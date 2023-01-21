NM Lottery
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) _ These New Mexico lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Lotto America
25-27-29-35-50, Star Ball: 6, ASB: 4
(twenty-five, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-five, fifty; Star Ball: six; ASB: four)
Estimated jackpot: $34,320,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 31,000,000
Pick 3 Day
4-1-9
(four, one, nine)
Pick 3 Evening
5-7-8
(five, seven, eight)
Pick 4 Day
9-5-0-2
(nine, five, zero, two)
Pick 4 Evening
3-3-9-8
(three, three, nine, eight)
Powerball
05-14-19-46-64, Powerball: 22, Power Play: 4
(five, fourteen, nineteen, forty-six, sixty-four; Powerball: twenty-two; Power Play: four)
Estimated jackpot: $502,000,000
Roadrunner Cash
02-14-26-28-32
(two, fourteen, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $33,000
