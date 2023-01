WASHINGTON (AP)James Bishop’s 27 points helped George Washington defeat Dayton 76-69 on Saturday. Bishop also contributed seven assists for the Colonials (10-9, 4-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). Brendan Adams added 18 points while shooting 3 for 9 and 11 of 12 from the free throw line. He also had eight rebounds. Maximus Edwards added 15 points.

DAYTON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO