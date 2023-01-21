ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee fatal shooting, 49th and Capitol; Man accused, 2 more sought

MILWAUKEE - A 20-year-old Milwaukee man is accused in the fatal shooting of a man near 49th and Capitol on Monday, Jan. 16. The accused, Randy McClinton, is charged with second-degree reckless homicide. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police responded to the area near 49th and Capitol on that...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

11 Milwaukee shootings over 2 days, youngest victim 13

Milwaukee police responded to 11 shootings Saturday and Sunday. On Saturday, six people were shot, and one person was killed. On Sunday, shootings killed one person and sent six people to the hospital. The youngest victim killed over the weekend was just 14. The youngest victim hurt is 13.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee fatal crash; Accused admits, 'did not have a driver's license'

MILWAUKEE - A 19-year-old Milwaukee man is charged in connection with a fatal crash that happened at Sherman and Villard on Tuesday, Jan. 17. The accused is Dejaun Johnson – and he faces a single charge of "knowingly operate motor vehicle without a valid license-cause death." According to the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin crime spree: Curtis Mallory sentenced, 1 1/2 years prison

MILWAUKEE - A Wisconsin man who was suspected in a statewide crime spree that ended in Whitefish Bay was sentenced on Friday, Jan. 20 to one-and-a-half years in prison plus another two years of extended supervision. Back in December 2019, Wauwatosa police said Curtis Mallory of Babcock, a town southwest...
WHITEFISH BAY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Man killed in Milwaukee crash during pursuit, 5 teens arrested

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 47, died in a crash during a police pursuit on Sunday night, Jan. 22. Police said the pursuit began around 7:30 p.m. near 10th and Center and involved a vehicle stolen in an armed robbery. The driver of that vehicle collided with a black vehicle...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man fatally shot near McKinley and Vliet

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 44, died at the scene of a shooting near McKinley and Vliet on Sunday afternoon, Jan. 22. Police said the shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. Investigators are looking into what led to the gunfire. No arrests have been made. Anyone with any information is asked...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Mother killed, jury finds Milwaukee man guilty of 2021 homicide

MILWAUKEE - A jury found a Milwaukee man guilty Thursday, Jan. 19 of killing the mother of his two children. Dequan McMillon, 28, was charged with first-degree intentional homicide and other crimes in connection to the fatal shooting of 23-year-old Brittany Meyer. McMillon is due back in court on Feb....
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

3 shot in Milwaukee's Sherman Park, 'sounded like a war zone'

MILWAUKEE - Three people were shot in Milwaukee's Sherman Park neighborhood early Monday, Jan. 23, and one did not survive. Neighbors helped and also recorded the violence. One woman said she wants people to see her footage of the violence that is happening all too often, telling FOX6 News more needs to be done to stop it.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man charged in Lisbon crash on 'dangerous' road

TOWN OF LISBON, Wis. - A Milwaukee man who prosecutors say has never had a driver's license was going about twice the speed limit, witnesses say, when he crashed into another vehicle at Townline and Schlei in the Town of Lisbon, killing his passenger. The crash happened Jan. 18 around...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police: Saturday shootings leave 1 dead, 6 wounded

MILWAUKEE - Seven people were shot in Milwaukee Saturday, Jan. 21. Police responded to five separate shootings. Two boys, ages 13 and 14, were among the victims. Three people were arrested. 34th and National. Around 3:30 a.m., a 33-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded. Police said he was taken...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

7 Milwaukee east side armed robberies, 3 near UWM main campus

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating seven armed robberies that happened Thursday night, Jan. 19, Friday morning, Jan. 20 and Saturday night, Jan. 21. Three of the crimes happened in the Upper East Side neighborhood and Shorewood near the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee's main campus. According to UWM police, the victims...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Fond du Lac fatal crash, 'repeat drunk driver' gets $1M bond

FOND DU LAC, Wis. - An Oshkosh man charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle had cash bond set at $1 million, Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney announced Friday, Jan. 20. In a news release, Toney said 56-year-old Brian Sippel is a "repeat drunk driver"...
FOND DU LAC, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

27th and Vliet fatal crash; driver struck tree, median

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Monday, Jan. 23 near 27th and Vliet. It happened at approximately 9:23 a.m. Police say a motorist lost control of their vehicle and collided with a tree and a median. The driver, a 30-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained fatal injuries.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

34th and National shooting; Milwaukee man wounded

MILWAUKEE - A 33-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 34th and National on Saturday morning, Jan. 21. Police said the shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal wounds. Milwaukee police are looking for the shooter. Anyone with any information...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee crash near 47th and Roosevelt; 2 injured

MILWAUKEE - A vehicle struck a tree near 47th and Roosevelt on Saturday morning, Jan. 21. Police said the crash happened around 4:30 a.m. Police said after crashing the vehicle, the driver and people in the vehicle fled on foot. Two of the occupants, a 33-year-old Milwaukee man and a 17-year-old Milwaukee girl, were taken to the hospital with injuries.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Brookfield Trader Joe's credit card theft, Mayfair fraudulent purchases

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police are looking for two women who used credit cards stolen from Trader Joe's at Mayfair Mall. At Mayfair, police say the two charged approximately $8,200 at Apple and Nordstrom. The cards were stolen in November. Police said the women are also wanted in Cedarburg and...
BROOKFIELD, WI

