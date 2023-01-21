Read full article on original website
Related
MMAmania.com
‘Glover is all heart’ - Twitter reacts to Glover Teixeira surviving Jamahal Hill’s blood-soaked UFC 283 onslaught
Glover Teixeira showed the true grit and determination of a champion, but in the end, Jamahal Hill was just too much for him at UFC 283 last night (Jan. 21, 2023) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (watch highlights). Hill battered Teixeira for five hard rounds and occasionally fended off the...
UFC 283 results: Jessica Andrade lights up Lauren Murphy in dominant decision victory
RIO DE JANEIRO – Former UFC strawweight champion Jessica Andrade put on an absolute clinic in her home country. Andrade (24-9 MMA, 15-7 UFC) picked off Lauren Murphy seemingly at every turn in their bout at UFC 283, leading to final scorecards that saw a total of five 10-8 scores issued between the three official judges. The women’s flyweight bout was part of the UFC 283 main card at Jeunesse Arena.
UFC 283: Twitter reacts to Glover Teixeira retiring following loss to Jamahal Hill
See fight fans pay tribute to Glover Teixeira following his retirement announcement in his UFC 283 post-fight interview. Even in his 40s, Glover Teixeira was still one of the best to fight in the UFC Octagon, able to hold his own with the rest of the best of them. Alas,...
MMAWeekly.com
UFC 283 Live Results: Glover Teixeira vs Jamahal Hill
UFC 283 live results begin at 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, January 21, on MMAWeekly.com. The fights take place at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Click on the fight below in the UFC 277: Peña vs. Nunes 2 live results section for live stats or jump down to the written UFC 283: Teixeira vs. Hill results. In-fight live stats and results provided courtesy of Fight Analytics.
UFC 283 results: Mauricio Rua finished by Ihor Potieira in MMA retirement bout
RIO DE JANEIRO – Former UFC light heavyweight champion Mauricio Rua ended his competitive MMA career on a loss Saturday in his home country. “Shogun” Rua (27-14-1 MMA, 11-12-1 UFC) was defeated by Ukrainian Dana White’s Contender Series signee Ihor Potieira (19-3 MMA, 1-1 UFC) when he was clipped and finished with punches at 4:05 of Round 1. The light heavyweight bout closed out the UFC 283 preliminary card at Jeunesse Arena.
Watch: Jake Paul Starts First Day of Jiu-Jitsu Training Ahead of MMA Debut
Jake Paul shared photos and videos of his first-ever jiu-jitsu training session. “The Problem Child” is being challenged by a wide array of MMA superstars ahead of his debut. As combat sports fans hold their breath for his highly-anticipated pro MMA debut, Jake Paul, meanwhile, wants to ensure he’s...
Islam Makhachev opens up on Khabib Nurmagomedov’s MMA exit: “I’ve fought without him a couple of times”
Islam Makhachev has shared his feelings on Khabib Nurmagomedov’s exit from mixed martial arts. Following his retirement from competition, Nurmagomedov remained heavily involved in the world of MMA, taking over the coaching role of his late father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. Since transitioning into a coaching role, Nurmagomedov has steered Makhachev...
UFC 283: Lauren Murphy vs. Jessica Andrade odds, picks and predictions
In a women’s flyweight bout on the main card, Lauren Murphy and Jessica Andrade meet Saturday at UFC 283 at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the UFC 283: Murphy vs. Andrade odds, and make our expert picks and predictions.
UFC 283: Brandon Moreno rushed from arena as angry fans throw food and plastic cups at him
Brandon Moreno was rushed out of the UFC 283 arena after beating Brazillian Deiveson Figueiredo in Rio de Janeiro."Oh my god," ESPN commentators can be heard exclaiming as the Mexican flyweight fled the angry fans while escorted by security. The 29-year-old champion won by TKO after Figueiredo was unable to open his eye, prompting doctors to call off the fight. The MMA fighter reclaimed the title he has held two times before in his triumphant fight on the night of Saturday, 21 January. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Chris Eubank Jr says Liam Smith ‘embarrassed himself’ in controversial press conferenceLiverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says draw with Chelsea was a ‘little step’Graham Potter takes 'glass half full' view on Chelsea's draw with Liverpool
sportszion.com
Tyson Fury calls out Francis Ngannou to special rules bout with ‘badass referee like Mike Tyson’
Tyson Fury has responded to Francis Ngannou’s invitation to fight and has accepted the fight on the condition that there will be some special rules and that Mike Tyson will serve as the referee for the fight. Francis Ngannou and the Ultimate Fighting Championship were unable to come to...
MMAmania.com
Jamahal Hill sends message to Teixeira, Brazilian fans ahead of UFC 283: ‘Y’all need to understand how I’m coming’
Jamahal Hill will look to cash in on his first official Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) title shot later tonight (Sat., Jan. 21, 2023) at UFC 283 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, when “Sweet Dreams” goes toe-to-toe with former divisional champion Glover Teixeira.
Fighters react after MMA legend Glover Teixeira announces his retirement at UFC 283
Glover Teixeira has announced his 42-fight pro MMA career has come to an end, and the MMA community is giving the former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion his flowers. Teixeira faced Jamahal Hill in the main event of UFC 283 this past Saturday night. The bout was contested for the vacant UFC Light Heavyweight Championship. Teixeira lost the fight via unanimous decision. During his post-fight interview with Daniel Cormier, Teixeira took his gloves off, left them at the center of the Octagon, and announced his retirement.
MMAmania.com
Kelvin Gastelum vs. Chris Curtis on tap for UFC 287 in April
Kelvin Gastelum has his next opponent after missing out on the first Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) event of 2023. MMA Mania’s Alex Behunin confirmed today (Mon., Jan. 23, 2023) that a Middleweight tilt between Gastelum (17-8, 1 no contest) and Chris Curtis (30-9) has been added to UFC 287 on April 8, 2023. The location for the event has yet to be determined, but rumors have circulated pointing at Brooklyn, New York as the most likely option at present.
Jiri Prochazka sends video message to Jamahal Hill following his title-earning win at UFC 283
Jiri Prochazka has reacted to Jamahal Hill’s UFC Light Heavyweight Championship win. This past Saturday night, Hill competed against Glover Teixeira for the vacant 205-pound gold. Hill turned in a one-sided performance that earned him the unanimous decision victory and a piece of UFC hardware for the first time in his pro MMA career.
CBS Sports
UFC 283 results, takeaways: Jamahal Hill proves to be a worthy champion, Glover Teixeira retires right on time
In the first card on Brazilian soil in three years, Saturday's UFC 283 pay-per-view event produced no shortage of fireworks and big-time moments in Rio de Janeiro. Along with a pair of title bouts atop the marquee, the card also featured 17 different Brazilian-born fighters across 15 fights. Legendary light heavyweight Mauricio "Shogun" Rua also said goodbye after the close of a 21-year career and retired featherweight king Jose Aldo was brought to tears cageside when it was announced he would headline the 2023 UFC Hall of Fame class.
wrestletalk.com
Wild Brawl Breaks Out At WWE Performance Center (Video)
A wild brawl has broke out at the WWE Performance Center on Monday. At NXT Vengeance Day on February 4, NXT Champion Bron Breakker will defend his title against Grayson Waller inside a steel cage. The two men have been engaged in a rivalry that has been heating up week...
BBC
UFC 286: Muhammad Mokaev to fight Jafel Filho in flyweight contest
Britain's Muhammad Mokaev will fight Brazilian Jafel Filho in a flyweight bout at UFC 286 in London on 18 March. Mokaev's place on the card at the O2 Arena was in doubt after dislocating his shoulder last month, but he appears to have made a swift recovery. The Dagestan-born athlete,...
Kofi Kingston thinks this NXT tag team will ‘pleasantly surprise’ WWE fans
There was a time when New Day was the top tag team in all of WWE. They got the choice spots atop the card, received incredible entrances decked out in power rangers and/or Dragon Ball Z gear, and even transcended their popularity outside of the ring, with Booty-Os being sold at FYEs and their interactive […] The post Kofi Kingston thinks this NXT tag team will ‘pleasantly surprise’ WWE fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Young Bucks wanted to sign The Briscoes to AEW in 2019
Of all of the teams who wrestled The Briscoes over their 20-plus year run in professional wrestling, few have as much history with the Ring of Honor legends than the Young Bucks, AEW’s EVP duo who currently hold the World Trios Championship belt alongside Kenny Omega. Since first taking part in an Honor Rumble for […] The post The Young Bucks wanted to sign The Briscoes to AEW in 2019 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
AEW broadcaster believes Tony Khan will ‘do right’ by Jay Briscoe’s family
Over the past week, the wrestling community has come together to celebrate the life and memory of Jay Briscoe, who passed away tragically in a car accident. Ring of Honor released a tribute shirt with 100 percent of the proceeds going to the Briscoe family, hundreds of thousands of dollars have been donated to his […] The post AEW broadcaster believes Tony Khan will ‘do right’ by Jay Briscoe’s family appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
217K+
Followers
132K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0