Albuquerque, NM

NM Lottery

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) _ These New Mexico lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Lotto America

25-27-29-35-50, Star Ball: 6, ASB: 4

(twenty-five, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-five, fifty; Star Ball: six; ASB: four)

Estimated jackpot: $34,320,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 31,000,000

Pick 3 Day

4-1-9

(four, one, nine)

Pick 3 Evening

5-7-8

(five, seven, eight)

Pick 4 Day

9-5-0-2

(nine, five, zero, two)

Pick 4 Evening

3-3-9-8

(three, three, nine, eight)

Powerball

05-14-19-46-64, Powerball: 22, Power Play: 4

(five, fourteen, nineteen, forty-six, sixty-four; Powerball: twenty-two; Power Play: four)

Estimated jackpot: $502,000,000

Roadrunner Cash

02-14-26-28-32

(two, fourteen, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $33,000

