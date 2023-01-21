ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

247Sports

Ole Miss offers stud defensive lineman from Alabama

Ole Miss stepped across the state lines to offer four-star defensive lineman Jeremiah Beaman on Saturday. Cheatham is out of Parker High School in Birmingham, Ala. The 6-4, 265-pounder is rated as the nation's No. 14 defensive lineman and the No. 5 player in the state of Alabama's 2-24 class per the industry-generated 247Sports Composite index. He is rated as the No. 11 defensive lineman and the No. 5 player in the state of Alabama in the 247Sports exclusive rankings.
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

No. 25 Arkansas beats Ole Miss, 69-57

No. 25 Arkansas desperately needed to get back in the win column and did exactly that on Saturday with a 69-57 victory over Ole Miss at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville (Ark.). The Razorbacks move to 13-6 overall and 2-5 in SEC play and have taken the important first step in putting a recent rough stretch in the rearview mirror.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LSU offers 3-star defensive lineman from Arkansas

TJ Lindsey is a six-foot-five, 250-pound, three-star defensive lineman in the class of 2024. He is from Bryant, Arkansas, where he plays for Bryant High School. The Bryant Hornets finished the 2022 season 12-0 and were champions of class 7A in Arkansas, the highest classification in Arkansas. LSU is thin at the defensive line, so Lindsey would be a very nice addition to the 2024 recruiting class.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WVNews

Sacramento 133, Memphis 100

MEMPHIS (100) Brooks 6-15 0-0 13, Jackson Jr. 7-18 2-2 19, Tillman 5-6 0-0 10, Bane 9-13 0-0 21, Jones 5-13 0-0 12, Clarke 3-5 0-0 6, LaRavia 0-0 0-0 0, Lofton Jr. 0-2 2-2 2, Roddy 0-4 0-0 0, Williams 3-10 2-3 9, Aldama 2-5 2-3 8, Chandler 0-1 0-0 0, Konchar 0-4 0-0 0, Williams Jr. 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 40-98 8-10 100.
WVNews

Nevada 97, No. 25 New Mexico 94, 2OT

NEW MEXICO (18-3) Allick 3-4 2-4 8, Udeze 6-9 4-7 16, House 5-15 4-4 17, Johnson 1-3 0-0 3, Mashburn 11-22 8-8 33, Dent 4-5 0-0 8, Jenkins 3-3 0-0 7, Forsling 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 34-63 18-23 94.
LAS CRUCES, NM
WVNews

Houston 119, Minnesota 114

MINNESOTA (114) Anderson 1-3 0-0 2, McDaniels 4-11 1-2 10, Gobert 5-8 5-7 15, Edwards 9-20 7-9 31, Russell 11-23 2-2 30, Ryan 1-3 0-0 3, Reid 1-2 0-0 2, Knight 2-5 0-0 4, Nowell 3-8 0-0 7, Rivers 4-8 1-2 10. Totals 41-91 16-22 114.
MINNESOTA STATE
WVNews

Virginia Tech 78, Duke 75

DUKE (14-6) Mitchell 3-6 1-2 8, Whitehead 4-6 0-0 10, Filipowski 9-17 7-9 29, Young 4-6 0-0 8, Proctor 4-12 0-0 10, Roach 3-9 0-1 6, Lively 2-3 0-0 4, Grandison 0-1 0-0 0, Blakes 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-60 8-12 75.
WVNews

Chicago 111, Atlanta 100

ATLANTA (100) Bogdanovic 4-12 0-0 11, Collins 5-11 0-0 11, Capela 7-12 2-3 16, Murray 9-19 0-0 20, Young 7-16 7-10 21, Griffin 4-7 0-0 11, Johnson 1-4 1-4 3, Kaminsky 1-2 0-0 2, A.Holiday 1-2 2-2 5. Totals 39-85 12-19 100.
WVNews

Charles Barkley is scheduled guest at Bob Huggins fish fry

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins is holding his annual charity fish fry this week. Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley is scheduled to be the special guest at the sold-out event Friday night at Mylan Park in Morgantown. The Mountaineers play Auburn on Saturday.
MORGANTOWN, WV
The Herald News

Alabama: The University of Alabama

- National party scene rank: #4 - Location: Tuscaloosa, AL - Acceptance rate: 80% - Net price: $20,518 The best parties at the University of Alabama are built on two pillars: Greek life and Alabama Crimson Tide football. Tailgating is a popular game day activity and UA has boasted the largest fraternity and sorority memberships in the U.S. since 2011.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Arkansas lands major transfer addition Trajan Jeffcoat

Arkansas landed a major transfer addition on Sunday when former Missouri defensive lineman Trajan Jeffcoat went public with his decision. The 6-4, 269-pound senior from South Carolina was initially expected to choose the Gamecocks prior to visiting the Razorbacks over the weekend. Jeffcoat, who was reportedly expected to remain at...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

