cryptogazette.com

Bitcoin Price Target For 2023 Is Revealed

It’s been just revealed that Bitcoin’s price target for this year has been addressed by an important analyst who called the 2021 Bitcoin crash. Check out the latest reports below. Bitcoin price analysis. At the moment of writing this article, BTC is trading in the green and the...
Benzinga

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Slide: Analyst Says Apex Crypto In For 'Very Interesting' Rally Or Short-Term Pullback

Major coins traded in the red on Tuesday, as the global cryptocurrency market cap slid 3.58% to $1.03 trillion, as of 8:30 p.m. EST. What Happened: The largest cryptocurrency by market value Bitcoin BTC/USD was trading below $23,000. Ethereum ETH/USD was trading down over 6% at $1,530. Dogecoin DOGE/USD dipped nearly 8% in the last 24 hours, trading at $0.082.
dailyhodl.com

Analyst Benjamin Cowen Issues Crypto Warning, Says Bitcoin (BTC) Rally Likely Unsustainable – Here’s Why

Popular crypto strategist Benjamin Cowen is questioning the sustainability of the current Bitcoin (BTC) rally based on historical precedence. Cowen tells his 782,000 YouTube subscribers that Bitcoin could replicate its early 2020 trajectory where the flagship crypto asset initially rallied before plunging significantly. Bitcoin reached a high of $10,500 before...
CoinTelegraph

UK Bitcoin community reacts to incoming CBDC and digital pound rollout

The U.K. government’s economic and finance ministry, His Majesty’s Treasury, is recruiting for a head of central bank digital currency (CBDC) to lead the development of a digital pound. The work is described as “important, complex, and cross-cutting” and will “require extensive engagement across and beyond the HM Treasury.”
astaga.com

Is Bitcoin A ‘Fraud’ And ‘Pet Rock?’ JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon Says So

Regardless of the extended crypto winter, proponents of cryptocurrencies are bullish in regards to the trade’s prospects. And to this point this 12 months, they’ve had trigger for happiness. After a dismal 2022, the worth of Bitcoin, the preferred cryptocurrency on this planet, has been inching upward over...
u.today

Jim Cramer Pours Cold Water on Recent Bitcoin (BTC) Gains

Despite the massive surge in Bitcoin this month, CNBC's Jim Cramer warned against entering the crypto space on Monday. Referencing Carley Garner, senior commodity market strategist and broker at DeCarley Trading, Cramer cautioned investors to stay away from cryptocurrencies and instead opt for gold as a hedge against inflation or economic chaos.
u.today

Influencer Lark Davis Unveils Biggest Cryptos in His Portfolio

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
thecoinrise.com

Grayscale CEO Blames SEC for Slowed Growth of Bitcoin

According to the CEO of Grayscale Investments, Michael Sonnenshein, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) approach to crypto regulatory compliance has prevented the growth of Bitcoin in the nation. According to Sonnenshein, the regulator’s inactivity “prevented Bitcoin’s advancement into the U.S. regulatory perimeter,” and also delayed the...

