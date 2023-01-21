ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruston, LA

CBS Sports

How to watch North Alabama vs. Cent. Arkansas: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game

Current Records: Cent. Arkansas 6-14; North Alabama 10-10 The North Alabama Lions will be returning home after a three-game road trip. North Alabama and the Cent. Arkansas Bears will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 8:15 p.m. ET Saturday at Flowers Hall. The Lions are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory.
FLORENCE, AL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: DeMeco Ryans canceled 2 head coach interview for 1 reason

San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans canceled two scheduled head coach interviews on Saturday, but had good reason for doing so. Ryans was set to interview with the Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, but canceled both interviews, according to Jay Glazer of FOX Sports. The reason was that Ryans wanted to devote... The post Report: DeMeco Ryans canceled 2 head coach interview for 1 reason appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

How to watch Mississippi Valley State vs. Southern: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Current Records: Southern 9-10; Mississippi Valley State 2-19 The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils are 1-11 against the Southern Jaguars since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Monday. Mississippi Valley State and Southern will face off in an SWAC battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at Harrison Complex. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
ITTA BENA, MS

