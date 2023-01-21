(1-21-23) Blackhawks-Blues Gameday Lineup

ST. LOUIS -- Noel Acciari will play today for the Blues (23-20-3) against the Chicago Blackhawks (13-26-4) in the sixth game of a season-long seven-game homestand (7 p.m.; BSMW, ESPN 101.1-FM).

The forward took a maintenance day Friday after getting banged up pretty good in a 5-2 win against the Nashville Predators.

Acciari participated in an optional morning skate Saturday along with Vladimir Tarasenko (hand), Torey Krug (lower body), Robert Bortuzzo (lower body), Marco Scandella (hip) and Logan Brown , who was activated off injured reserve on Friday.

Blues coach Craig Berube will again utilize Acciari, who has 18 points (10 goals, eight assists) in 46 games this season as the third-line center with Ivan Barbashev and Josh Leivo .

"He's been a good all-around player. We've used him a lot," Berube said of Acciari. "Not in different roles so much but different linemates and things like that.

"He's been solid all around. He's been really consistent for me in both ends of the ice. He gives 100 percent effort every shift. He's one of the hardest players I've ever coached. He plays hard every shift and doesn't take a shift off. He's physical, he's on top of things, plays the right way on both ends of the ice and he's scored some goals for us. He's been great."

- - -

After going through a stretch of four games without a point, forward Brandon Saad was back on the scoresheet with a goal and assist in the win Thursday.

Prior to going scoreless in four straight, Saad was on a run of a four-game goal-scoring streak (five goals, two assists) with Tarasenko and Ryan O'Reilly (broken foot) out of the lineup.

"He's low maintenance. He is the same," Berube said of Saad, who is third on the team with 14 goals behind Jordan Kyrou (21) and Pavel Buchnevich (15). "I didn't think his start was great this year, but he turned it on for a bit and cooled off, and now he's back to scoring and doing the things he does best. For me, when he's skating and playing north, he has the ability to take pucks wide to the net, get around D with his speed and his hands and just play direct hockey. He scores all his goals 10 feet around the net. He's around that net whether it's driving wide with speed, taking it to the net, he's got that nice move on either side, he can get in behind the D and take it to the net and has that little move five-hole. He's done a real good job. You kind of get the same player every game. There's not much of a change. He's an all-situational guy for us. He's on power play, he's om penalty kill. He's a pretty consistent player."

- - -

Speaking of Kyrou, he led all shooters Thursday with eight shots on goal and 12 attempts. He scored a power-play goal to make it 3-1 in the second period to snap the team's 0-for-9 run.

"Speed, attacking, speed, shot," Berube said. "When he's skating and attacking and using his shot. He's a dangerous player."

- - -

The Blackhawks, who the Blues have beaten twice already this season, come on a bit of a heater, winning five of six after having just one win their previous 14 games.

Chicago, who defeated Philadelphia 4-1 on Thursday, has scored four or more goals in three straight and four of their past five.

"( Patrick ) Kane's back, ( Seth ) Jones is playing some good hockey for them," Berube said. "I think those two guys are really doing a good job. I think they didn't have a good stretch for a whole, but they're playing good hockey right now and it's going to be a tough game tonight. They have the ability to score goals. They've got some good players that can still produce for them."

The Blues are 9-0-2 and have a point in 11 straight games against Chicago dating back to Nov. 14, 2018.

- - -

The Blues' projected lineup:

Brandon Saad-Robert Thomas-Jordan Kyrou

Jake Neighbours-Brayden Schenn-Pavel Buchnevich

Ivan Barbashev-Noel Acciari-Josh Leivo

Alexey Toropchenko-Nathan Walker-Tyler Pitlick

Nick Leddy-Colton Parayko

Niko Mikkola-Justin Faulk

Tyler Tucker-Calle Rosen

Jordan Binnington will start in goal; Thomas Greiss will be the backup.

The healthy scratches include Logan Brown and Steven Santini . Ryan O'Reilly (foot), Vladimir Tarasenko (hand), Torey Krug (lower body), Robert Bortuzzo (lower body), Marco Scandella (hip) and Scott Perunovich (shoulder) are out.

- - -

The Blackhawks' projected lineup:

Tyler Johnson-Max Domi-Patrick Kane

Philipp Kurashev-Jonathan Toews-Taylor Raddysh

Jason Dickinson-Sam Lafferty-Andreas Athanasiou

Colin Blackwell-MacKenzie Entwistle-Reese Johnson

Jake McCabe-Seth Jones

Jack Johnson-Connor Murphy

Isaak Phillips -- Caleb Jones

Jaxson Stauber will start in goal; Petr Mrazek will be the backup.

The healthy scratches include Ian Mitchell and Boris Katchouk . Jarred Tinordi (facial fracture), Jujhar Khaira (back) and Alex Stalock (concussion) are out.