Current Records: Southern 9-10; Mississippi Valley State 2-19 The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils are 1-11 against the Southern Jaguars since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Monday. Mississippi Valley State and Southern will face off in an SWAC battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at Harrison Complex. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

ITTA BENA, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO