A transfer prospect who visited earlier this month officially enrolled at South Carolina on Monday. Tony Morrell of TheBigSpur reported that Memphis wide receiver Eddie Lewis (Harlem, N.Y.) was enrolled and that he would arrive in Columbia that day. Lewis (6-0, 190) caught 42 passes for 615 yards and seven touchdowns last season for Memphis. He also returned 26 punts for 255 yards and a touchdown. His average of 9.81 yards per return was 13th in the country. In 2021, his first season at Memphis, he caught 22 passes for 349 yards and four touchdowns.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 18 HOURS AGO