Who Has the Biggest Expectations in the 2023 Class?
Mike Farrell breaks down the five players with the most expectations for the class of 2023
2023 recruiting isn’t done yet but these guys will have quite a bit of attention paid to them next season for different reasons.
1. QB Arch Manning, Texas
— Do I need to explain this one? Quinn Ewers is the starter but “Arch” chants will be heard often and every pass will be evaluated. And no, he’s not going to redshirt.
2. QB Jaden Rashada, unknown
— The NIL fiasco with Florida makes him a household name and wherever he lands he will be talked about.
3. CB Cormani McClain, Colorado
— He’s finally made his decision to go to the Buffs , but many people will look to see if he’s worth all the drama.
4. DB Peyton Bowen, Oklahoma
— Flipping from Notre Dame to Oregon to Oklahoma in the span of days makes you famous and his impact early at OU will be watched.
5. OT Kadyn Proctor, Alabama
— He might not play a down at Alabama next season. But even if he doesn’t many will say how many snaps he’s missing at his home state school Iowa after the flip.
