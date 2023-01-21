ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, CA

Mendocino Farms Santa Clara California Now Open

Mendocino Farms, the fast-casual restaurant known for turning sandwiches, salads, and more into an unexpected culinary adventure, has opened in Santa Clara’s northern tech corridor at Mission Park Marketplace (2040 Wyatt Drive, Suite 110). Mendocino Farms Santa Clara joins 10 other locations serving the larger San Francisco Bay Area...
SANTA CLARA, CA
Norstrom Rack to open store in Pinole

Nordstrom Rack plans to open in a 23,000 square-foot store in Pinole Vista Crossing, a shopping center in Pinole. The store is scheduled to open in fall this year, according to a statement from Nordstrom Rack. Pinole Vista Crossing is located at 1409 Fitzgerald Drive., and also includes PetSmart, Target...
PINOLE, CA
Where to Get the Best Dim Sum in the Bay Area

The Year of the Rabbit begins on January 22, according to the Chinese zodiac, and is said to be a year of hope. While the dim sum scene has changed in recent years — there don’t seem to be nearly as many rolling carts around and some long-running favorites have closed — the flavors of southern China where dim sum originated are especially on display right now.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Best Speakeasies in San Francisco

Speakeasies, those hidden bars of the Prohibition Era, have been staging a comeback in San Francisco for years now. And even though they aren't technically secret or even that hard to find, these lounges and hideouts from Chinatown to the Financial District still stir up our nostalgia for early 20th century clandestine cocktail culture.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
East Bay Teahouses

Whether you want to start the new year by detoxing or indulging, there’s a tea for that—and a teahouse in the East Bay where you can sit and sip. When world-traveling tea lover Gabby Agheli opened the RoyalTea Garden, just off Pleasanton’s Main Street next to her family’s Baci Bistro and Bar, one big goal was to ensure that customers did not leave hungry. So in addition to offering more than 100 teas, she hired a Parisian chef to develop a seasonally changing menu of fresh and filling bites.
PLEASANTON, CA
Silicon Valley

Sale closed in San Jose: $1.6 million for a three-bedroom home

The property located in the 5100 block of Noella Way in San Jose was sold on Dec. 30, 2022 for $1,550,000, or $1,455 per square foot. The house built in 1958 has an interior space of 1,065 square feet. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 6,000-square-foot lot, which also has a pool.
SAN JOSE, CA
$3 million in cannabis seized at Livermore warehouse

LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) — More than $3 million in cannabis was seized from a warehouse in an industrial area of Livermore on Jan. 10, according to a tweet posted by Livermore PD. Police described the grow as an “unlicensed indoor cannabis cultivation.” No arrests were made, but the seizure included: The multi-agency investigation into the […]
LIVERMORE, CA
Best of Roll With Us: Dueñas Car Club

This episode was originally part of the Roll With Us: Community and Culture on Wheels series from 2021. We're revisiting it as a part of our 2023 kickoff series highlighting some of the best stories from our archives. Dueñas Car Club is a sisterhood that rolls on 100-spoke rims.
SUNNYVALE, CA
A Los Altos teen and his sister started a baking business. Then Food Network came calling.

Two years ago, Los Altos siblings Naiel and Punhal Chaudry started their culinary adventure with great intentions and some help from YouTube. During the COVID-19 lockdown, they wanted to do something nice for their mom, a front-line doctor, and dad, an entrepreneur and engineer. They had been watching some cooking shows and wanted to try it themselves, so they took on the challenge of becoming the chefs for a date night for their parents.
LOS ALTOS, CA
Zoë Broussard

We Have the Meals, We Need the Wheels

Photo byZoe Broussard | Meals on Wheels Diablo Region. Meals on Wheels Diablo Region is currently hiring delivery associates to support the growing number of senior clients throughout East & Central Contra Costa County. Drivers pick up meals, deliver them to homebound older adults who cannot cook for themselves, then return the empty containers to the pickup location. Deliveries take about two hours and cover about 20 senior homes. Part-time drivers work Monday through Friday, starting at 9:30 am.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
Detached house in Danville sells for $2.9 million

A 4,825-square-foot house built in 2016 has changed hands. The spacious and recently built property located in the 3000 block of Drysdale Street in Danville was sold on Dec. 21, 2022. The $2,900,000 purchase price works out to $601 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms, six baths, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on an 8,319-square-foot lot.
DANVILLE, CA
A Guide to Chinese Regional Restaurants in the Bay Area

As the birthplace of the oldest Chinatown in the United States, San Francisco and its surrounding areas have many family-owned restaurants featuring dishes that represent the diversity of China’s regional cuisine. Without leaving the Bay Area, diners can slurp up unctuous hand-cut noodles and soup dumplings or try Sichuan peppercorn-filled dishes that will leave the mouth tingling and numb.
BERKELEY, CA

