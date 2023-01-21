ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants

By Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports
Ashe Post & Times
Ashe Post & Times
 4 days ago

Dec 11, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) catches the ball against Philadelphia Eagles safety Marcus Epps (22) during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update

The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Page Six

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
97.3 ESPN

PFF: Six Philadelphia Eagles Among NFL’s Top 2023 Free Agents

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave has become a key member of the Eagles defensive line and is entering free agency at the end of the season. Hargrave, signed a three-year, $39 million deal with the Eagles before the 2020 season, notched a career-high 11 sacks in 2022 and has 23 of this 37.5 sacks in a Eagles uniform.
Yardbarker

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni seems to end potential feud with radio host

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni has seemed to pour cold water over a potential feud with host Angelo Cataldi of local sports talk radio station WIP. "I know what I said on Saturday, and that’s in good fun too," Sirianni explained during his Monday appearance on Cataldi's program, per the Barrett Sports Media website. "I enjoy coming on this show and talking to you guys, but hey, at the end of the day too, I’m gonna stick up for my brother."
FanSided

Eagles: Philly shatters a myth, early NFC Championship Game odds

So much for those theories about playing teams three times during a single season, huh? Maybe this isn’t as difficult as people keep saying. Think about it. The Philadelphia Eagles‘ third victory over the New York Giants wound up being even more impressive than the 48-22 thrashing they handed them in Week 14. It didn’t seem like they had any difficulty during the process. Philly’s win doesn’t represent the first time an NFL squad has handed three losses to an inferior opponent. It most certainly won’t be the last. Let’s talk about a little history.
FanSided

I Know What I’m Doing: You need these Philadelphia Eagles shirts

Fly Eagles, Fly! The Eagles are back in the NFC Championship game. Which is why fans in the City of Brotherly Love need these Philadelphia Eagles shirts. The Eagles were the class of the NFL for the entire season. Philadelphia began with an eight-game winning streak before ripping off a five-game winning streak in the middle of the season.
Ashe Post & Times

Bengals' Jonah Williams, Alex Cappa not spotted at practice

Cincinnati Bengals left tackle Jonah Williams and right guard Alex Cappa were not spotted at the open portion of practice on Wednesday, multiple media outlets reported. Both players were ruled inactive this past weekend during the Bengals' 27-10 victory over the host Buffalo Bills. That win catapulted Cincinnati (14-4) into this Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the host Kansas City Chiefs (15-3). Williams sustained a dislocated kneecap in the second...
Ashe Post & Times

Joe Burrow, Bengals target another win over Chiefs

Only one quarterback in the NFL has three consecutive wins against Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and he'll have the striped orange helmet in the AFC championship game in Kansas City on Sunday night. Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals (14-4) can return to the Super Bowl by eliminating Mahomes and the Chiefs (15-3) in the conference title game for the second year in a row. "Last time we played him,...
Ashe Post & Times

Public behind Eagles, Bengals in early title game betting

Early money on the conference championship games decidedly backs the Philadelphia Eagles and Cincinnati Bengals. BetMGM was first to report where public money landed on Monday, with the line in the AFC Championship Game sliding toward Cincinnati with the status of Chiefs quarterback and NFL MVP frontrunner Patrick Mahomes up in the air. Kansas City knocked off the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday and hosts the Bengals this weekend in a...
Ashe Post & Times

Reports: Colts' seven finalists include interim coach Jeff Saturday

Interim head coach Jeff Saturday moved into the round of second interviews with the Indianapolis Colts, who reportedly have narrowed their vast list of candidates to seven or eight finalists. ESPN reported Saturday's second interview would take place Wednesday. Saturday was 1-7 as interim coach, winning his debut upon replacing Frank Reich but finishing with a seven-game losing streak. Saturday, 47, was a six-time Pro Bowl center who played for...
Ashe Post & Times

Justin Jefferson, four QBs are finalists for MVP award

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson joins four quarterbacks as the finalists, announced Wednesday, for the Associated Press 2022 NFL Most Valuable Player award. Three of the QBs are battling for Super Bowl LVII berths on Sunday, with Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles and Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals joining 2018 MVP Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs. Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills is also a finalist. ...
Ashe Post & Times

49ers RBs Christian McCaffrey, Elijah Mitchell both ailing

The San Francisco 49ers' top two running backs, Christian McCaffrey and Elijah Mitchell, are dealing with injuries heading into Sunday's NFC Championship Game at the Philadelphia Eagles. McCaffrey aggravated a calf injury during last Sunday's 19-12 divisional round playoff win over the Dallas Cowboys while Mitchell sustained a groin injury. San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan termed both running backs as day-to-day on Monday during a conference call with reporters. Shanahan...
Ashe Post & Times

Ashe Post & Times

ABOUT

The Ashe Post & Times is an award-winning weekly publication that serves Ashe County, as well as the surrounding communities of the Western North Carolina High Country. The newspaper was formed by joining the resources of Ashe Mountain Times and the Jefferson Post on Dec. 1, 2017.

