Miami, FL

AL.com

Rare fish washes up on shores of Mobile Bay and it’s a little scary looking

A photo of a rare fish is making the rounds on Facebook. The Gulf sturgeon washed up this week on the shores of Mobile Bay. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Gulf sturgeon has five rows of bony plates known as scutes that run along its body, something that can be seen in the photo. It also has a snout with four barbels – slender, whisker-like, soft-tissue projections – in front of its mouth.
LOUISIANA STATE
New York Post

Beached 6,000-pound killer whale dies in first known stranding in southeast US

A 21-foot killer whale weighing up to 6,000 pounds died after beaching itself on the Atlantic coast in central Florida Wednesday, the first stranding of its kind ever recorded in the Southeast US. The adult female orca found itself stranded before dawn on a beach in Palm Coast, located more than 60 miles south of Jacksonville, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. Derek Pence was taking his usual morning walk in the area of Jungle Hut Park when he spotted something large just off the shore. “I saw white on the bottom,” Pence told the station WESH. “I...
PALM COAST, FL
The Independent

Coast Guard stops search for 4 people missing after helicopter crash in Gulf of Mexico

The search for four people missing after a helicopter crashed off the Louisiana coast as it left an oil righas been suspended, authorities have said.The United States Coast Guard responded to the incident, which took place 10 miles off the coast of Plaquemines Parish in the Gulf of Mexico, on Thursday morning.Coast Guard officials told Fox8 that pieces of the helicopter have been located but there is no sign of the people on it.Coast Guard Petty Officer Jose Hernandez told WVUE that the crash took place after the pilot picked up three oil workers from a platform owned by Houston-based...
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA
ABC News

396 Haitian migrants detained on 50-foot boat near Bahamas

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -- The U.S. Coast Guard has detained a boat carrying 396 Haitian migrants near the Bahamas in one of the biggest human smuggling incidents in the region, Bahamian officials said. The migrants were detained close to the far-flung Cay Sal island located between Florida and Cuba,...
TEXAS STATE

