Who Has the Biggest Expectations in the 2023 Class?

Mike Farrell breaks down the five players with the most expectations for the class of 2023

2023 recruiting isn’t done yet but these guys will have quite a bit of attention paid to them next season for different reasons.

1. QB Arch Manning, Texas

— Do I need to explain this one? Quinn Ewers is the starter but “Arch” chants will be heard often and every pass will be evaluated. And no, he’s not going to redshirt.

Quarterback Arch Manning (16) throws a pass as Newman takes on Lafayette Christian Academy in the LHSAA Division III semifinals on Nov. 24, 2021. © Scott Clause/USA Today Network / USA TODAY NETWORK

2. QB Jaden Rashada, unknown

— The NIL fiasco with Florida makes him a household name and wherever he lands he will be talked about.

Florida Gators offensive coordinator Rob Sale hugs Florida Gators recruit Jaden Rashada after the game against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, November 12, 2022. © Matt Pendleton / USA TODAY NETWORK

3. CB Cormani McClain, Colorado

— He’s finally made his decision to go to the Buffs , but many people will look to see if he’s worth all the drama.

Lakeland (7) Cormani McClain runs back an interception against Osceola during first-half action in Lakeland FL, Friday, December 2, 2022. © Ernst Peters/The Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK

4. DB Peyton Bowen, Oklahoma

— Flipping from Notre Dame to Oregon to Oklahoma in the span of days makes you famous and his impact early at OU will be watched.

2023 five-star safety Peyton Bowen from Denton, TX (Guyer) si.com

5. OT Kadyn Proctor, Alabama

— He might not play a down at Alabama next season. But even if he doesn’t many will say how many snaps he’s missing at his home state school Iowa after the flip.