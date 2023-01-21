Read full article on original website
Billionaire bitcoin bull Mike Novogratz says 2023 will be a year for crypto markets to try and survive, and 'heal and rebuild narrative'
Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz is still mostly upbeat about crypto in 2023. "The outlook for crypto is not horrible, but it's not great," Novogratz told CNBC. The bitcoin bull said crypto brokerage Genesis' liquidity woes are hanging over the industry. Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz says 2023 will be...
The former FTX US president just raised money from Anthony Scaramucci and Coinbase Ventures for his new crypto startup
After nearly four months since stepping down as president of FTX US, Brett Harrison has raised $5 million for his new crypto trading infrastructure startup. Harrison, who oversaw the US division of Sam Bankman-Fried's now bankrupt digital asset exchange, secured backing from industry giants like Coinbase Ventures and Circle Ventures.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Strategist Who Nailed 2023 Bitcoin Rally Says Real BTC Move Is Yet To Come – Here Are His Targets
The popular analyst who correctly called Bitcoin’s rally this month says BTC still has more upside potential despite the king crypto’s nearly 38% year-to-date surge. Pseudonymous analyst DonAlt tells his 456,500 Twitter followers that near the end of this month, BTC could see an influx of fresh capital from high timeframe (HTF) investors.
CNBC
$1.4 trillion wipeout hits crypto industry at Davos — except for a lone flashy orange bitcoin car
Over the past few years, the Davos Promenade at the World Economic Forum has been packed with crypto companies taking over stores and cafes. But 2022's near $1.4 trillion market wipeout has been reflected in the makeup of the Promenade in 2023, with far fewer crypto firms on display. Crypto...
cryptogazette.com
Bitcoin Price Target For 2023 Is Revealed
It’s been just revealed that Bitcoin’s price target for this year has been addressed by an important analyst who called the 2021 Bitcoin crash. Check out the latest reports below. Bitcoin price analysis. At the moment of writing this article, BTC is trading in the green and the...
Benzinga
Jim Cramer Tells Investors To Stick With Gold: 'Ignore Crypto Cheerleaders Now That Bitcoin's Bouncing'
Jim Cramer, CNBC’s Mad Money Host warned investors to not get caught up in the hype surrounding crypto despite Bitcoin’s BTC/USD recent gains. Instead, he recommended that investors look to gold. What Happened: Cramer delved into the analysis presented by Garner, the senior commodity market strategist and broker...
Benzinga
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Slide: Analyst Says Apex Crypto In For 'Very Interesting' Rally Or Short-Term Pullback
Major coins traded in the red on Tuesday, as the global cryptocurrency market cap slid 3.58% to $1.03 trillion, as of 8:30 p.m. EST. What Happened: The largest cryptocurrency by market value Bitcoin BTC/USD was trading below $23,000. Ethereum ETH/USD was trading down over 6% at $1,530. Dogecoin DOGE/USD dipped nearly 8% in the last 24 hours, trading at $0.082.
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Benjamin Cowen Issues Crypto Warning, Says Bitcoin (BTC) Rally Likely Unsustainable – Here’s Why
Popular crypto strategist Benjamin Cowen is questioning the sustainability of the current Bitcoin (BTC) rally based on historical precedence. Cowen tells his 782,000 YouTube subscribers that Bitcoin could replicate its early 2020 trajectory where the flagship crypto asset initially rallied before plunging significantly. Bitcoin reached a high of $10,500 before...
CoinTelegraph
UK Bitcoin community reacts to incoming CBDC and digital pound rollout
The U.K. government’s economic and finance ministry, His Majesty’s Treasury, is recruiting for a head of central bank digital currency (CBDC) to lead the development of a digital pound. The work is described as “important, complex, and cross-cutting” and will “require extensive engagement across and beyond the HM Treasury.”
astaga.com
Is Bitcoin A ‘Fraud’ And ‘Pet Rock?’ JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon Says So
Regardless of the extended crypto winter, proponents of cryptocurrencies are bullish in regards to the trade’s prospects. And to this point this 12 months, they’ve had trigger for happiness. After a dismal 2022, the worth of Bitcoin, the preferred cryptocurrency on this planet, has been inching upward over...
Bitcoin soars past $23,000 in weekend rally, up nearly 40% year to date
The cryptocurrency jumped above the $23,000 mark for the first time since last August.
u.today
Jim Cramer Pours Cold Water on Recent Bitcoin (BTC) Gains
Despite the massive surge in Bitcoin this month, CNBC's Jim Cramer warned against entering the crypto space on Monday. Referencing Carley Garner, senior commodity market strategist and broker at DeCarley Trading, Cramer cautioned investors to stay away from cryptocurrencies and instead opt for gold as a hedge against inflation or economic chaos.
u.today
Influencer Lark Davis Unveils Biggest Cryptos in His Portfolio
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
dailyhodl.com
Little-Known Ethereum Altcoin Soars 106% After Receiving Surprise Boost From Coinbase
A small-cap altcoin project built on Ethereum is surging after earning a sudden boost from Coinbase. The crypto giant says it’s adding Threshold (T) to its listing roadmap. The announcement is a signal that Coinbase may soon add the coin to its global exchange. Coinbase created its listing roadmap...
This Crypto Could Rally 50x Higher, Outperforming Bitcoin And Ethereum, Says Morgan Creek's Yusko
Mark Yusko, CIO at Morgan Creek Capital, said that Avalanche AVAX/USD has the potential to outperform the entire crypto market, including Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD. What Happened: Yusko, in a YouTube video, said AVAX could rally by 50 times in the next bull cycle, provided that Bitcoin and major coins remain successful.
thecoinrise.com
Grayscale CEO Blames SEC for Slowed Growth of Bitcoin
According to the CEO of Grayscale Investments, Michael Sonnenshein, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) approach to crypto regulatory compliance has prevented the growth of Bitcoin in the nation. According to Sonnenshein, the regulator’s inactivity “prevented Bitcoin’s advancement into the U.S. regulatory perimeter,” and also delayed the...
dailyhodl.com
Quant Analyst PlanB Says Bitcoin Bottom Is In, BTC To Explode by Up to 4,689% – Here’s His Timeline
Quantitative analyst PlanB is doubling down on his prediction that Bitcoin (BTC) could meteorically ascend in the next bull market. PlanB tells his 1.8 million Twitter followers that he believes Bitcoin bottomed out at $15,500 back in November of 2022 and short-term holders are now in profit territory, a traditionally bullish signal.
dailyhodl.com
Largest Crypto Hedge Fund in the World Says DeFi Will Drive the Next Crypto Bull Market
Crypto hedge fund giant Pantera Capital says that one sector of the digital asset space will be the life force of the next bull market cycle. In Pantera’s latest newsletter, chief investment officer (CIO) Joey Krug says that decentralized finance (DeFi) will act as the foundation for the next bull market.
