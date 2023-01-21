NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants

Related
NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update
The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
Full-strength Eagles invite rowdiness for NFC title game
As the Eagles prepare for their first NFC Championship game appearance since the 2017 season, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said he plans for every player to be available for practice this week. That includes wide receiver A.J. Brown and slot cornerback Avonte Maddox, who hasn't practiced since a toe injury Dec. 24 at Dallas. The Eagles (15-3) host the 49ers (15-4) on Sunday and the No. 1 seed in...
Giants GM wants QB, top RB back in 2023
Quarterback Daniel Jones could have been under contract with the New York Giants for 2023, but general manager Joe Schoen declined a fifth-year option that sets the stage for contract talks next month. "We're happy Daniel's gonna be here," Schoen said Monday. "Hopefully, we can get something done with his representatives, and that would be the goal: to build the team around him where he could lead us to win a Super Bowl." ...
Joe Burrow, Bengals target another win over Chiefs
Only one quarterback in the NFL has three consecutive wins against Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and he'll have the striped orange helmet in the AFC championship game in Kansas City on Sunday night. Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals (14-4) can return to the Super Bowl by eliminating Mahomes and the Chiefs (15-3) in the conference title game for the second year in a row. "Last time we played him,...
Reports: Cowboys RB Tony Pollard has 'tightrope' ankle surgery
Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard underwent surgery to repair ligaments in his ankle on Tuesday, ESPN and the Dallas Morning News reported. Pollard suffered a high ankle sprain and a fractured fibula late in the first half of Sunday's loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round of the playoffs. He underwent what's known as a "tightrope" surgery to provide stability to the injured ankle, per ESPN. ...
Justin Jefferson, four QBs are finalists for MVP award
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson joins four quarterbacks as the finalists, announced Wednesday, for the Associated Press 2022 NFL Most Valuable Player award. Three of the QBs are battling for Super Bowl LVII berths on Sunday, with Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles and Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals joining 2018 MVP Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs. Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills is also a finalist. ...
Aaron Rodgers trade speculation kicks into high gear
It looks like another complicated offseason ahead for Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. While Rodgers and the Packers remain silent in the aftermath of their end-of-season sitdown, the rumor mill is filling the void. It started with an ESPN report Saturday that said, "both sides are fully aware that a trade is a very real scenario this offseason for Aaron Rodgers." ...
Defense powers 49ers over Cowboys, into NFC title game
Christian McCaffrey rushed for the tiebreaking touchdown and the San Francisco 49ers went on to a 19-12 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday in Santa Clara, Calif., to advance to the NFC Championship Game. Robbie Gould kicked four field goals and rookie Brock Purdy completed 19 of 29 passes for 214 yards as the second-seeded 49ers won their 12th consecutive game. George Kittle caught five passes for 95 yards for San Francisco, which eliminated Dallas from the postseason for the second straight year. ...
Reports: Sean Payton to interview with Cardinals
It's another busy week for Sean Payton. PHNX Sports and NFL Network reported Monday that the former New Orleans Saints coach will interview with the Arizona Cardinals this week. Payton is interviewing with the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C., on Monday. He also is reportedly expected to travel to Denver later in the week in anticipation of a second interview with the Broncos, though reportedly no plans have been finalized. ...
Carl Cheffers to serve as referee for Super Bowl LVII
Referee Carl Cheffers will work his third Super Bowl next month when he takes the field in Glendale, Ariz. The NFL announced the officiating crew for Super Bowl LVII on Tuesday. Cheffers' first stint in the big game came in Super Bowl LI in Houston, with the New England Patriots overcoming a 25-point deficit to post a 34-28 overtime victory against the Atlanta Falcons. He also worked Super Bowl LV in Tampa, with the Buccaneers breezing to a 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Joining Cheffers for the game on Feb. 12 are umpire Roy Ellison, down judge Jerod Phillips, line judge Jeff Bergman, field judge John Jenkins, side judge Eugene Hall, back judge Dino Paganelli and replay official Mark Butterworth. --Field Level Media
