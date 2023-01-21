You don’t really need to do a lot to hype up this one. It’s North Carolina versus NC State, round one. The Tar Heels come in winners of two straight, and four of their last five. The problem, of course, is that they don’t have many signature wins. For the first time in a while, a win over the Wolfpack would actually be one of them. NC State has been on a tear as of late; they also are winners in four of their last five, but while Carolina sees teams like Notre Dame, Louisville, and Boston College as recent wins, the Wolfpack can claim wins over Miami and Duke. Those big wins have made it where this would actually be a quadrant one win for the Tar Heels, even with the game in Chapel Hill.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO