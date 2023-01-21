ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Houston 119, Minnesota 114

MINNESOTA (114) Anderson 1-3 0-0 2, McDaniels 4-11 1-2 10, Gobert 5-8 5-7 15, Edwards 9-20 7-9 31, Russell 11-23 2-2 30, Ryan 1-3 0-0 3, Reid 1-2 0-0 2, Knight 2-5 0-0 4, Nowell 3-8 0-0 7, Rivers 4-8 1-2 10. Totals 41-91 16-22 114.
MINNESOTA STATE
Milwaukee 150, Detroit 130

MILWAUKEE (150) Connaughton 2-3 0-0 6, G.Antetokounmpo 8-15 11-17 29, Lopez 8-12 3-4 21, Allen 3-6 2-2 9, Holiday 7-12 1-1 16, Beauchamp 3-6 0-0 7, Middleton 3-7 0-0 8, Nwora 2-6 0-0 4, Portis 8-12 0-0 18, T.Antetokounmpo 1-2 0-0 2, Ingles 2-4 0-0 6, Carter 6-8 0-0 18, Green 0-3 0-0 0, Matthews 2-2 0-0 6. Totals 55-98 17-24 150.
Portland 147, San Antonio 127

SAN ANTONIO (127) Kel.Johnson 8-15 1-2 20, Sochan 5-11 6-8 18, Poeltl 6-8 2-2 14, Jones 5-11 2-2 12, Langford 5-6 1-1 12, Bates-Diop 0-2 2-2 2, Branham 4-9 0-0 9, McDermott 5-7 0-0 13, Roby 1-2 1-4 3, Collins 4-8 2-2 11, S.Johnson 0-2 0-0 0, Dieng 1-2 0-0 2, Richardson 3-7 3-3 11. Totals 47-90 20-26 127.
Nevada 97, No. 25 New Mexico 94, 2OT

NEW MEXICO (18-3) Allick 3-4 2-4 8, Udeze 6-9 4-7 16, House 5-15 4-4 17, Johnson 1-3 0-0 3, Mashburn 11-22 8-8 33, Dent 4-5 0-0 8, Jenkins 3-3 0-0 7, Forsling 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 34-63 18-23 94.
LAS CRUCES, NM
Dingle scores 23, Pennsylvania routs Hartford 76-52

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Jordan Dingle had 23 points in Pennsylvania's 76-52 victory over Hartford on Monday night. Dingle made 9 of 13 shots (4 for 8 from distance) for the Quakers (10-11). Max Martz hit five 3-pointers and scored 17.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Chicago 111, Atlanta 100

ATLANTA (100) Bogdanovic 4-12 0-0 11, Collins 5-11 0-0 11, Capela 7-12 2-3 16, Murray 9-19 0-0 20, Young 7-16 7-10 21, Griffin 4-7 0-0 11, Johnson 1-4 1-4 3, Kaminsky 1-2 0-0 2, A.Holiday 1-2 2-2 5. Totals 39-85 12-19 100.
Charles Barkley is scheduled guest at Bob Huggins fish fry

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins is holding his annual charity fish fry this week. Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley is scheduled to be the special guest at the sold-out event Friday night at Mylan Park in Morgantown. The Mountaineers play Auburn on Saturday.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Fairmont Senior keeps No. 1 Class AAA boys ranking; North Marion still No. 2 in girls

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — It’s officially No. 1 at No. 2 in Class AAA boys basketball on Saturday. Fairmont Senior (six first-place votes, 96 points) retained the top slot in the Associated Press poll, released Monday afternoon, while Shady Spring (three first-place votes, 92 points) lurks second ahead of their rematch of last year’s state championship game.
FAIRMONT, WV
Reep's game-winner picked as Play of Week

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport and undefeated Lewis County were tied with 16.5 seconds left in what had already been a thrilling girls basketball game Wednesday. The host Indians had possession under their own basket. Emily Anderson inbounded to top scorer Gabby Reep, who dribbled down the left sideline to the edge of the Minutemaids’ key.
BRIDGEPORT, WV

