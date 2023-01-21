Read full article on original website
Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died
Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
NBC Sports
Sal Bando, former A's star and World Series champion, dead at 78
Sal Bando died in Wisconsin on Friday after a five-year battle with cancer. The Bando family released the news in a statement on Saturday morning:. "Captain Sal" played with the Athletics for 11 seasons, two in Kansas City and nine in Oakland, serving as a key leader during their World Series three-peat. He finished his career with five seasons for the Milwaukee Brewers.
Baseball Legend and Three-Time World Series Champion Dies
It has been just announced that Major League Baseball proceeded to lose one of their all-time great players last night, January 20, 2023. According to MLB reporter for USA Today, Bob Nightengale, former MLB third baseman and General Manager Sal Bando passed away last night at the age of 78. He passed away after a five-year battle with cancer.
Sal Bando, three-time World Series champion and former Brewers general manager, dies at 78
Sal Bando was a four-time All-Star with the Oakland A's and spent more than two decades with the Milwaukee Brewers as a player and executive.
Dodgers: Chris Taylor Believes Minor League Prospects Have Power Potential
The utility player says the Dodgers have one of the best minor-league systems in baseball.
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL Legend Dies
National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
NFL Superstar Appears To Announce Retirement
With the end of an NFL season, there are always many changes. Some players enter free agency, some are traded, coaches switch to other teams or are fired, and some players decide it is time to hang up their cleats and end their time as a professional athlete.
Football Legend Becomes Highest-Paid Athlete Ever
Cristiano Ronaldo, the Portuguese legend debuted for Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr football club in the Saudi Pro League. The team won in Ronaldo’s debut match 1-0 against Ettifaq. Ronaldo was unable to score in his first match with the team.
NFL World Reacts To What Ex-Quarterback Said About Tony Dungy
One former NFL quarterback has made his opinion on Tony Dungy extremely clear amid this week's controversy. Dungy, the Hall of Fame head coach, went viral this week for pushing a ridiculous conspiracy theory and making a controversial comment at the March for Life. But while Dungy is facing a lot ...
Yardbarker
Yankees ink veteran relief pitcher to MiLB deal
The New York Yankees don’t have much salary space left to spend in free agency, but that doesn’t mean they shouldn’t add more talent to their minor-league system. Filling the reserves with depth pieces that might make an impact during 2023 isn’t a bad idea — and it’s cheap!
MLB
The best baseball players born on Jan. 22
Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for Jan. 22:. A Philly native, Strunk began his 17-season career in 1908 with the Philadelphia Athletics. A center fielder, Strunk won three World Series championships with the Athletics (1910, '11 and '13) and one with the Red Sox (1918).
Reds Re-Sign Derek Law To Minor League Deal
The Reds announced Monday that they’ve re-signed right-handed reliever Derek Law to a minor league contract and invited him to big league camp this spring. Cincinnati non-tendered him back in November. Law spent the final two months of the 2022 season with the Reds organization after spending much of...
