ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

WA WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST. * WHAT...A period of stagnant air with light winds is expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Air stagnation could result in the development and. persistence of...
PORTLAND, OR
SFGate

Native Hawaiians flock to Las Vegas for affordable living

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (AP) — Kona Purdy never wanted to live anywhere but Hawaii. As a Native Hawaiian, he wanted his children to grow up like he did: rooted in their culture, and nourished by the mountains and ocean. But raising a family in Hawaii meant squeezing nine people into...
LAS VEGAS, NV
SFGate

Mass shooting in hometown devastating for actor Sherry Cola

PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — For actor Sherry Cola, the mass shooting in her hometown of Monterey Park, California, left her devastated ahead of the premiere of the new film “Shortcomings” at the Sundance Film Festival. “I definitely cried myself to sleep, to be honest, because this...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
SFGate

CA WFO RENO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST MONDAY FOR. * WHAT...East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. expected. Waves 1 to 3 feet. * WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area. * WHEN...Until noon PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Small boats, kayaks and paddle...
RENO, NV
SFGate

Slain California deputy honored with 50-mile procession

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (AP) — Hundreds of people lined the streets and freeway overpasses during a 50-mile procession in honor of a slain Southern California deputy who was laid to rest Saturday. Riverside County Sheriff deputy Darnell Calhoun, 30, was fatally shot on Jan. 13 in the city of...
LAKE ELSINORE, CA
SFGate

Astronaut Buzz Aldrin marries longtime love on 93rd birthday

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Astronaut Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin announced on Facebook that he has married his “longtime love” in a small ceremony in Los Angeles. Aldrin, who made history along with Neil Armstrong as the first humans to set foot on the surface of the moon, said the wedding took place on Friday, which was his 93rd birthday.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy