NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants

NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update
The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
PFF: Six Philadelphia Eagles Among NFL’s Top 2023 Free Agents
Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave has become a key member of the Eagles defensive line and is entering free agency at the end of the season. Hargrave, signed a three-year, $39 million deal with the Eagles before the 2020 season, notched a career-high 11 sacks in 2022 and has 23 of this 37.5 sacks in a Eagles uniform.
Eagles HC Nick Sirianni seems to end potential feud with radio host
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni has seemed to pour cold water over a potential feud with host Angelo Cataldi of local sports talk radio station WIP. "I know what I said on Saturday, and that’s in good fun too," Sirianni explained during his Monday appearance on Cataldi's program, per the Barrett Sports Media website. "I enjoy coming on this show and talking to you guys, but hey, at the end of the day too, I’m gonna stick up for my brother."
Super Bowl or no, is this Eagles’ Jason Kelce’s last hurrah? ‘I don’t know when it’s going to be, but ...’
After he slammed bodies with Dexter Lawrence for three hours and knocked backup nose tackle Justin Ellis on his rear once or twice, Jason Kelce hobbled into the raucous locker room, and it was easy to wonder:. How much longer can the Eagles’ 35-year-old center keep doing this?. This...
Eagles: Philly shatters a myth, early NFC Championship Game odds
So much for those theories about playing teams three times during a single season, huh? Maybe this isn’t as difficult as people keep saying. Think about it. The Philadelphia Eagles‘ third victory over the New York Giants wound up being even more impressive than the 48-22 thrashing they handed them in Week 14. It didn’t seem like they had any difficulty during the process. Philly’s win doesn’t represent the first time an NFL squad has handed three losses to an inferior opponent. It most certainly won’t be the last. Let’s talk about a little history.
I Know What I’m Doing: You need these Philadelphia Eagles shirts
Fly Eagles, Fly! The Eagles are back in the NFC Championship game. Which is why fans in the City of Brotherly Love need these Philadelphia Eagles shirts. The Eagles were the class of the NFL for the entire season. Philadelphia began with an eight-game winning streak before ripping off a five-game winning streak in the middle of the season.
NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at New England Patriots
Dec 24, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Jonah Williams (73) blocks New England Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. (91) during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Cincinnati Bengals
Dec 4, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) makes an adjustment as the Bengals go for it on 4th and 1 in the second quarter of a Week 13 NFL game at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit:Sam Greene-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles
Sep 19, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; General view of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) in action against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Bengals' Jonah Williams, Alex Cappa not spotted at practice
Cincinnati Bengals left tackle Jonah Williams and right guard Alex Cappa were not spotted at the open portion of practice on Wednesday, multiple media outlets reported. Both players were ruled inactive this past weekend during the Bengals' 27-10 victory over the host Buffalo Bills. That win catapulted Cincinnati (14-4) into this Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the host Kansas City Chiefs (15-3). Williams sustained a dislocated kneecap in the second...
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Minnesota Vikings
Dec 17, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) reacts to his catch during the fourth quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: NFC Divisional Round-Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers
Jan 22, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner (54) celebrates with teammates after an interception during the second quarter of a NFC divisional round game against the Dallas Cowboys at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Joe Burrow, Bengals target another win over Chiefs
Only one quarterback in the NFL has three consecutive wins against Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and he'll have the striped orange helmet in the AFC championship game in Kansas City on Sunday night. Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals (14-4) can return to the Super Bowl by eliminating Mahomes and the Chiefs (15-3) in the conference title game for the second year in a row. "Last time we played him,...
Public behind Eagles, Bengals in early title game betting
Early money on the conference championship games decidedly backs the Philadelphia Eagles and Cincinnati Bengals. BetMGM was first to report where public money landed on Monday, with the line in the AFC Championship Game sliding toward Cincinnati with the status of Chiefs quarterback and NFL MVP frontrunner Patrick Mahomes up in the air. Kansas City knocked off the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday and hosts the Bengals this weekend in a...
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Jan 16, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) takes the field before a wild card game against the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Reports: Colts' seven finalists include interim coach Jeff Saturday
Interim head coach Jeff Saturday moved into the round of second interviews with the Indianapolis Colts, who reportedly have narrowed their vast list of candidates to seven or eight finalists. ESPN reported Saturday's second interview would take place Wednesday. Saturday was 1-7 as interim coach, winning his debut upon replacing Frank Reich but finishing with a seven-game losing streak. Saturday, 47, was a six-time Pro Bowl center who played for...
Justin Jefferson, four QBs are finalists for MVP award
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson joins four quarterbacks as the finalists, announced Wednesday, for the Associated Press 2022 NFL Most Valuable Player award. Three of the QBs are battling for Super Bowl LVII berths on Sunday, with Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles and Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals joining 2018 MVP Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs. Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills is also a finalist. ...
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Indianapolis Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday talks during a press conference Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, after a game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
49ers RBs Christian McCaffrey, Elijah Mitchell both ailing
The San Francisco 49ers' top two running backs, Christian McCaffrey and Elijah Mitchell, are dealing with injuries heading into Sunday's NFC Championship Game at the Philadelphia Eagles. McCaffrey aggravated a calf injury during last Sunday's 19-12 divisional round playoff win over the Dallas Cowboys while Mitchell sustained a groin injury. San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan termed both running backs as day-to-day on Monday during a conference call with reporters. Shanahan...
