ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pawtucket, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
independentri.com

Homeowners group wants town to plow private roads equally

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — A homeowners’ association is asking the town of South Kingstown to either stop snow plowing private roads at taxpayers’ expense under what’s called “tradition” or plow all private roads in town. “We view the Town’s current private road plowing practice...
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy