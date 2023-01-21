ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cinemablend

How Alec Baldwin Is Reportedly Doing After Being Charged In Rust Investigation Surrounding Halyna Hutchins’ Death

By Sarah El-Mahmoud
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FCHgR_0kMmmOJx00

Tragedy struck the set of the movie Rust back in October 2021 when a prop gun misfire led to the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Early reports indicated that Alec Baldwin had been the one to pull the trigger. Across fifteen months, an investigation into Hutchins' took place and, on Thursday it was announced that Baldwin and the movie’s armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, will both be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter . Now, Baldwin is reportedly “devastated” by the decision.

Prior to Santa Fe County District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies and special prosecutor Andrea Reeb formally announcing the charges, Alec Baldwin had shared his side of the story on multiple occasions. He's consistently maintained that he did not actually fire the gun that cause the death of Halyna Hutchins. However, per the investigation’s forensic findings, the weapon could not have been fired unless the person handling it had pulled it. According to People ’s source, here’s how Baldwin and his wife Hilaria are taking the ruling:

They were prepared for all outcomes, but nothing can quite prepare you for this. They are really leaning on each other and trying to keep their focus on the kids.

Apparently, Alec Baldwin’s wife of ten years has been his “rock” through the entire ordeal, but he’s very much “distraught” and it’s “heartbreaking” for his partner to see. Given the circumstances, the pair are reportedly “doing their best to stay strong for the kids.” The Baldwins have seven children together between the ages of three months to nine.

The decision was made after a “thorough review of the evidence,” per District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies’ statement. Her office ultimately determined that “there is sufficient evidence” to file the charges against both the leading man and Hannah Gutierrez-Reed. Special prosecutor Andrea Reeb also said that the evidence “clearly shows” a pattern of “criminal disregard for safety” on the set of Rust .

After the charges were announced a couple days ago, Alec Baldwin’s attorney, Luke Nikas, issued a response. He called the decision a "terrible miscarriage of justice" and also said that the actor had “no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun – or anywhere on the movie set.” Nikas also argued that Baldwin “relied on the professionals” he worked with who “assured him” the prop guns did not have live rounds. Per the attorney, his client intends to fight back against the charges and seems to be believe that he will be successful.

In addition to Alec Baldwin now facing criminal charges, Rust also faced maximum fines for the incident , and the actor has spoken to getting fired from multiple jobs since due to what happened on the set. One of Baldwin’s movies, 97 Minutes , is currently on the 2023 new movie release schedule for February 15, but only time will tell how these charges affect Baldwin and Hollywood itself going forward.

Comments / 17

Minx Minx
3d ago

Why tf would anyone care about what Alec Baldwin is "feeling"? He gets to go home to his Wife and Children unlike the Woman that he killed.. Just saying!🤨

Reply
11
Joella Waggoner Wheeler
3d ago

Who really cares? This man is a ticking time bomb and it’s about time he has to reap what he sows. We should worry more about how the family of the victim is doing!

Reply
7
Happy cat
4d ago

Seriously, who cares how Baldwin is doing! What about the family who lost their loved one to Alec's actions!?😡

Reply(6)
11
Related
The Independent

Halyna Hutchins’ final words after being shot on Alec Baldwin’s Rust set

Witnesses have revealed Halyna Hutchins’s last words in the moments after she was shot by Alec Baldwin on the set of his movie Rust.Ms Hutchins, director of photography for the Western film, died on 21 October 2021 after Mr Baldwin discharged a firearm while practising a gun-drawing technique on the set in New Mexico.Seconds after she was struck, Ms Hutchins cried out to a boom operator: “That was no good. That was no good at all,” according to a Los Angeles Times report based on interviews with 14 crew members.The crew members told how Mr Baldwin’s fatal shot came...
NEW MEXICO STATE
HollywoodLife

Hailey Bieber Hugs Husband Justin After Uncle Alec Baldwin Is Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter

Hailey Bieber, 26, is absorbing the news that her uncle Alec Baldwin, 64, was criminally charged with involuntary manslaughter in a shooting accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins. And on January 19, she was seen turning to her popstar husband Justin Bieber for a big hug following the announcement. In photos, the Tiffany & Co supermodel rocked a bright green oversized hoodie with a smiley face graphic design reading “Drew.” She appeared to be wearing ultra-short shorts under the hoodie, and she paired the look with classic sneakers and a pair of sunglasses as she met up with Justin in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Decider.com

‘The View’ Fans Furious Over Alec Baldwin Breaking News Interruption: “ABC, This Could Have Waited!”

Hell hath no fury like The View fans scorned — and ABC should take notes. Just as Ana Navarro was getting all fired up about Rep. George Santos allegedly dressing up in drag in the past, despite aligning with Republicans who’ve condemned the practice, the network cut to a breaking news report about Alec Baldwin, leaving many viewers furious that they couldn’t hear the rest of the co-host’s opinion.
OK! Magazine

Hunter Biden Asks Judge To Stop 4-Year-Old Daughter Navy From Taking His Famous Surname

Hunter Biden asked a judge to stop his 4-year-old daughter, Navy, from taking his famous surname, as he claims it would be impossible for her to have a "peaceful existence." Joe Biden's son filed the request on January 6 as he's fighting to lower his child-support payments to baby mama Lunden Roberts, Radar reported. Roberts claimed having the surname would help their daughter because the is "synonymous with being well educated, successful, financially acute and politically powerful."“To the extent, this is misconduct or neglect, it can be rectified by changing her last name to Biden so that she may undeniably...
ARKANSAS STATE
Rolling Stone

Man Accused of Murdering Migos’ Takeoff Released on $1 Million Bond

Patrick Clark, the man accused of murdering Migos rapper Takeoff, was released from jail Wednesday after posting a $1 million bond. During a Dec. 28 hearing, Clark’s legal team argued against the “excessive” bail, which was reduced to $1 million after an initial $2 million was first ordered; the judge in the case denied a further reduction to $300,000.  While Clark’s lawyers – who said their client couldn’t afford the bail – could have appealed the amount again, KHOU reports that Clark instead posted the $1 million bond, securing his release from Harris County Jail until his murder trial begins. TMZ adds...
HOUSTON, TX
The Independent

Donald Trump Jr under fire for ‘hateful’ reaction to Alec Baldwin Rust charges

Donald Trump Jr has come under fire for his “hateful” reaction to Alec Baldwin’s Rust charges. Mr Baldwin is set to be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection to the on-set death of Halyna Hutchins, the Santa Fe District Attorney has said.New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said on Thursday that Rust armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed will also face two charges of involuntary manslaughter.“Maybe Alec Baldwin will be lucky enough to share a cell with Michael Avenatti,” Mr Trump Jr tweeted on Thursday in response to the announcement. Mr Avenatti, a disgraced lawyer, was sentenced...
SANTA FE, NM
RadarOnline

Brandy Fighting Ex-Housekeeper’s Demand For Extra $87k Weeks After Singer Settled Discrimination Battle

Brandy has rushed back to court in her lawsuit brought by her ex-housekeeper — and the singer has objected to paying the woman an additional $87k weeks after settling their dispute, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Brandy has demanded her ex-employee Maria Elizabeth Castaneda’s demand for attorney fees be denied. As RadarOnline.com first reported, recently, Brandy and Maria reached a settlement where the singer agreed to pay $40k to settle a wrongful termination lawsuit.The 60-year-old housekeeper worked for Brandy from September 2002 to February 2022. Her work was done out of the entertainer’s Calabasas mansion....
Daily Beast

Why the ‘Bold’ Prosecution of Alec Baldwin Could End in Disaster

Legal experts say prosecutors will face an uphill battle in securing a conviction against actor Alec Baldwin, who will be charged with involuntary manslaughter for a tragic on-set shooting that left a young cinematographer dead. “This is a very aggressive prosecution,” former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani told The Daily Beast....
Us Weekly

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin Are ‘Sick to Their Stomachs’ Thinking of Possible Prison Time Amid ‘Rust’ Charges

One day at a time. Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin are still struggling with New Mexico prosecutors' decision to charge the actor with involuntary manslaughter for the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins. "Alec is stunned and absolutely devastated," an insider exclusively reveals of the Emmy winner, 64, in the new issue of Us Weekly. "He’s […]
NEW YORK STATE
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
182K+
Followers
42K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy