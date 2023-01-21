Read full article on original website
Lewis enrolls at South Carolina
A transfer prospect who visited earlier this month officially enrolled at South Carolina on Monday. Tony Morrell of TheBigSpur reported that Memphis wide receiver Eddie Lewis (Harlem, N.Y.) was enrolled and that he would arrive in Columbia that day. Lewis (6-0, 190) caught 42 passes for 615 yards and seven touchdowns last season for Memphis. He also returned 26 punts for 255 yards and a touchdown. His average of 9.81 yards per return was 13th in the country. In 2021, his first season at Memphis, he caught 22 passes for 349 yards and four touchdowns.
Gamecocks add kicker from Alabama
Peyton Argent announced a commitment to South Carolina on Monday, a couple of days after he was in town for an unofficial visit. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound kicker from Hoover (Ala.) High School will join the Gamecocks as a preferred walk-on. Argent also had a PWO offer from Louisiana. As a...
Former Georgia offensive lineman Jacob Hood commits to Nebraska
The Nebraska Cornhuskers have been busy in the transfer portal this offseason as they look to rebuild their roster for Matt Rhule's debut season in Lincoln. That rebuild has led Rhule and company to chase a number of Bulldogs, which led to Monday when the team landed its third transfer from Athens.
Boston sets record in Gamecocks rout
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Aliyah Boston had her record-setting 73rd double double with 13 points and 14 rebounds as No. 1 South Carolina moved to 20-0 with a dominating 92-46 victory over Arkansas on Sunday. Zia Cooke scored 24 points to lead the Gamecocks (8-0 Southeastern Conference), who won their 26th straight and seventh in […]
Loggains 'instrumental' in return of Rattler, Wells
South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer gives a lot of credit to offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains for landing stars Spencer Rattler and Antwane Wells for the 2023 season. Loggains called Rattler the biggest recruit he’s had since his wife, and he was a big part of getting his quarterback back into the fold, as well as the school’s top wide receiver.
WLTX.com
Pinheads unite for South Carolina's pinball state championship
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The best pinball players in South Carolina came to Columbia for the state’s annual pinball championship on Saturday. The event was held at Bang Back Pinball Lounge and organized by members of the International Flipper Pinball Association. The open championships were held on Saturday and...
Breaking: No. 1 Goes Down In Shocking Upset On Sunday
The top team in men's college basketball went down on Sunday afternoon. Temple traveled to Houston and won a 56-55 nailbiter to improve to 12-9 overall. Houston, who was 18-1 heading into this game, is now 18-2. It was the Owls' first win over an AP No. 1 team in 23 years. The Owls had a big ...
Georgia and USC set to meet with 5-star TE Duce Robinson
HONOLULU — With the recruiting finish line in sight, at least until the Duce Robinson waits out the possibility of hearing his named called during the MLB Draft this summer, the nation’s No. 1 rated tight end has a crucial week ahead of Signing Day next month. Fresh...
wspa.com
Aliyah Boston & Sheila Foster talk about Boston setting USC double-double record
Aliyah Boston & Sheila Foster talk about Boston setting USC double-double record
saturdaydownsouth.com
Shane Beamer indicates 3 South Carolina seniors with remaining eligibility moving on
Since the 2020 season and the NCAA’s COVID-19 waiver, “senior” seasons have gotten a bit confusing in college football. With redshirts, there are plenty of sixth-year seniors in college football. Some programs have players walk on “Senior Day” once they have graduated, even if they have multiple seasons of eligibility available.
abcnews4.com
SC State to hold Passport fair on Thursday
ORANGEBURG, S.C. ( WCIV) — South Carolina State University is encouraging students to be ready for opportunities to study abroad. On Thursday, the SC State's Office of International Student Exchange Programs is partnering with the U.S. Department of State Passport Agency to host a Passport Fair on SC State’s campus.
AOL Corp
After hours-long bowl game bottlenecks, will SC finally fix its stretch of I-95?
University of South Carolina and Clemson University football fans shared equal frustration last month as both headed down Interstate 95 toward their respective bowl games in Jacksonville and Miami and were caught by the congested, bottlenecked highway. “I-95 is definitely a parking lot!,” tweeted Gamecock fan Robin Ghent. “Painful stop...
wach.com
Columbia native identified as victim in Fairfield County crash
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Fairfield County officials have identified the victim of a single car crash in the Greenbriar, SC area. Officials say the victim, 57-year-old Stacy Fuller, died after a car he was in overturned and struck several trees before catching fire. The incident took place on Rion Road. Fuller was sitting in the back passenger side at the time of the incident.
wach.com
Possible shooting at Hotel off Garners Ferry Road under investigation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia Police Department says they are investigating a possible shooting at a Hotel off of Garners Ferry Road Monday. Investigators are looking for a person accused of shooting into an occupied hotel room at the Baymont Hotel. No injuries were reported. If you have any...
WIS-TV
City of Columbia hosting annual Black History Heritage Ball
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia is hosting its annual Black History Heritage Ball on February 26, 2023. The ball will take place at Hyatt Park (950 Jackson Avenue) at 3 p.m. The dress code is African Attire and seating is limited. Councilman Rev. Edward H. McDowell, Jr....
High school student dies in Sunday afternoon wreck
KERSHAW, S.C. — A 16-year-old high school student is dead after a car crash on Sunday afternoon in Kershaw County. According to Kershaw County Coroner David West at almost 3:30 p.m. he responded to a car crash on Ridgway Road in Lugoff. Two cars were involved. According to West,...
WIS-TV
Lonnie B. Nelson in ‘secure’ status, RCSD searching nearby
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials confirmed Friday morning that Lonnie B. Nelson Elementary is under ‘secure’ status. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is conducting a search nearby. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's...
abccolumbia.com
Saluda Coroner identifies 26 year-old car accident victim
SALUDA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Saluda County Coroner has identified the victim of a car accident that happened on Friday night on May Branch Road. Coroner Keith Turner identified the occupant in the car involved as 26 year old Alex Donaldson of Orangeburg. Donaldson died at the scene when the...
One dead following Sunday morning shooting off of Two Notch Road
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened in the predawn hours on Sunday morning. According to preliminary information released by the department, deputies were called to the 100 block of Columbia Northeast Drive just after 3 a.m. where a man had been shot.
WIS-TV
Homeowner’s association under scrutiny by Columbia residents
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Residents of the Brookhaven neighborhood in Northeast Columbia tell WIS their homeowners association (HOA) is growing increasingly worse. The Brookhaven Association holds 1,055 homes under the purview of an HOA managed by Cedar Management Group. The Charlotte-based company was hired to manage Brookhaven in 2019. WIS...
