Salisbury Township, OH

Vacuum battery pack explodes, starts house fire in Ohio

By Amanda Barber
WDTN
WDTN
 2 days ago

SALISBURY TOWNSHIP, OH (WOWK) — Emergency officials say an Ohio home fire started after a vacuum battery pack exploded.

Pomeroy Fire Department says crews found one room on fire at the home on State Route 733 near Forest Run Road in Salisbury Township, Ohio.

Pomeroy FD says firefighters used a hand line to put the fire out and then ventilated the home. They found the flames started from an explosion of a rechargeable battery pack in a floor sweeper, which caught nearby items on fire.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33bnyt_0kMmpO4M00
    (Photos from Pomeroy FD)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wRk70_0kMmpO4M00
    (Photos from Pomeroy FD)

Only one room was damaged with a smoke odor throughout the house, according to Pomeroy FD.

Officials say there were no injuries.

Responders included Pomeroy FD, Middleport FD, Rutland FD, Meigs County EMS, the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office and American Electric Power.

