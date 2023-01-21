Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former NFL Star and Coach DiesOnlyHomers
Breaking News: 7 Killed In San Mateo Shooting; Suspect In CustodyWestmont Community NewsSan Francisco, CA
In the Name of Nancy Pelosi, You are Vanquished! – Former Speaker Calls on Priests to Rid Home of EvilKurt Dillon
49ers vs Eagles NFC Championship Preview, Odds and TicketsFlurrySportsPhiladelphia, PA
This Huge Flea Market in California is a Must-VisitJoe MertensCalifornia State
Related
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area, Federal Officials React to Lunar New Year Mass Shooting in Southern California
Bay Area, state and federal officials are reacting to a deadly mass shooting that occurred in the Southern California community of Monterey Park Saturday night. The shooting happened at a dance studio following a night of a Lunar New Year celebrations in the area. According to officials, 10 people died...
NBC Bay Area
1 Dead, 7 Injured in Oakland Shooting
One person is dead and seven others are injured after a shooting in Oakland Monday evening, police said. Police responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the 5900 block of MacArthur Boulevard just after 6 p.m. and when they got there, they learned there was a shooting between several people. Officers...
NBC Bay Area
‘Horrific Reality': Local, State Leaders React to Deadly Half Moon Bay Mass Shooting
At least seven people were killed in a mass shooting in Half Moon Bay Monday afternoon, according to officials. Here's how local, state and national leaders reacted to the shootings. Half Moon Bay Mass Shooting 8 hours ago. 5 hours ago.
NBC Bay Area
Dog Trapped Under Rock Pile at San Francisco's Ocean Beach Rescued
A San Francisco Animal Care and Control officer managed to rescue a puppy who was found trapped under a large pile of rocks at Ocean Beach in San Francisco. The dog, a 1-year-old springer spaniel named Gwen, was pulled out of the rock pile by Officer Carlos Ortega and later reunited with her family. She was "scared and cold, but otherwise OK," San Francisco Animal Care and Control said on social media last Thursday.
NBC Bay Area
1 Dead, 8 Displaced in House Fire in Dublin
A house fire in Dublin left one dead and eight displaced Monday afternoon, firefighters said. The incident was reported on Mayan Court at around 4:30 p.m., city officials said. One person died and four adults and four children were displaced, the Alameda County Fire Department said. The cause of the...
NBC Bay Area
Before and After: Storms Fill Up Bay Area Reservoirs
In a matter of weeks, reservoirs across the Bay Area have gone from noticeably low to nearly full, if not spilling over, thanks to a parade of powerful storms. Take a look at the before-and-after images below to see how drastically different some reservoirs look after the recent rainfall. Photos:...
NBC Bay Area
7 Dead, 1 Injured in Half Moon Bay Mass Shooting; Suspect in Custody
Seven people were killed in a mass shooting that spanned two separate scenes in Half Moon Bay Monday afternoon, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office. Four victims were found dead at about 2:22 p.m. at a nursery along the 12700 block of Cabrillo Highway, the sheriff's office said. Another victim was transported to Stanford Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
NBC Bay Area
Dozens to Spend the Night at Reunification Center Following Half Moon Bay Shooting
Dozens of farm workers and children slept in a reunification center Monday set up just miles away from the scene of a mass shooting in Half Moon Bay. Families seeked refuge, all while learning what friends, coworkers or family members didn’t make it out. “He was like a brother...
NBC Bay Area
M3.7 Earthquake Rattles East of Morgan Hill: USGS
A preliminary 3.7 magnitude earthquake struck Monday morning near Morgan Hill, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at 5:58 a.m. and was centered about 8 miles east of Morgan Hill, the USGS said. No other information was immediately available. This is a developing story. Details may...
NBC Bay Area
Woman Dies After Tesla Crashes Into San Rafael Pool: CHP
A Tesla driver is dead after she crashed into a swimming pool in San Rafael Saturday morning, the California Highway Patrol said. CHP said they were called to the incident just before 7:30 a.m. and that San Rafael first responders had been called to the incident at an earlier time.
NBC Bay Area
Millbrae Lunar New Year Festival
Lunar New Year is right around the corner. Enjoy a day of dragon and lion dances, fireworks, lucky paper lanterns, and ethnic food stands at the family-friendly Millbrae Lunar New Year Festival. Honor Lunar New Year traditions and celebrate the biggest holiday of the Asian community with the Millbrae Cultural...
NBC Bay Area
The Rotary Club of Sunnyvale's Annual Crab Feed
California’s Dungeness Crab Season has finally arrived, and you can put your favorite clawed crustaceans on Saturday's dinner menu! Join the Rotary Club of Sunnyvale for their Annual Crab Feed fundraiser. The event menu features crab, pasta, salad, bread, and dessert. You can support the local community by registering today. Early registrants and children are eligible to participate at a discount.
NBC Bay Area
Oakland Police Chief, on Administrative Leave, Requests Reinstatement
Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong, who was placed on leave by Mayor Sheng Thao last week, said Monday he deserves to be reinstated immediately and blamed a federal monitor overseeing police for his current predicament. Armstrong released a statement saying he was placed on leave because of "self-interest" by the...
Comments / 0