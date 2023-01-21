Read full article on original website
Ole Miss offers stud defensive lineman from Alabama
Ole Miss stepped across the state lines to offer four-star defensive lineman Jeremiah Beaman on Saturday. Cheatham is out of Parker High School in Birmingham, Ala. The 6-4, 265-pounder is rated as the nation's No. 14 defensive lineman and the No. 5 player in the state of Alabama's 2-24 class per the industry-generated 247Sports Composite index. He is rated as the No. 11 defensive lineman and the No. 5 player in the state of Alabama in the 247Sports exclusive rankings.
No. 25 Arkansas beats Ole Miss, 69-57
No. 25 Arkansas desperately needed to get back in the win column and did exactly that on Saturday with a 69-57 victory over Ole Miss at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville (Ark.). The Razorbacks move to 13-6 overall and 2-5 in SEC play and have taken the important first step in putting a recent rough stretch in the rearview mirror.
LSU offers 3-star Mississippi DL who is trending toward Ole Miss
Kamron Beavers is a six-foot-four, 323-pound, three-star defensive lineman from the 2024 recruiting class. He is from Bay Springs, Mississippi where he plays for Bay Springs high school. The Bay Springs Bulldogs finished the 2022 season 14-1 and won the 1A state championship. Beavers is listed as a three-star by On3, and Ole Miss is a 70% favorite to land him.
Live from Woodland High: No. 1 OT Kam Pringle announces college decision!
Dorchester (S.C.) Woodland class of 2024 four-star offensive tackle Kam Pringle has been a priority target for South Carolina since the Gamecocks offered nearly two years ago and now he’s ready to reveal his future home. Now a rising senior and the No. 1 offensive tackle in his class,...
LSU offers 3-star defensive lineman from Arkansas
TJ Lindsey is a six-foot-five, 250-pound, three-star defensive lineman in the class of 2024. He is from Bryant, Arkansas, where he plays for Bryant High School. The Bryant Hornets finished the 2022 season 12-0 and were champions of class 7A in Arkansas, the highest classification in Arkansas. LSU is thin at the defensive line, so Lindsey would be a very nice addition to the 2024 recruiting class.
Sacramento 133, Memphis 100
MEMPHIS (100) Brooks 6-15 0-0 13, Jackson Jr. 7-18 2-2 19, Tillman 5-6 0-0 10, Bane 9-13 0-0 21, Jones 5-13 0-0 12, Clarke 3-5 0-0 6, LaRavia 0-0 0-0 0, Lofton Jr. 0-2 2-2 2, Roddy 0-4 0-0 0, Williams 3-10 2-3 9, Aldama 2-5 2-3 8, Chandler 0-1 0-0 0, Konchar 0-4 0-0 0, Williams Jr. 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 40-98 8-10 100.
Nevada 97, No. 25 New Mexico 94, 2OT
NEW MEXICO (18-3) Allick 3-4 2-4 8, Udeze 6-9 4-7 16, House 5-15 4-4 17, Johnson 1-3 0-0 3, Mashburn 11-22 8-8 33, Dent 4-5 0-0 8, Jenkins 3-3 0-0 7, Forsling 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 34-63 18-23 94.
Houston 119, Minnesota 114
MINNESOTA (114) Anderson 1-3 0-0 2, McDaniels 4-11 1-2 10, Gobert 5-8 5-7 15, Edwards 9-20 7-9 31, Russell 11-23 2-2 30, Ryan 1-3 0-0 3, Reid 1-2 0-0 2, Knight 2-5 0-0 4, Nowell 3-8 0-0 7, Rivers 4-8 1-2 10. Totals 41-91 16-22 114.
Virginia Tech 78, Duke 75
DUKE (14-6) Mitchell 3-6 1-2 8, Whitehead 4-6 0-0 10, Filipowski 9-17 7-9 29, Young 4-6 0-0 8, Proctor 4-12 0-0 10, Roach 3-9 0-1 6, Lively 2-3 0-0 4, Grandison 0-1 0-0 0, Blakes 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-60 8-12 75.
What they were saying about Arkansas' win over Ole Miss
The No. 25 Arkansas Razorbacks snapped a four-game losing streak with a 69-57 win over the Ole Miss Rebels inside Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville (Ark.). The Hogs improved to 13-6 on the year and 2-5 in conference play. The Hogs led by three before pulling away in the second...
Chicago 111, Atlanta 100
ATLANTA (100) Bogdanovic 4-12 0-0 11, Collins 5-11 0-0 11, Capela 7-12 2-3 16, Murray 9-19 0-0 20, Young 7-16 7-10 21, Griffin 4-7 0-0 11, Johnson 1-4 1-4 3, Kaminsky 1-2 0-0 2, A.Holiday 1-2 2-2 5. Totals 39-85 12-19 100.
Charles Barkley is scheduled guest at Bob Huggins fish fry
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins is holding his annual charity fish fry this week. Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley is scheduled to be the special guest at the sold-out event Friday night at Mylan Park in Morgantown. The Mountaineers play Auburn on Saturday.
Alabama: The University of Alabama
- National party scene rank: #4 - Location: Tuscaloosa, AL - Acceptance rate: 80% - Net price: $20,518 The best parties at the University of Alabama are built on two pillars: Greek life and Alabama Crimson Tide football. Tailgating is a popular game day activity and UA has boasted the largest fraternity and sorority memberships in the U.S. since 2011.
How To Watch: South Carolina vs Arkansas
South Carolina's women's basketball team will face off against one of the top teams in the SEC later today in the Arkansas Razorbacks.
Arkansas lands major transfer addition Trajan Jeffcoat
Arkansas landed a major transfer addition on Sunday when former Missouri defensive lineman Trajan Jeffcoat went public with his decision. The 6-4, 269-pound senior from South Carolina was initially expected to choose the Gamecocks prior to visiting the Razorbacks over the weekend. Jeffcoat, who was reportedly expected to remain at...
