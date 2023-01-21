ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Former Senate President Thomas Birmingham dies

 2 days ago

Former Massachusetts Senate President Thomas Birmingham dies 00:30

BOSTON -- Former Massachusetts Senate President Thomas Birmingham has died. Governor Maura Healey issued a statement on Saturday about his passing:

"Senate President Thomas Birmingham was an incredible public servant dedicated to moving Massachusetts forward. He had a towering intellect and curiosity and an ability to connect with a range of people. Though he walked through rooms of power and privilege, he stayed true to his roots and never forgot where he came from or what mattered. His legacy includes ushering through the 1993 Education Reform Law that made our schools a model of excellence for the nation, advocating for the rights of workers and standing up for marriage equality. His passing is a great loss for the Commonwealth and my heart goes out to his wife Selma, his daughters, and grandchildren. He will be dearly missed."

Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll tweeted: "Senate President Tom Birmingham approached governing with sincere passion and intentionality. He loved where he came from, and wanted to make life better for the working people of this state. My condolences to his family and friends."

Birmingham served as a Democrat from 1993 to 2002.

According to the Boston Globe , he was 73.

Flu severity down to 'moderate' levels in Massachusetts

BOSTON - The flu situation in Massachusetts is improving.Last month the state reached "very high" levels of influenza according to the Department of Public Health's weekly flu report - which didn't happen at all the year before. But as of Friday, the report said flu severity in Massachusetts is at moderate levels.The latest numbers show only 1.16% of hospitalizations are associated with the flu. Around Christmas, that number was over 6%."Seasonal influenza activity continues to decline across the country," the report states.So far, 43% of Massachusetts have had their flu shot this season. 
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
