NHL PLAYERS COME TO THE DEFENSE OF BRUCE BOUDREAU AND CRITICIZE CANUCKS ORGANIZATION
The Vancouver Canucks have received due criticism for their recent behavior with regards to head coach Bruce Boudreau. Canucks management has dangled the idea of terminating Boudreau for two months now, and he has gotten emotional in front of media more than once. Canucks' fans made their feelings known on...
6 Detroit Red Wings who could be traded
Heading into the the 2022-23 season, it seemed like a foregone conclusion that the Detroit Red Wings would once again be sellers by the time the trade deadline approached. Well, here we are in late January, and the Red Wings will almost certainly be looking to sell of some players before the March 3rd deadline comes and goes. You can expect for Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman to look to deal off of some players who are on expiring contracts before the deadline.
Dan’s Daily: Fans Make Boudreau Emotional, Penguins Fight for Win
The NHL trade talks for Bo Horvat intensified. Vancouver Canucks fans paid a tribute to coach Bruce Boudreau during the game Friday that nearly brought the coach to tears. Jack Eichel isn’t holding up his end of the bargain in Vegas, and the team is slumping without Mark Stone. Penguins defenseman P.O Joseph high-sticked his brother, and his brother high-sticked him. Penguins Brock McGinn and Mark Friedman fought the Ottawa Senators, and Tristan Jarry stopped 44 shots in his return as the Penguins beat Ottawa 4-1.
Vancouver Canucks officially fire Bruce Boudreau, hire Rick Tocchet
The Vancouver Canucks made the official announcement Sunday that Bruce Boudreau has been fired as head coach and Rick Tocchet has been hired to replace him. In addition to the Boudreau firing, assistant coach Brent Cull was let go as well. After Tocchet was officially hired, the Canucks announced that former NHL defensemen Adam Foote and Sergei Gonchar will be joining his coaching staff as an assistant coach and defensive development coach, respectively.
Dan’s Daily: Big Penguins Reversal, Sportsbook Pushes Fake Crosby Conspiracy
The Calgary Flames fans were waiting for their jilting lover Johnny Gaudreau, young stars are done for the season, Rick Tocchet will get a below-market-value contract to coach the Vancouver Canucks, Ron Francis has some pieces for the NHL trade deadline, the Boston Bruins are getting closer to a deal with David Pastrnak, the Pittsburgh Penguins have an important reversal, and a sportsbook pushed an old Sidney Crosby conspiracy theory with some fuzzy facts.
Hey, Brian Dumoulin Playing Much Better; Pens’ Circle of Life (+)
Criticism and spotty performance dogged Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Brian Dumoulin for the better part of the first half of the season, but some irony, recent injuries, and necessity spurred Dumoulin’s season. Last week, coach Mike Sullivan noted Dumoulin is playing his best hockey of the season, even if the defenseman more recently tried to sidestep the notion.
‘I’m Grateful’ For Support, Letang Says After Emotional Stretch
It’s been less than two months, but it’s the kind of stretch that can leave deep marks, and that could well be the case with Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang. “I guess in life sometimes it goes like that,” Letang said Saturday after practice at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, the first time he has spoken publicly in more than three weeks.
Penguins’ Room: Pettersson’s Mistake, Poehling’s Comeback
NEWARK, N.J. — The Pittsburgh Penguins had to like at least one thing about the first minute of their game against New Jersey at Prudential Center Sunday. That it only lasted 60 seconds. They gave up a 2-on-1 break on the first shift, then allowed a goal 56 seconds...
The Vancouver Canucks bungle the Bruce Boudreau era, Edmonton Oilers climb NHL power rankings and more
There are few bigger storylines around the NHL right now than that of the Bruce Boudreau saga. Rumours of Boudreau’s demise behind the bench of the Vancouver Canucks have swirled for over a month now and after Saturday night, it all came to ahead. We saw the scenes in Vancouver during and after the Oilers’ 4-2 win and they were tough to watch.
Penguins Grades: Great Structural Game, but Pens Missing Ingredients (+)
The Pittsburgh Penguins limited the zippy New Jersey Devils to only 25 shots in three-plus periods in their 2-1 OT loss to New Jersey on Sunday at Prudential Center. The Penguins limited New Jersey to only two shots in the second period and one goal regulation. The problem, despite the Penguins’ domination through much of the middle 50 minutes, they, too, scored only once.
‘Whatever it Takes, I’ll Do That’: Friedman Brings Penguins Missing Elements (+)
On Wednesday, Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Mark Friedman agitated noted Ottawa Senators’ agitator Brady Tkachuk. Friedman drew a penalty as Tkachuk’s anger grew. The Penguins lost because they took a ridiculous nine penalties, including one by Friedman, and yielded four power-play goals, but Friedman’s contributions were considerable. On...
