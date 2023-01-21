NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants

So much for those theories about playing teams three times during a single season, huh? Maybe this isn’t as difficult as people keep saying. Think about it. The Philadelphia Eagles‘ third victory over the New York Giants wound up being even more impressive than the 48-22 thrashing they handed them in Week 14. It didn’t seem like they had any difficulty during the process. Philly’s win doesn’t represent the first time an NFL squad has handed three losses to an inferior opponent. It most certainly won’t be the last. Let’s talk about a little history.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO