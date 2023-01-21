ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Egg price hikes impacting Denver bakery

DENVER (KDVR) — Eggs prices are continuing to climb, hitting consumers and small business owners hard. The owners of Denver bakery French For Sugar use eggs in just about everything and said they’re feeling the impact. Michelle and Garrett Weekley opened French for Sugar, located off Colfax Avenue...
Denver weather: Snow chances Tuesday, Wednesday

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay cold and snowy for most of the next week. There are two waves of snow that will move through this weekend, keeping temperatures below 40 degrees. Weather tonight: Chilly. Monday night will be partly cloudy on the Front Range with dry...
Denver snow totals Monday morning

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will turn snowy once again Monday morning as a weak storm system pushes across the state. Totals will be small with this storm system but it could be just enough snow to cause problems for the Monday morning commute. Weather tonight: Snow develops.
Larkin Poe, Fruition and the Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Larkin Poe brings the blues to the Ogden Theatre on Thursday, January 26, and Church Fire summons its spooky sounds at Enigma Bazaar on Friday, January 27. Fruition will be plucking around with friends at Cervantes’ on Friday, January 27, and Saturday, January 28, while Sun June serenades souls at the hi-dive on Saturday, January 28.
Denver weather: Sunny Sunday morning ahead of Monday snow

DENVER (KDVR) — Sunday should see some sun in the morning with increasing clouds in the afternoon ahead of Monday’s Pinpoint Weather Alert Day. The light snow showers and flurries left over from our latest system are tapering off this evening. Becoming partly cloudy tonight with lows in the low to mid-teens.
