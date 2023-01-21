Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 2017, a 15-year-old girl snuck out to meet a man and never came back. Then, her parents made a shocking discovery.Fatim HemrajFort Lauderdale, FL
9 Miami Area Apartments That Are Under $900 a MonthEvan CrosbyMiami, FL
8 were injured in Shooting at Miami's Martin Luther King Jr. Parkhard and smartMiami, FL
Anthony's Runway slated to reopen this week in Fort Lauderdale as new Runway 84Best of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
Miami, A Fisherman's Paradise - Charter Boat Options and Other Fishing Opportunitieshard and smartMiami, FL
Related
Dozens of illegal immigrants land on Florida beach, run from police as migrant crisis surges away from border
More than two dozen illegal immigrants ran from police officers in Florida after their boat landed at a nearby beach as the influx of migrants into the state continues to surge.
Border Patrol says migrants from Brazil, Bahamas and Haiti arrived in Fort Lauderdale
The U.S. Border Patrol says it apprehended 12 migrants of different nationalities after a yacht arrived on a Fort Lauderdale beach Tuesday night.
DeSantis blasts Biden for leaving Florida out to dry amid maritime migrant surge
The Coast Guard is not getting enough support from the Biden administration as migrant flood into South Florida via the straits, coming from Cuba and Haiti, DeSantis says.
WSVN-TV
2 more migrant vessels land in Florida Keys amid crisis; with another landing in Fort Lauderdale beach
DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - More migrant vessels were spotted off Key Largo and Key Colony Beach after hundreds of migrants landed on the shores of the Florida Keys in the past week. On Tuesday morning, a group of approximately 20 people landed near Marathon. This event is the latest...
Florida’s Dry Tortugas National Park closed after 300 migrants land over weekend
The Dry Tortugas National Park announced that it would be closed Monday after seeing a sharp increase in Cuban migrant landings over the New Year's weekend.
Rare fish washes up on shores of Mobile Bay and it’s a little scary looking
A photo of a rare fish is making the rounds on Facebook. The Gulf sturgeon washed up this week on the shores of Mobile Bay. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Gulf sturgeon has five rows of bony plates known as scutes that run along its body, something that can be seen in the photo. It also has a snout with four barbels – slender, whisker-like, soft-tissue projections – in front of its mouth.
US Coast guard officials stop 22 Mexican fishermen, seized nearly 600 pounds illegally caught fish
22 Mexican fishermen in five lanchas were taken to border enforcement after being caught illegal fishing off the coast of Corpus Christi.
Beached 6,000-pound killer whale dies in first known stranding in southeast US
A 21-foot killer whale weighing up to 6,000 pounds died after beaching itself on the Atlantic coast in central Florida Wednesday, the first stranding of its kind ever recorded in the Southeast US. The adult female orca found itself stranded before dawn on a beach in Palm Coast, located more than 60 miles south of Jacksonville, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. Derek Pence was taking his usual morning walk in the area of Jungle Hut Park when he spotted something large just off the shore. “I saw white on the bottom,” Pence told the station WESH. “I...
Coast Guard stops search for 4 people missing after helicopter crash in Gulf of Mexico
The search for four people missing after a helicopter crashed off the Louisiana coast as it left an oil righas been suspended, authorities have said.The United States Coast Guard responded to the incident, which took place 10 miles off the coast of Plaquemines Parish in the Gulf of Mexico, on Thursday morning.Coast Guard officials told Fox8 that pieces of the helicopter have been located but there is no sign of the people on it.Coast Guard Petty Officer Jose Hernandez told WVUE that the crash took place after the pilot picked up three oil workers from a platform owned by Houston-based...
Dad among 4 dead in Gulf of Mexico helicopter crash, son says. ‘Irreplaceable’
The helicopter crashed after taking off from an oil platform on Dec. 29, the U.S. Coast Guard said.
Hurricane Ian destroyed Florida's beloved 'dome home' that was originally built to survive storms
The final blow: How the legendary landmark 'dome home' in Cape Romano, Florida that was originally built to withstand deadly storm surges succumbed to Hurricane Ian
Florida Couple Praises Gov. DeSantis For Resolving A “Huge Problem”
A Florida Keys couple this week praised Gov. Ron DeSantis for refunding out-of-pocket costs they spent removing a boat used by illegal immigrants while also lashing out at the Biden administration for creating a “huge problem” for homeowners in South Florida. As The Free Press
Missing Hurricane Ian victim found dead on sunken Florida sailboat months after storm
The body of a Florida man who vanished during Hurricane Ian in September has been found on a sunken sailboat months after the storm. James "Denny" Hurst was the last known person still missing in Lee County after Ian, a Category 4 hurricane, slammed into Florida last year, killing dozens and causing widespread devastation.
A 12-year-old boy reeled in a great white shark off Fort Lauderdale. What happened next
Talk about a great catch.
Rep. Greg Steube's 25-foot fall seen by delivery driver who called for help: 911 audio
A 911 call sheds new light on the 25-foot fall Florida Rep. Greg Steube suffered at his home. A delivery driver saw him fall after a branch hit the ladder he was on.
ABC News
396 Haitian migrants detained on 50-foot boat near Bahamas
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -- The U.S. Coast Guard has detained a boat carrying 396 Haitian migrants near the Bahamas in one of the biggest human smuggling incidents in the region, Bahamian officials said. The migrants were detained close to the far-flung Cay Sal island located between Florida and Cuba,...
Family find 21-year-old free diver lost in the ocean in Florida
A 21-year-old free diver was miraculously rescued by his family after he was swept away by the Gulf Stream while diving more than five miles from the Florida Keys.
She came to Miami from Mariel on a wooden boat. Now she has her own rum brand
The Mariel exodus has produced some of the best and worst moments for the image of the Cuban exiles in the United States. The arrival of 125,000 Cubans between April 15 and October 31, 1980 meant a cultural renewal for Miami due to the wide representation of artists from different disciplines who brought their contribution to the city.
Eaten just ketchup, garlic powder, and spice cubes, a man lives at sea for 24 days.
Elvis Francois, who was rescued in the department of La Guajira in the far north of Colombia, is being attended by personnel of the Colombian Navy as he waits to board the CMA CGM Voltario at the port of Cartagena, Colombia, on January 16, 2023.
Rare right whale mother and baby spotted off Palm Beach County
The whales were visible from the Juno Beach Pier on Jan. 11, attracting a crowd.
Comments / 0