Photo Credit: Scott Harris — Last night, Umphrey’s McGee concluded their two-night stand at The Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, N.Y., where they marked their silver jubilee with accompaniment from Jennifer Hartswick–who had played a pre-show with Brendan Bayliss at the neighboring venue, Garcia’s. The Saturday night gig included a second-ever performance of “Unevolved,” which initially debuted during the band’s 2022 UMBowl at Chicago’s Riviera Theatre. Also included was a round of “Happy Birthday to You” during the evening’s encore.

PORT CHESTER, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO