrick Wimmer and two Jonas Wind goals...
Arsenal v Manchester United - How To Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream Details
All the key details as leaders Arsenal face Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday.
Comments / 0