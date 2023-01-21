ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

theScore

NHL Monday best bets: Looking at the total in Toronto

Pearl Jam once sang, "It's all just inadvertent imitation, a pattern in all mankind." So, with our usual astute NHL handicapping All-Star taking his own break, you're stuck with analysis from a reasonable facsimile. Here, we'll usher you toward valuable hockey bets in lieu of the weekly betting guide. Islanders...
FLORIDA STATE
markerzone.com

NHL PLAYERS COME TO THE DEFENSE OF BRUCE BOUDREAU AND CRITICIZE CANUCKS ORGANIZATION

The Vancouver Canucks have received due criticism for their recent behavior with regards to head coach Bruce Boudreau. Canucks management has dangled the idea of terminating Boudreau for two months now, and he has gotten emotional in front of media more than once. Canucks' fans made their feelings known on...
Yardbarker

Blackhawks Goalie Jaxson Stauber Set to Make NHL Debut vs. Blues

Stauber's opportunity comes as Alex Stalock remains sidelined with a concussion. When the Chicago Blackhawks visit the St. Louis Blues on Saturday night, a new face will be between the pipes. Goalie Jaxson Stauber will make his NHL debut as the Hawks embark on the first game of a back-to-back weekend slate.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Canucks fire coach Boudreau, hire Tocchet as replacement

Bruce Boudreau has been fired as coach of the Vancouver Canucks, who are again on track to miss the playoffs with another underachieving season. The team announced the change Sunday, less than a week since president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford said “major surgery” was needed to fix the Canucks, who have only made the playoffs once in the past eight years. Rick Tocchet was hired as Boudreau's replacement for a Vancouver team that has lost 28 of 46 games this season.
MINNESOTA STATE
Detroit Sports Nation

6 Detroit Red Wings who could be traded

Heading into the the 2022-23 season, it seemed like a foregone conclusion that the Detroit Red Wings would once again be sellers by the time the trade deadline approached. Well, here we are in late January, and the Red Wings will almost certainly be looking to sell of some players before the March 3rd deadline comes and goes. You can expect for Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman to look to deal off of some players who are on expiring contracts before the deadline.
DETROIT, MI
The Hockey Writers

Sabres’ Organization Shows Improvement With Miller Night

The Buffalo Sabres may have taken a few missteps as a franchise since 2015, but one area they continue to improve at has been their retirement ceremonies. On Jan. 19, the Sabres held the jersey number retirement and Sabres Hall of Fame ceremony for goalie Ryan Miller, who played for the team from 2002-2014.
BUFFALO, NY
FOX Sports

Scheifele, Hellebuyck carry Jets past Senators, 5-1

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Mark Scheifele scored twice and Connor Hellebuyck stopped 25 shots in the Winnipeg Jets' 5-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Saturday night. Nikolaj Ehlers, Blake Wheeler and Cole Perfetti also scored to help Winnipeg improve to 30-16-1. Ehlers, who missed 36 games with an abdominal injury, has four goals and eight assists in nine games since returning to the lineup.
The Associated Press

Nylander helps Maple Leafs beat slumping Islanders 5-2

TORONTO (AP) — William Nylander had two goals and two assists as the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the slumping New York Islanders 5-2 on Monday night. John Tavares had a goal and an assist, Calle Jarnkrok and Auston Matthews also scored and Justin Holl had two assists for Toronto, which is 3-0-1 in its last four and 6-2-1 in its last nine. Ilya Samsonov had 31 saves.
ELMONT, NY
NHL

Boudreau never considered quitting before Canucks fired him as coach

Thanks 'passionate' Vancouver fans for support, was replaced by Tocchet on Sunday. Bruce Boudreau said he never considered quitting as coach of the Vancouver Canucks. "I would've said, 'Absolutely not. You're going to have to drag me out,'" Boudreau said on SiriusXM on Monday, one day after he was fired by Vancouver and replaced with Rick Tocchet.
SFGate

Dream acquires G Allisha Gray from Wings for 1st-round picks

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Dream have acquired Olympic gold-medalist Allisha Gray in a trade that sent a pair of first-round picks to the Dallas Wings. The deal announced Saturday gives the Wings the No. 3 overall pick in this year's draft, along with the Dream's first-round pick in 2025.
ATLANTA, GA

