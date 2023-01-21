ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Winter Weather Advisory in effect Sunday to Monday

By Anna Meyers
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TwZKU_0kMmnVDb00

The National Weather Service in State College has issued the following weather alert:

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM SUNDAY TO 6 AM MONDAY…

  • WHAT…Snow, turning to mixed precipitation near and to the south of Interstate 80, then and back to snow later tonight. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Snowfall could be around 4 inches over the higher terrain of Sullivan and Tioga counties.
  • WHERE…Portions of Central Pennsylvania.
  • WHEN…From 3 PM Sunday to 6 AM EST Monday.
  • IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
  • ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The snow will fall moderately heavy at times, at a rate of one half inch to one inch per hour later this evening through a few hours after midnight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp.

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following weather alert:

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM SUNDAY TO 7 AM MONDAY…

  • WHAT…Snow accumulations of 2-5 inches
  • WHERE…In New York, Steuben, Schuyler, and Chemung counties.
  • WHEN…From 3 PM Sunday to 7 AM EST Monday.
  • IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
  • ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Temperatures will be in the upper 20’s to mid-30’s through the event making for heavy wet snowfall, especially in the valleys. Snowfall rates up to 1 inch per hour could occur for a short period of time.

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following weather alert:

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM SUNDAY TO 10 AM MONDAY…

  • WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.
  • WHERE…In New York, Tioga and Broome counties. In Pennsylvania, Bradford and Susquehanna counties.
  • WHEN…From 3 PM Sunday to 10 AM EST Monday.
  • IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
  • ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Precipitation moves into the area as snow late Sunday afternoon, then could mix with some sleet or freezing rain by evening, before likely changing back to all snow later at night. Snowfall amounts will be highly dependent on how much mixing with sleet and freezing occurs at any one location. Snowfall rates could approach 1 inch per hour at times Sunday evening into Sunday night.
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
therecord-online.com

NWS weather advisory begins Sunday afternoon

STATE COLLEGE, PA – Here is the most recent (noontime Sunday) winter weather advisory for Clinton County from the National Weather Service office in State College:. State College – PA, US, National Weather Service. Affected Area. Portions of central Pennsylvania. Description. …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM...
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Winter Weather Advisory Sunday PM for Parts of the Susquehanna Valley

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Juniata, Mifflin, and Perry counties Sunday afternoon and Sunday night:. A storm system approaching from the southwest will bring precipitation to the area Sunday afternoon. While it will begin most places with a few flakes, areas along and to the south and east of I-81 should see it change quickly over to rain which will continue throughout the overnight. Areas farther to the north and west of I-81 will see the snow/mix last a bit longer, producing some potentially slippery travel in the evening hours. The showers will linger into Monday morning, possibly ending as some flurries, before more brisk conditions return for the start of the new work week.
PERRY COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Storm system brings rain and snow to the area

Our next storm system is on the approach and it has made for quite the gloomy Sunday. With all of the clouds, temps have been chilly but seasonable for this time of year. With the temps staying cooler, we have the potential for both rain and snow. As one low tracks to the NE with another one developing just to our SE, we'll likely see the majority of precip. changing over to rain overnight. The highest chances for seeing more wintry weather lies along and NW of I-81 where temps will stay the colder the longest. A coating to an inch of snow is possible here and that's where roads may become a little slick. That's why it's an IMPACT NIGHT for our NW neighborhoods. This is also where we find Winter Weather Advisories in effect for Mifflin, Juniata, and Perry Counties. As the new low takes over, it becomes stronger offshore early Monday. With surface low to our east, and the upper-low swinging through, we could see a band of rain/snow slide eastbound during the AM commute. Some of the latest data has pointed toward this so we'll have to monitor. Again, slick spots are possible. Once this moisture exits, clouds will likely break a little during the afternoon. Peeks of sun are on the table but overall the cloud cover lingers.
PERRY COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Winter Weather Advisory for certain Central PA counties tomorrow

Mostly cloudy skies are on tap for tonight with lows in the upper 20s. Clouds will increase again heading into Sunday. Clouds will continue to thicken on Sunday with more rain developing during the day. A little wet snow may mix in as well, especially along and northwest of I-81. The rain/snow mix will wrap up quickly by Monday morning. Winter weather impacts are expected to be minimal with up to an inch possible across the higher terrain of Mifflin, Perry, and Juniata. A thin glaze of ice is also possible. Some roads may become briefly slick tomorrow afternoon and evening in those areas. The rest of Central PA will see plain rain. More wet weather is likely on Wednesday. This system also has the potential mix with a little bit of snow as well. Impacts again, look minimal. Colder air will follow for the second half of next week with highs in the 30s.
PERRY COUNTY, PA
kool1033fm.com

CORE BORING TO START MONDAY IN DUBOIS AREA

Core boring work will begin this Monday, January 23 and continue through mid-February in the greater DuBois area. PennDOT says the work will impact the east- and west-bound bridges at exit 97 and mile marker 99 just three miles from exit 101. It all starts during daylight hours weather permitting.
DUBOIS, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Centre County high school dominates 'Paint the Plow' contest

Clearfield, Pa. — Every year, PennDOT invites high school students to paint snow plow blades with a public safety message. This year's theme focused on the dangers of texting while driving using the catchy rhyme, "Put Down the Device in Snow and Ice." Members of the public were invited to vote for their favorite plow in their region from January 9 through 15. Eleven schools in District 2 participated. The people have spoken, and Centre County's Philipsburg-Osceola Area High School is the clear winner. ...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

House fire traps and injures one in Perry County

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities are on scene working to put out a fire that has injured one after they were trapped inside the building. According to dispatch, one person was pulled out of the fire after being trapped inside the home. Fire crews were called to the...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Fire marshal investigating Perry County fire, one person airlifted

WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal is investigating a Perry County house fire after one person was airlifted to a hospital. The fire was reported on Linton Hill Road in Wheatfield Township on Monday afternoon. Among the departments who responded were New Bloomfield EMS,...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Cumberland County doughnut shop relocates

A doughnut shop in Carlisle recently relocated to a bigger shop. Crazy Glazed moved to 333 B St. in Carlisle with its warm vanilla cake doughnuts dipped in glazes and topped with candies, nuts and drizzles. Last spring, owner Kelly Cloud opened Crazy Glazed at 204 N. Hanover St. in Carlisle.
CARLISLE, PA
WETM 18 News

Shinedown, Three Days Grace to play at Bryce Jordan Center

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ)– Fans looking for a little of the good life can head to the Bryce Jordan Center later this year as Shinedown and Three Days Grace are ready to bring the sounds of madness. The multi-platinum band Shinedown will be stopping in State College and performing at the Bryce Jordan Center on […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Centre Daily

Check out the latest property transactions in Centre County for the week of Dec. 26-30, 2022

The following property transactions, those most recently released to the Centre Daily Times, were recorded Dec. 26-30 in the Centre County Recorder of Deeds Office. The deeds listings are based on public documents filed with the Centre County Recorder of Deeds. The Centre Daily Times tries to list exact addresses and purchase prices where available for all transactions without exception.
explorejeffersonpa.com

Area Woman Escapes Injuries Following Rollover Crash

PIKE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area woman escaped injuries after her vehicle rolled into a ditch in Pike Township on Wednesday evening. According to Clearfield-based State Police, this crash took place at 8:54 p.m. on Wednesday, January 18, on Route 969 (Lumber City Highway), in Pike Township, Clearfield County.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

18K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy