Read full article on original website
Related
Only 1 SUV Is Declared the Best Subcompact SUV by Car and Driver
This Mazda SUV is declared the best subcompact SUV by Car and Driver. Find out why it's ranked higher than competitors here. The post Only 1 SUV Is Declared the Best Subcompact SUV by Car and Driver appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
conceptcarz.com
2023 Mazda CX-5 named Best Compact SUV for the Money by U.S. News & World Report
Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) is pleased to announce that the 2023 Mazda CX-5 has been named Best Compact SUV for the Money by U.S. News & World Report. The 2023 CX-5 – the brand's best-selling vehicle in the U.S. – has a starting MSRP of $26,700. 'The...
Mazda Makes 1 of the Least Popular Midsize SUVs
Mazda has a great lineup of cars and SUVs. However, the CX-9 is struggling to compete in a competitive segment. The post Mazda Makes 1 of the Least Popular Midsize SUVs appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
US News and World Report
Mazda to Produce Powerful Turbo-Six Gasoline Engine
Despite much of the automotive realm delivering news about EVs or hybrids, Mazda announced that they still plan to produce a powerful turbocharged inline-six engine. Producing 340 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque, it's going to be the most powerful engine ever made by Mazda. The new engine will be...
The Worst Compact SUV to Buy According to Car and Driver Got a Makeover
The Jeep Compass was rated the worst. What did Jeep do improve this compact SUV for 2023? The post The Worst Compact SUV to Buy According to Car and Driver Got a Makeover appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Why This Ram 3500 Broke in Half
This 2020 Ram 3500 literally broke in half, and the factory warranty won't cover repairs. The post Why This Ram 3500 Broke in Half appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
Toyota’s Hydrogen Combustion Engine Has The Potential To Make EVs Obsolete
Since it launched the revolutionary Prius in 1997, Toyota has been a leader in hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles, which paved the way for the current electric vehicle craze. However, in spite of its roots, the Japanese brand has been hesitant to jump headfirst into the all-electric trend. Toyota’s first 100-percent EV, the awkwardly named BZ4X, has sold only a few hundred units as of mid-October and according to a report by Electrek, the Japanese carmaker doesn't plan to ramp up production until 2025.
Top Speed
Harley-Davidson Is Planning The Unthinkable For Its Big Cruisers
Harley-Davidson was one of the first major bikemakers to go electric with the LiveWire in 2018. Since then, though, the company’s electric plans have taken a slight backseat, as we’re yet to see any major EV strides from the American giant. Yes, HD did introduce the S2 Del Mar Launch Edition last year, but it was just a taster for the production variant set to arrive later this year. Regardless of this, Harley-Davidson CEO Jochen Zeitz has disclosed that the company plans to go all-electric in less than a decade, bidding adieu to your favorite V-twin cruisers.
This Is What A $3 Million Chevrolet Corvette Looks Like
This one-of-one 1969 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray ZL-1 Convertible, on auction through RM Sotheby's, is expected to reach an eye-watering $3 million. Chevy's Corvette has always been a massively collectible sports car. It has done well at auction, but at this level of investment, the humble Corvette is nearing classic European demand levels.
Carmaker With Most Recalled Cars in 2022 Beat All Others by Far
We've got the full DOT list of most recalled cars for 2022, with some surprising numbers. The post Carmaker With Most Recalled Cars in 2022 Beat All Others by Far appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
There’s 1 Recent Ford F-150 Model Year to Avoid, Says HotCars
Find out why HotCars says there's 1 recent Ford F-150 model year you should avoid buying used. The post There’s 1 Recent Ford F-150 Model Year to Avoid, Says HotCars appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Jalopnik
The U.S. Is Making the Same Mistakes With EVs That It Made With Gas-Powered Cars
The auto industry is in the middle of a big shift to EVs, so now would be a good time for it to hunch down, hands on knees, and catch its breath. Or if the auto industry won’t, then we, the buyers, should because U.S. automakers may be rushing us down the wrong way with bigger, faster but not better EVs.
Top Speed
Custom Harley-Davidson V-Rod Looks Ludicrous In Its Mercedes AMG F1-Inspired Avatar
If you’re a regular here, you’d know how much we love featuring custom Harley-Davidsons. And in our experience, the craziest builds often come from places you’d least expect. A fitting example of this claim is Estonia’s Marek Kose Custom Garage which has whipped up a bonkers Harley-Davidson V-Rod inspired by the Mercedes-AMG F1 race car. More importantly, it’s ripe with tons of trick parts enthusiasts can drool over all day long.
What Do the Letters GMC Stand For?
Here's a look at the history behind the GMC automaker, and what the letters of the brand's name actually mean and stands for. The post What Do the Letters GMC Stand For? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
This VW-Powered Cruiser Was A Nightmare For Harley-Davidson
The 1950s were tough times for Harley-Davidson as the brand’s Panhead-powered cruisers were nowhere near as robust, reliable, or efficient as other bikemakers. At the same time, the cruiser market was flouring in America, and enthusiasts direly needed a powerful cruiser to enjoy. The solution came in the form of the Webley-Vickers cruiser that looked as gorgeous as any American cruiser but employed a Volkswagen boxer engine with better power and efficiency.
insideevs.com
Woman Sure Tesla Model 3 Runs On Gas, Is Determined To Fill It Up
Despite the electric vehicle boom that we've been witnessing over the past few years, EV adoption is still in its early infancy, and that explains why some people are still adjusting to this new reality. Electric cars are as old as the automobile itself and quickly rose to popularity in...
GM Just Announced An All-New Small-Block V8 Is Coming
GM just announced there will be an all-new small-block V8. Here's what we know. The post GM Just Announced An All-New Small-Block V8 Is Coming appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com
Toyota Engine Oil Switching Advice You Must Follow Warning
Is it okay to switch the type of engine oil you use in your Toyota? Here’s the latest on a Toyota engine oil question one owner asked a Toyota expert if in fact whether they were ruining their engine by doing this. Plus, find out what is the maximum number of miles you really should wait before changing your oil and why manufacturers mislead owners about this point; and, why Toyota is now switching to SAE 0W-16 oil!
One Green Planet
Toyota Encourages Consumers to Replace Engines With Sustainable Options Instead of Buying New Car
Toyota is pushing for people to replace the engine of cars, not the entire car, in an effort to encourage a sustainable shift. “I don’t want to leave any car lover behind,” Chief Executive Akio Toyoda said at the Tokyo Auto Salon. Toyota is suggesting that consumers...
Top Speed
Meet The New And Snazziest Harley-Davidson Nightster Yet
The Nightster is the youngest Harley-Davidson cruiser at the moment, as it’s been on sale for just nine months. But this hasn’t stopped the MoCo from amping things up. For 2023, the Nightster now comes in a new Special variant ripe with a number of updates that make it the snazziest Nightster to date. For reference, the Nightster moniker first came out 16 years ago in 2007, before being discontinued in 2012, and then resurrected in 2022 with the current Nightster.
MotorBiscuit
167K+
Followers
39K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT
At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.https://www.motorbiscuit.com/
Comments / 1