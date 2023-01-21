ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garth Brooks Reportedly 'Stepping on Toes' of Major Country Names With Las Vegas Residency

Garth Brooks fans may have been happy about the country music legend adding more dates to his upcoming Garth Brooks/Plus ONE Las Vegas residency, but other musicians were reportedly frustrated. Sources told Radar Online that Keith Urban and Luke Bryan are concerned that Brooks will make it difficult for them to succeed on the Vegas strip. Bryan does not currently have any dates scheduled that could conflict with Brooks, but Urban does.
LAS VEGAS, NV
shefinds

We're Still Not Over The Sparkling Low-Cut Gown Kelly Clarkson Wore While Performing On 'The Voice'

Kelly Clarkson wowed us with so many great outfits in 2022, with the waist-cinching denim Alexander McQueen dress worn to the CMA Awards and the low-cut Gucci gown she wore to the Emmy Awards being just two of our many highlights. And now the 40-year-old “Since U Been Gone” singer has added yet another dramatic low-cut ensemble to our list of favorites thanks to the racy gown she wore while performing on The Voice finale.
Parade

Billy Joel Shares Rare Photo of Daughter on Her 37th Birthday

Billy Joel is celebrating his daughter's 37th birthday!. The "Piano Man" crooner took to Twitter to wish his daughter, Alexa Ray Joel, a happy birthday earlier today. Alongside the note, Joel posted a photo of his daughter, who eyed the camera while posing in front of a brightly lit chandelier in an elegant red dress. Styling her brown locks in messy waves, she completed the chic look with glam makeup that included black winged eyeliner and a two-tone rose gold eyeshadow.
HollywoodLife

Bradley Cooper’s Daughter Lea, 5, Wears $770 Burberry Coat On Birthday Walk With Her Dad

Bradley Cooper, 48, celebrated his birthday with his favorite person in the world: his daughter Lea! The actor and his only child went for a walk in their New York City neighborhood on his birthday on January 5. Bradley held his daughter’s hand as Lea rocked a fabulous $770 Burberry jacket and a pair of white tights and fuzzy pink boots. Lea clearly get her fashion sense from her mom Irina Shayk, 37.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RadarOnline

‘Acting Like He Owns The Place’: Blake Shelton Infuriates Country Rivals With Success Of Nashville Bar, Stars Want Him To Pack Up & Head Back To Oklahoma

Country megastar Blake Shelton’s new TV show Barmageddon is a monster hit — but sources reveal it’s got his Nashville rivals believing he’s gotten too big for his britches and they’re itching to bring him down a notch, RadarOnline.com has learned. Shelton’s game show takes place in the country star’s bar, Ole Red, in downtown Nashville, where his ex Miranda Lambert and fellow country stars Dierks Bentley and Jason Aldean all have similar joints.“They’re jealous of the way Blake has taken over the town with his bar and now this show,” spilled an insider. “They don’t like the way Blake’s...
NASHVILLE, TN
Us Weekly

Kylie Jenner Gushes Over the ‘Most Special’ Christmas Gift From Kris Jenner: See Her Dollhouse

An extra-special Christmas gift. Kylie Jenner revealed that mom Kris Jenner gave her a vintage item that didn't come from a fashion designer. "The most special gift @krisjenner," the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 25, wrote via Instagram Story on Sunday, December 25, with a white heart emoji alongside a photo that revealed a three-story Christmas dollhouse. […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Stereogum

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”

Miley Cyrus rang in 2023 with her Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party televised special on NBC, which she co-hosted with Dolly Parton and featured a bunch of special guests and performances, including a David Bowie cover with Cyrus and David Byrne. During the special, she aired an advertisement for her new single “Flowers,” which is out today.
TMZ.com

Lisa Marie Presley's Sarcophagus Revealed Ahead of Graceland Memorial

Lisa Marie Presley's final resting place will be an above-ground tomb -- similar to what her late son was buried in ... which can now be in seen in full view ahead of her memorial. Photos surfaced Saturday from Graceland, where LMP's stone sarcophagus was revealed lying right next to...
Taste of Country

Kelly Clarkson’s Cover of Taylor Swift’s ‘Better Man’ Is Super Country [Watch]

Kelly Clarkson put her stamp on a song Taylor Swift once wrote for a group of country hitmakers. The talk show host covered "Better Man (Taylor's Version)" this week. "Better Man" was a hit song for Little Big Town in 2016, with Swift saying very little about her solo write at the time. All the country quartet said at the time was that the megastar sent it to them, and they were eager to record it. It'd become a triple-Platinum certified No. 1 hit for Karen Fairchild and company.
Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

