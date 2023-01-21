Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
Houston 119, Minnesota 114
MINNESOTA (114) Anderson 1-3 0-0 2, McDaniels 4-11 1-2 10, Gobert 5-8 5-7 15, Edwards 9-20 7-9 31, Russell 11-23 2-2 30, Ryan 1-3 0-0 3, Reid 1-2 0-0 2, Knight 2-5 0-0 4, Nowell 3-8 0-0 7, Rivers 4-8 1-2 10. Totals 41-91 16-22 114.
WVNews
Milwaukee 150, Detroit 130
MILWAUKEE (150) Connaughton 2-3 0-0 6, G.Antetokounmpo 8-15 11-17 29, Lopez 8-12 3-4 21, Allen 3-6 2-2 9, Holiday 7-12 1-1 16, Beauchamp 3-6 0-0 7, Middleton 3-7 0-0 8, Nwora 2-6 0-0 4, Portis 8-12 0-0 18, T.Antetokounmpo 1-2 0-0 2, Ingles 2-4 0-0 6, Carter 6-8 0-0 18, Green 0-3 0-0 0, Matthews 2-2 0-0 6. Totals 55-98 17-24 150.
WVNews
Portland 147, San Antonio 127
SAN ANTONIO (127) Kel.Johnson 8-15 1-2 20, Sochan 5-11 6-8 18, Poeltl 6-8 2-2 14, Jones 5-11 2-2 12, Langford 5-6 1-1 12, Bates-Diop 0-2 2-2 2, Branham 4-9 0-0 9, McDermott 5-7 0-0 13, Roby 1-2 1-4 3, Collins 4-8 2-2 11, S.Johnson 0-2 0-0 0, Dieng 1-2 0-0 2, Richardson 3-7 3-3 11. Totals 47-90 20-26 127.
WVNews
Nevada 97, No. 25 New Mexico 94, 2OT
NEW MEXICO (18-3) Allick 3-4 2-4 8, Udeze 6-9 4-7 16, House 5-15 4-4 17, Johnson 1-3 0-0 3, Mashburn 11-22 8-8 33, Dent 4-5 0-0 8, Jenkins 3-3 0-0 7, Forsling 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 34-63 18-23 94.
WVNews
Dingle scores 23, Pennsylvania routs Hartford 76-52
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Jordan Dingle had 23 points in Pennsylvania's 76-52 victory over Hartford on Monday night. Dingle made 9 of 13 shots (4 for 8 from distance) for the Quakers (10-11). Max Martz hit five 3-pointers and scored 17.
WVNews
Chicago 111, Atlanta 100
ATLANTA (100) Bogdanovic 4-12 0-0 11, Collins 5-11 0-0 11, Capela 7-12 2-3 16, Murray 9-19 0-0 20, Young 7-16 7-10 21, Griffin 4-7 0-0 11, Johnson 1-4 1-4 3, Kaminsky 1-2 0-0 2, A.Holiday 1-2 2-2 5. Totals 39-85 12-19 100.
WVNews
Charles Barkley is scheduled guest at Bob Huggins fish fry
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins is holding his annual charity fish fry this week. Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley is scheduled to be the special guest at the sold-out event Friday night at Mylan Park in Morgantown. The Mountaineers play Auburn on Saturday.
WVNews
Fairmont Senior keeps No. 1 Class AAA boys ranking; North Marion still No. 2 in girls
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — It’s officially No. 1 at No. 2 in Class AAA boys basketball on Saturday. Fairmont Senior (six first-place votes, 96 points) retained the top slot in the Associated Press poll, released Monday afternoon, while Shady Spring (three first-place votes, 92 points) lurks second ahead of their rematch of last year’s state championship game.
WVNews
Reep's game-winner picked as Play of Week
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport and undefeated Lewis County were tied with 16.5 seconds left in what had already been a thrilling girls basketball game Wednesday. The host Indians had possession under their own basket. Emily Anderson inbounded to top scorer Gabby Reep, who dribbled down the left sideline to the edge of the Minutemaids’ key.
Comments / 0