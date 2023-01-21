ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

tarheelblog.com

UNC vs. NC State: How to Watch

You don’t really need to do a lot to hype up this one. It’s North Carolina versus NC State, round one. The Tar Heels come in winners of two straight, and four of their last five. The problem, of course, is that they don’t have many signature wins. For the first time in a while, a win over the Wolfpack would actually be one of them. NC State has been on a tear as of late; they also are winners in four of their last five, but while Carolina sees teams like Notre Dame, Louisville, and Boston College as recent wins, the Wolfpack can claim wins over Miami and Duke. Those big wins have made it where this would actually be a quadrant one win for the Tar Heels, even with the game in Chapel Hill.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Blue Devils host top Tar Heel target

Seaforth (N.C.) power forward Jarin Stevenson, who ranks No. 13 on the 247Sports 2024 Composite and has long been on the UNC basketball recruiting radar, sat behind the Duke basketball bench in Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The 6-foot-8, 200-pound versatile five-star was on an ...
DURHAM, NC
gotodestinations.com

Brunchin’ in Durham: The Best Breakfast in Durham – 2023

Get ready to fuel up and start your day off right with the best breakfast spots in Durham, North Carolina. From classic southern-style dishes to unique twists on traditional favorites, these restaurants have it all. Whether you’re craving fluffy pancakes, savory biscuits and gravy, or a hearty omelette, you’ll find...
DURHAM, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

North Carolina woman scores $200,000 win on $5 scratch-off ticket

The North Carolina Education Lottery has reported a six-figure win on a scratch-off ticket by an Edgecombe County woman. Patricia Weathersbe, of Tarboro, took a chance on a $5 scratch-off ticket and won a $200,000 prize. Weathersbe bought her lucky Ruby Red 7’s ticket from the Speedway on North Main...
TARBORO, NC
cbs17

1 shot early Saturday morning in Raleigh, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was shot early Saturday morning in Raleigh, police say. At about 2:14 a.m., officers said they responded to Paula St. early Saturday morning near Wake Forest Road in Raleigh. Officers said a man was shot and was taken to the hospital for treatment.
RALEIGH, NC
wfmynews2.com

Truist Bank robbed on Randleman Road in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Officers responded to a robbery at Truist Bank on Randleman Road just after 9 a.m. Monday. One suspect implied a weapon and left with undisclosed amount of cash. There are no injuries reported. This investigation is ongoing.
GREENSBORO, NC
WRAL News

Leap of faith: NC pastor goes skydiving on 98th birthday

WILSON, N.C. — Like your standard southern preacher, Roy Jernigan doesn't skimp when it comes to storytelling. Born in the early 1920s, Jernigan recalls experiences from decades ago with clarity, speaking with a regard for dignity, hard work and fortitude that many consider the more admirable traits of his generation. The economic hardships of the 1930s, enduring the horrors of war and making it through without modern-day conveniences and technological advances were among the realities of life.
WILSON, NC
cbs17

Motorcyclists gather on Capital Blvd for memorial, Raleigh police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said motorcyclists gathered on Capital Blvd. Saturday afternoon for a rally. The rally was a memorial for someone who died, according to the police department. It is not known who the person is. Police said several of their officers, including one of their...
RALEIGH, NC

