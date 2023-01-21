ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Idahoans show concerns about taxes, budget surplus and growth in Boise State survey

By Mia Maldonado
Idaho Statesman
Idaho Statesman
 2 days ago

Idaho residents have grown more pessimistic about the direction of the state and the economy, according to research from Boise State University.

On Friday, the university’s Idaho Policy Institute released the results of its Idaho Public Policy Survey for 2023 . The survey includes responses from 1,000 adults in Idaho, covering topics including growth, taxes, education, among others.

“The results of this year’s statewide survey show Idahoans are increasingly concerned about the future,” said Matthew May, the report co-author and survey research director for the School of Public Service. “Recognizing this rising concern and how Idahoans’ opinions on some issues have changed over time is useful as Idaho’s leaders and decision-makers evaluate policy options.”

Below are key takeaways from the survey.

According to the research, 44% of Idahoans believe the state is heading in the right direction while 41% believe it is on the wrong track. Similarly, 37% of Idahoans expect the state’s economy to worsen, and 36% expect it to stay the same over the next two years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3721JS_0kMmnxjp00
Education remains the top legislative priority for Idahoans. Housing replaced health care for third place. Boise State University

Education remains the top legislative priority for Idahoans, followed by jobs and the economy. Housing replaced health care as the third top priority from last year.

As for what to do with the state’s $1 billion budget surplus, most Idahoans said the funds should be used toward giving tax relief, followed by funding K-12 education (27%) and providing more workforce and affordable housing options (23%).

Among Republicans and Independents, tax relief was the top choice. Among Democrats, K-12 education was.

More Idahoans are concerned with property taxes in comparison to previous years. Data showed 56% of Idahoans feel that property taxes are too high, a ten percent increase from last year .

Additionally, most Idahoans support eliminating sales tax on groceries. Support was strong among renters, homeowners and all political parties. About 83% of Republicans, 84% of Independents and 80% of Democrats responded they support eliminating the tax.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CfpCD_0kMmnxjp00
The 2022 survey showed Idahoans strongly support eliminating grocery sales tax. Boise State University

This year, researchers asked Idahoans whether money for the federal student loan forgiveness program should be taxed by the states. The federal program could eliminate up to $20,000 under certain conditions for borrowers. Idahoans were split on the issue.

Most Democrats strongly favor a tax-free option while Republicans strongly favor taxing the loan forgiveness. Independents are largely split between both options.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vofYI_0kMmnxjp00
Idahoans are largely split on whether student loan forgiveness money should be taxed by the states. Boise State University

As for growth, 67% of respondents said the state is growing too fast — a slight decrease from last year’s results (71%).

This year’s was BSU’s Idaho Policy Institute’s eighth annual Idaho Public Policy Survey. Results of the survey are from a randomized sample that is geographically and demographically representative of the state’s population. Researchers conducted the survey in November 2022.

Comments / 3

Related
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho will spend $78M more if Medicaid expansion ends, state official tells Legislature

If voters had not approved the expansion of Idaho Medicaid to low-income adults, Idahoans would have spent tens of millions of dollars more on health care for those patients. If the state pulls back on its Medicaid coverage, Idahoans will spend nearly $78 million more due to the loss of federal funding, a state official […] The post Idaho will spend $78M more if Medicaid expansion ends, state official tells Legislature appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho Legislature introduces bill creating waiting period before officials can become lobbyists

The Idaho Legislature’s House State Affairs Committee introduced a new bill Monday morning that would create a mandatory waiting period before legislators, other elected officials and executive branch employees can register as lobbyists after leaving office.  Reps. John Gannon, D-Boise, and Jaron Crane, R-Nampa, teamed up to sponsor the bill creating a cooling off period […] The post Idaho Legislature introduces bill creating waiting period before officials can become lobbyists appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
KREM2

Idaho Department of Lands buys 18,000 acres in North Idaho

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — It was a deal the Idaho Department of Lands couldn't refuse, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. When the state had a chance to bid on almost 18,050 acres of timberland spread across the five northern counties, officials didn't hesitate. “Adding an additional 18,000 acres of...
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

These Are the 50 Biggest Retailers in America; 2 Are Based in Idaho

Idaho may be growing at a rapid rate, but to many of us living in the state’s capital city, it still feels more like a small town than a bustling metro. According to driver’s license migration data available through the Idaho Department of Transportation, more than 27,000 people moved into Ada and Canyon County in 2021. That number sounds enormous, but the truth is it still feels like Boise has six degrees of separation. Everyone knows someone who knows you.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Boise State University survey finds 41% of Idahoans say the state is on the wrong track

An increasing percentage of Idahoans believe the state is on the wrong track, according to a new Boise State University School of Public Service survey released Friday. According to the eighth annual Idaho Public Policy Survey, 41.2% of those surveyed said the state is on the wrong track, versus 44.1% who said the state is […] The post Boise State University survey finds 41% of Idahoans say the state is on the wrong track appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Add the words bill again introduced but hearing unlikely this legislative session in Idaho

A Boise senator introduced a personal bill Friday to encourage the Idaho Legislature to reconsider passing a law that would add the words sexual orientation and gender identity to Idaho’s Civil Rights Act, a bill that has failed to pass the Legislature for more than 15 years. Personal bills are often introduced by legislators who have been unsuccessful in their efforts to use the normal committee process for considering a bill. As a general rule, the Idaho Legislature does not hear or advance personal bills,...
IDAHO STATE
Ted Rivers

The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Idaho?

Frank VanderSloot is an American businessman and billionaire from Idaho, who is the founder and CEO of Melaleuca, a wellness company that produces and sells a wide range of health and wellness products. He is also known for his philanthropy and his political activism, particularly in support of conservative causes.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Local housing nonprofit gets creative after losing federal funding

BOISE, Idaho — Letters pinned along the walls of Jesse Tree show just how grateful some Idahoans are for the local housing nonprofit preventing evictions. "The people we're serving are renters who are living month to month, paycheck to paycheck, and something happens whether it's they lose their jobs, have a health care bill or a childcare issue, their car breaks down and suddenly they can't pay rent," Executive Director Ali Rabe said.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Statesman

Idaho Statesman

Boise, ID
4K+
Followers
203
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Nestled in the Treasure Valley where the desert meets the Rocky Mountains, Boise is one of the country's most likable and livable areas. Boise offers the cultural experiences of a large metropolitan area with the feel of a small town. The location and mild climate encourage a wide variety of outdoor recreation opportunities all within a short distance of downtown. Whether readers are tapping a keyboard, watching a video or combing through the newspaper, the Idaho Statesman connects them to what is happening in their community and the world.

 https://www.idahostatesman.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy