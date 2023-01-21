Read full article on original website
Public Reception at Town Hall to Welcome New Cary Town Council Member Ryan Eades To Take Place Thursday, January 26thJames TulianoCary, NC
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in North Carolina?Ted RiversCary, NC
North Carolina Teen Body-Slammed By Cop Gets $100,000 In Excessive Force Settlement. What Was That About?Chibuzo NwachukuDurham, NC
St. Aug’s and Carter forge a $75-plus million development projectThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Million dollar soccer tournament coming to CaryThe Triangle TribuneCary, NC
tarheelblog.com
UNC vs. NC State: How to Watch
You don’t really need to do a lot to hype up this one. It’s North Carolina versus NC State, round one. The Tar Heels come in winners of two straight, and four of their last five. The problem, of course, is that they don’t have many signature wins. For the first time in a while, a win over the Wolfpack would actually be one of them. NC State has been on a tear as of late; they also are winners in four of their last five, but while Carolina sees teams like Notre Dame, Louisville, and Boston College as recent wins, the Wolfpack can claim wins over Miami and Duke. Those big wins have made it where this would actually be a quadrant one win for the Tar Heels, even with the game in Chapel Hill.
Photos: 1993 National Championship Team Reunion
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- At halftime of the UNC-N.C. State game, the North Carolina 1993 National Championship team was honored at mid-court of the Smith Center. Check out Inside Carolina photographer Jim Hawkins' photos of the 30-year reunion ...
NBC Sports
NC State’s Terquavion Smith day-to-day after scary fall in UNC loss
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina State guard Terquavion Smith is day-to-day after a scary fall led to him being wheeled off the court on a stretcher in a loss at North Carolina, the school said. Smith reported neck and elbow pain as well as numbness in his right arm...
Blue Devils host top Tar Heel target
Seaforth (N.C.) power forward Jarin Stevenson, who ranks No. 13 on the 247Sports 2024 Composite and has long been on the UNC basketball recruiting radar, sat behind the Duke basketball bench in Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The 6-foot-8, 200-pound versatile five-star was on an ...
Grammy Award Winner R&B Vocalist Howard Hewett to Perform Live at Pre-Valentine's Day Concert in Wake Forest, NC
The Concert will be a Musical Night for the Locals to Kick Off Their Valentine’s Day Celebration While Enjoying the Soulful Vocals, Held on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at The Wake Forest Grand Ballroom, 203 Capcom Ave., Suite #114, Wake Forest, North Carolina 27587.
gotodestinations.com
Brunchin’ in Durham: The Best Breakfast in Durham – 2023
Get ready to fuel up and start your day off right with the best breakfast spots in Durham, North Carolina. From classic southern-style dishes to unique twists on traditional favorites, these restaurants have it all. Whether you’re craving fluffy pancakes, savory biscuits and gravy, or a hearty omelette, you’ll find...
Freshman duo of Neal and Harrison lead Reidsville past TW Andrews, 109-83
Reidsville, N.C. — Reidsville showcased its offensive might in a 109-83 trouncing over Mid-State 2A foe T.W. Andrews on Friday night. The Rams are led by a prolific duo of freshmen: cousins Dionte Neal and Kendre' Harrison. Neal (28 points) and Harrison (29) combined for over half of the Rams' scoring.
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in North Carolina?
Tim Sweeney is a businessman and entrepreneur from North Carolina, known for his success in the video game industry. He is the founder and CEO of Epic Games, a leading video game development and digital distribution company based in Cary, North Carolina.
thecoastlandtimes.com
North Carolina woman scores $200,000 win on $5 scratch-off ticket
The North Carolina Education Lottery has reported a six-figure win on a scratch-off ticket by an Edgecombe County woman. Patricia Weathersbe, of Tarboro, took a chance on a $5 scratch-off ticket and won a $200,000 prize. Weathersbe bought her lucky Ruby Red 7’s ticket from the Speedway on North Main...
Raleigh woman captures moment flight attendant consoles passenger during turbulence
A flight attendant is being recognized for his humanity and kindness aboard a recent delta airlines flight.
cbs17
1 shot early Saturday morning in Raleigh, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was shot early Saturday morning in Raleigh, police say. At about 2:14 a.m., officers said they responded to Paula St. early Saturday morning near Wake Forest Road in Raleigh. Officers said a man was shot and was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Raleigh doctor who delivered 10,000 babies, fought for integrating health care, dies at 95
Dr. George Clyde Debnam, who was known as one of the most prominent Black physicians in Raleigh, died last week at the age of 95. An obituary posted for Debnam said he lived in Youngsville as a child but moved to Raleigh in 1943 to attend Shaw University after receiving encouragement from his professors at Shaw University.
Regal Cinemas is closing 39 more movie theaters nationwide including in NC, see list
The Beaver Creek Stadium 12 theater in Apex is one of 39 theaters Regal Cinemas is closing across the United States.
50 firefighters battle massive blaze at North Carolina office building
No one was in any of the businesses when the fire broke out, according to Raleigh Fire Division Chief Jason Patterson.
WRAL
Group calling for nuclear arsenal reduction displays 'Broken Arrow' bomb replica in Raleigh
Members of N.C. Peace Action brought the bomb to the Terry Sanford building to protest the funding of nuclear weapons. Members of N.C. Peace Action brought the bomb to the Terry Sanford building to protest the funding of nuclear weapons. Reporter: Julian GracePhotographer: Sam BlevinsWeb Editor: Joseph Ochoa.
wfmynews2.com
Truist Bank robbed on Randleman Road in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Officers responded to a robbery at Truist Bank on Randleman Road just after 9 a.m. Monday. One suspect implied a weapon and left with undisclosed amount of cash. There are no injuries reported. This investigation is ongoing.
Leap of faith: NC pastor goes skydiving on 98th birthday
WILSON, N.C. — Like your standard southern preacher, Roy Jernigan doesn't skimp when it comes to storytelling. Born in the early 1920s, Jernigan recalls experiences from decades ago with clarity, speaking with a regard for dignity, hard work and fortitude that many consider the more admirable traits of his generation. The economic hardships of the 1930s, enduring the horrors of war and making it through without modern-day conveniences and technological advances were among the realities of life.
cbs17
Motorcyclists gather on Capital Blvd for memorial, Raleigh police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said motorcyclists gathered on Capital Blvd. Saturday afternoon for a rally. The rally was a memorial for someone who died, according to the police department. It is not known who the person is. Police said several of their officers, including one of their...
Davidson County woman wins $2 million after stop at Biscuitville in High Point
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Amelia Estes, of Thomasville, stopped for biscuits Saturday, bought a $20 scratch-off and won a $2 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “I looked and looked, and my hands just started shaking,” she said. “It was surreal.” Estes, 51, bought her winning 100X The Cash ticket […]
WRAL
Restaurant Ratings: Another Broken Egg, Bocci Trattoria and Pizzeria, GG Taste of Chicago Fish & Chicken
Another Broken Egg in Raleigh, Bocci Trattoria and Pizzeria in Cary and GG Taste of Chicago Fish & Chicken in Durham get their grades. Another Broken Egg in Raleigh, Bocci Trattoria and Pizzeria in Cary and GG Taste of Chicago Fish & Chicken in Durham get their grades. Reporter: Keely...
