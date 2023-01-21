ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 Toyota SUVs That Are Better As Hybrids

Toyota makes some of the best SUV options on the market. Here's why some of its hybrid SUVs are even better. The post 2 Toyota SUVs That Are Better As Hybrids appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Can You Buy a Car Directly From an Automaker to Avoid a Dealer Markup?

Some car manufacturers are challenging the conventional dealership model—but it’s not as simple as it sounds. A Tesla store in Paramus, N.J. Anyone who has tried buying a car in the past few years knows it’s not an easy process. Between low inventory due to parts shortages and high dealer markups, a trip to the dealership can become a real headache. Instead of haggling with sales managers, is it possible to purchase your next vehicle directly from the manufacturer to avoid a markup?
Harley-Davidson Will ‘Exclusively’ Sell Electric Motorcycles, According to CEO

Big news from one of the top motorcycle brands. Harley-Davidson CEO, Jochen Zeitz, announced that the company is going to exclusively sell electric motorcycles in the future. While speaking to Dezeen, the Harley-Davidson CEO stated that at some point, the brand will be all-electric. “But that’s a long-term transition that needs to happen,” he explained. “It’s not something you do overnight.”
The 2023 Lexus ES Is KBB’s Luxury Car Best Buy of 2023

With incredible value, rewarding driving experience, and unparalleled reliability, the 2023 Lexus ES stands above the rest. Here are three reasons why it ranks above the competition. The post The 2023 Lexus ES Is KBB’s Luxury Car Best Buy of 2023 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Only 2 New Toyota SUVs Start Under $25K

Toyota is a seasoned automaker that makes great affordable SUVs. Only two Toyota SUVs start under $25,000. The post Only 2 New Toyota SUVs Start Under $25K appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

