Who Could Replace Todd Monken at UGA?

Breaking down the top candidates to become the next Georgia OC if Monken bolts for the NFL

It appears as if Todd Monken is leaving the Georgia Bulldogs. His desire to return to the NFL, where you don’t have the academic and recruiting burdens of the college game, will happen soon with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looking like a potential destination. Kirby Smart hasn’t been making any wrong moves lately but this is a critical one. He probably hasn’t had to make a decision of this importance related to his coaching staff since 2018 when he had to replace Mel Tucker . Here is a list of possible replacements Smart could land to head the offense and tutor a successor to Stetson Bennett.

Alex Atkins

Offensive Coordinator, Florida State

Pulling double duty as O-coordinator and offensive line coach this year really showcased why Atkins has consistently been mentioned for head coaching positions. The Seminoles look to be getting back to their winning ways of the Bobby Bowden and Jimbo Fisher eras, and Atkins is a huge reason why. Under Norvell, his offense has prioritized running the ball and moving the chains. He rolls in backs and tight ends, both things that Kirby has become known for in recent years. Atkins may not be the first call, but I bet he isn’t too far down the list.

Jeff Lebby

Offensive Coordinator Oklahoma

One of the more well-known coordinators in the country, Lebby was in charge of the Sooners this past year. Prior to this, he had made stops at Ole Miss, UCF, and Baylor. His teams have been a good mix of run and pass on the field, which will appeal to Kirby. Lebby will almost certainly become a head coach in the coming years, this job could enhance his resume even further. Could he join his brother-in-law Kendal Briles in switching offensive coordinator jobs this week?

© BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

Greg Roman

Former Offensive Coordinator, Baltimore Ravens

Roman has been in the NFL since he left Stanford in 2010, having been the OC in San Francisco, Buffalo, and Baltimore. His time in the NFL may be done for now but he certainly has the pedigree and his NFL resume will help UGA keep nailing recruiting. Another guy who will prioritize running the ball, which I see being a prerequisite for any Kirby hire, Roman has utilized both RB and QB in his rushing attack. He also is well versed at utilizing the TEs in his offense, and UGA will have the best returning TE in the nation in Brock Bowers .

Bryan McClendon

Passing Game Coordinator/Wide Receivers Coach, Georgia

A current Bulldog staffer, and UGA alumni, McClendon has previous coordinator experience in the SEC at South Carolina and was on the staff at Oregon, briefly serving as interim head coach. He has coached multiple wideouts who have gone on to play in the NFL and this could be the next step in his progression to becoming an FBS head coach.

Jimmie Dougherty

Passing Game Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach, Arizona

The strides the Wildcats have made under Jedd Fisch and Dougherty should not be overlooked. They inherited one of the worst P5 teams and have become respectable in 2 seasons, narrowly missing a bowl game this year. Dougherty has previous coaching experience at San Diego and Michigan with Jim Harbaugh as well as at UCLA. Dougherty has been mentioned as a candidate for some bigger jobs of late and his name may come up again. Outsider for the job, in my opinion, but this late in the coaching carousel you never know if he’ll be mentioned.