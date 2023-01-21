Winter Weather Advisory in effect Sunday to Monday
The National Weather Service in State College has issued the following weather alert:
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM SUNDAY TO 6 AM MONDAY…
- WHAT…Snow, turning to mixed precipitation near and to the south of Interstate 80, then and back to snow later tonight. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Snowfall could be around 4 inches over the higher terrain of Sullivan and Tioga counties.
- WHERE…Portions of Central Pennsylvania.
- WHEN…From 3 PM Sunday to 6 AM EST Monday.
- IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
- ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The snow will fall moderately heavy at times, at a rate of one half inch to one inch per hour later this evening through a few hours after midnight.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp.
The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following weather alert:
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM SUNDAY TO 7 AM MONDAY…
- WHAT…Snow accumulations of 2-5 inches
- WHERE…In New York, Steuben, Schuyler, and Chemung counties.
- WHEN…From 3 PM Sunday to 7 AM EST Monday.
- IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
- ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Temperatures will be in the upper 20’s to mid-30’s through the event making for heavy wet snowfall, especially in the valleys. Snowfall rates up to 1 inch per hour could occur for a short period of time.
The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following weather alert:
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM SUNDAY TO 10 AM MONDAY…
- WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.
- WHERE…In New York, Tioga and Broome counties. In Pennsylvania, Bradford and Susquehanna counties.
- WHEN…From 3 PM Sunday to 10 AM EST Monday.
- IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
- ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Precipitation moves into the area as snow late Sunday afternoon, then could mix with some sleet or freezing rain by evening, before likely changing back to all snow later at night. Snowfall amounts will be highly dependent on how much mixing with sleet and freezing occurs at any one location. Snowfall rates could approach 1 inch per hour at times Sunday evening into Sunday night.
