Oakland, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

NBC Bay Area

1 Dead, 7 Injured in Oakland Shooting

One person is dead and seven others are injured after a shooting in Oakland Monday evening, police said. Police responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the 5900 block of MacArthur Boulevard just after 6 p.m. and when they got there, they learned there was a shooting between several people. Officers...
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Dog Trapped Under Rock Pile at San Francisco's Ocean Beach Rescued

A San Francisco Animal Care and Control officer managed to rescue a puppy who was found trapped under a large pile of rocks at Ocean Beach in San Francisco. The dog, a 1-year-old springer spaniel named Gwen, was pulled out of the rock pile by Officer Carlos Ortega and later reunited with her family. She was "scared and cold, but otherwise OK," San Francisco Animal Care and Control said on social media last Thursday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

1 Dead, 8 Displaced in House Fire in Dublin

A house fire in Dublin left one dead and eight displaced Monday afternoon, firefighters said. The incident was reported on Mayan Court at around 4:30 p.m., city officials said. One person died and four adults and four children were displaced, the Alameda County Fire Department said. The cause of the...
DUBLIN, CA
NBC Bay Area

Before and After: Storms Fill Up Bay Area Reservoirs

In a matter of weeks, reservoirs across the Bay Area have gone from noticeably low to nearly full, if not spilling over, thanks to a parade of powerful storms. Take a look at the before-and-after images below to see how drastically different some reservoirs look after the recent rainfall. Photos:...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Bay Area

7 Dead, 1 Injured in Half Moon Bay Mass Shooting; Suspect in Custody

Seven people were killed in a mass shooting that spanned two separate scenes in Half Moon Bay Monday afternoon, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office. Four victims were found dead at about 2:22 p.m. at a nursery along the 12700 block of Cabrillo Highway, the sheriff's office said. Another victim was transported to Stanford Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
NBC Bay Area

M3.7 Earthquake Rattles East of Morgan Hill: USGS

A preliminary 3.7 magnitude earthquake struck Monday morning near Morgan Hill, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at 5:58 a.m. and was centered about 8 miles east of Morgan Hill, the USGS said. No other information was immediately available. This is a developing story. Details may...
MORGAN HILL, CA
NBC Bay Area

Woman Dies After Tesla Crashes Into San Rafael Pool: CHP

A Tesla driver is dead after she crashed into a swimming pool in San Rafael Saturday morning, the California Highway Patrol said. CHP said they were called to the incident just before 7:30 a.m. and that San Rafael first responders had been called to the incident at an earlier time.
SAN RAFAEL, CA
NBC Bay Area

Millbrae Lunar New Year Festival

Lunar New Year is right around the corner. Enjoy a day of dragon and lion dances, fireworks, lucky paper lanterns, and ethnic food stands at the family-friendly Millbrae Lunar New Year Festival. Honor Lunar New Year traditions and celebrate the biggest holiday of the Asian community with the Millbrae Cultural...
MILLBRAE, CA
NBC Bay Area

The Rotary Club of Sunnyvale's Annual Crab Feed

California’s Dungeness Crab Season has finally arrived, and you can put your favorite clawed crustaceans on Saturday's dinner menu! Join the Rotary Club of Sunnyvale for their Annual Crab Feed fundraiser. The event menu features crab, pasta, salad, bread, and dessert. You can support the local community by registering today. Early registrants and children are eligible to participate at a discount.
SUNNYVALE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Oakland Police Chief, on Administrative Leave, Requests Reinstatement

Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong, who was placed on leave by Mayor Sheng Thao last week, said Monday he deserves to be reinstated immediately and blamed a federal monitor overseeing police for his current predicament. Armstrong released a statement saying he was placed on leave because of "self-interest" by the...

