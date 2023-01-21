Read full article on original website
Sabres Week in Review: Buffalo remains in playoff hunt
The Buffalo Sabres have had their issues so far in the new year, but the team has turned things around in the last week of games. Josh Schmit has more with his Sabres Week in Review:
theScore
NHL Monday best bets: Looking at the total in Toronto
Pearl Jam once sang, "It's all just inadvertent imitation, a pattern in all mankind." So, with our usual astute NHL handicapping All-Star taking his own break, you're stuck with analysis from a reasonable facsimile. Here, we'll usher you toward valuable hockey bets in lieu of the weekly betting guide. Islanders...
Sabres open four-game road trip Monday in Dallas
The Buffalo Sabres are in Dallas on Monday to take on the Stars that will start the final week of a stretch that has them playing 12 games in 23 days. Paul Hamilton has more with his game preview:
markerzone.com
NHL PLAYERS COME TO THE DEFENSE OF BRUCE BOUDREAU AND CRITICIZE CANUCKS ORGANIZATION
The Vancouver Canucks have received due criticism for their recent behavior with regards to head coach Bruce Boudreau. Canucks management has dangled the idea of terminating Boudreau for two months now, and he has gotten emotional in front of media more than once. Canucks' fans made their feelings known on...
Yardbarker
Blackhawks Goalie Jaxson Stauber Set to Make NHL Debut vs. Blues
Stauber's opportunity comes as Alex Stalock remains sidelined with a concussion. When the Chicago Blackhawks visit the St. Louis Blues on Saturday night, a new face will be between the pipes. Goalie Jaxson Stauber will make his NHL debut as the Hawks embark on the first game of a back-to-back weekend slate.
FOX Sports
Canucks fire coach Boudreau, hire Tocchet as replacement
Bruce Boudreau has been fired as coach of the Vancouver Canucks, who are again on track to miss the playoffs with another underachieving season. The team announced the change Sunday, less than a week since president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford said “major surgery” was needed to fix the Canucks, who have only made the playoffs once in the past eight years. Rick Tocchet was hired as Boudreau's replacement for a Vancouver team that has lost 28 of 46 games this season.
6 Detroit Red Wings who could be traded
Heading into the the 2022-23 season, it seemed like a foregone conclusion that the Detroit Red Wings would once again be sellers by the time the trade deadline approached. Well, here we are in late January, and the Red Wings will almost certainly be looking to sell of some players before the March 3rd deadline comes and goes. You can expect for Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman to look to deal off of some players who are on expiring contracts before the deadline.
The Hockey Writers
Sabres’ Organization Shows Improvement With Miller Night
The Buffalo Sabres may have taken a few missteps as a franchise since 2015, but one area they continue to improve at has been their retirement ceremonies. On Jan. 19, the Sabres held the jersey number retirement and Sabres Hall of Fame ceremony for goalie Ryan Miller, who played for the team from 2002-2014.
Sacramento Kings hilariously use Cowboys logo to rile 49ers fans
"Lots of boos have followed."
FOX Sports
Scheifele, Hellebuyck carry Jets past Senators, 5-1
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Mark Scheifele scored twice and Connor Hellebuyck stopped 25 shots in the Winnipeg Jets' 5-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Saturday night. Nikolaj Ehlers, Blake Wheeler and Cole Perfetti also scored to help Winnipeg improve to 30-16-1. Ehlers, who missed 36 games with an abdominal injury, has four goals and eight assists in nine games since returning to the lineup.
News 4 Buffalo
#Just4Fun: How many Bills games did you attend?
Were you often in the stands at Highmark Stadium this season?
Nylander helps Maple Leafs beat slumping Islanders 5-2
TORONTO (AP) — William Nylander had two goals and two assists as the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the slumping New York Islanders 5-2 on Monday night. John Tavares had a goal and an assist, Calle Jarnkrok and Auston Matthews also scored and Justin Holl had two assists for Toronto, which is 3-0-1 in its last four and 6-2-1 in its last nine. Ilya Samsonov had 31 saves.
Yardbarker
The Vancouver Canucks bungle the Bruce Boudreau era, Edmonton Oilers climb NHL power rankings and more
There are few bigger storylines around the NHL right now than that of the Bruce Boudreau saga. Rumours of Boudreau’s demise behind the bench of the Vancouver Canucks have swirled for over a month now and after Saturday night, it all came to ahead. We saw the scenes in Vancouver during and after the Oilers’ 4-2 win and they were tough to watch.
NHL
Boudreau never considered quitting before Canucks fired him as coach
Thanks 'passionate' Vancouver fans for support, was replaced by Tocchet on Sunday. Bruce Boudreau said he never considered quitting as coach of the Vancouver Canucks. "I would've said, 'Absolutely not. You're going to have to drag me out,'" Boudreau said on SiriusXM on Monday, one day after he was fired by Vancouver and replaced with Rick Tocchet.
SFGate
Dream acquires G Allisha Gray from Wings for 1st-round picks
ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Dream have acquired Olympic gold-medalist Allisha Gray in a trade that sent a pair of first-round picks to the Dallas Wings. The deal announced Saturday gives the Wings the No. 3 overall pick in this year's draft, along with the Dream's first-round pick in 2025.
Yardbarker
Report: Rick Tocchet’s contract with the Canucks is for 2 years at $2.75 million
There’s no salary cap on coaches. But if there were, the Canucks’ total head coaching cap hit right now would be $7.5 million. And in true Canucks fashion, a good chunk of that — $5.5 million to be exact — would be in dead money. According...
