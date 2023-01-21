ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games on FanNation

U.S. Customs destroyed a valuable, sealed copy of Pokemon Yellow

By Josh Broadwell
Video Games on FanNation
Video Games on FanNation
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47SHG7_0kMml8Jn00

*Sad Pikachu sounds*

The U.S. Customs department apparently demolished an original, sealed copy of Pokemon Yellow likely worth over $10,000 for reasons best known to themselves. Stephen Kick, CEO of retro game reboot publisher Nightdive, said on Twitter that a friend of his ordered the WATA-certified copy of Pokemon Yellow likely valued at over $10,000 – but what he received was a sliced box and busted case.

The seal on the classic Nintendo game was ripped and thrown away, Kick said, the acrylic case was busted, and the cardboard box was cut in half. Why it received such harsh treatment is a mystery, unless the customs officials thought the very carefully sealed package housed a small amount of contraband material.

WATA Games is an authentication and grading organization that assigns value based on the condition of a game’s packaging and, equally important, its seal, which makes this treatment an even bigger blow to Kick’s friend.

The copy of Pokemon Yellow in question received an “A+” and 9.2 rating, denoting excellent condition with potentially a few small scuffs, but nothing distracting. GamesRadar saw that another A+ copy of Pokemon Yellow with a 9.4 rating is selling for $10,500.

Kick didn’t say whether his friend paid that much for this copy or if the customs branch responsible issued a response. The item is, naturally, not easy to replace, but hopefully Kick’s friend gets some kind of compensation for their loss.

Comments / 43

Dennis Peace
1d ago

Had customs destroy and steal the contains of two military MREs I had shipped from Russia awhile back. the letter only said one container of potted meat was removed and destroyed, but they took everything but the stuff they didn't want.. like the napkins...

Reply(1)
10
Wayne Lowry
2d ago

I understand looking for drugs or what ever else criminals bring but this is insane. thus pretending to be civil servants need to be cracked down on harshly including their families as a preventive measure

Reply(8)
18
Alissem Remai
1d ago

sooo they couldn't have used drug or bomb smelling dogs? they had to destroy property??

Reply(2)
26
Related
TechSpot

Pet fish commits credit card fraud on owner using a Nintendo Switch

Too funny: In a freak series of seemingly random events, a Switch owner's pet fish accessed his eShop account and added funds to it using his credit card. The crime was caught on video during an unsupervised live stream. Hundreds of viewers watched as the little fish stole their owner's identity while he was gone.
ComicBook

Rare Graded Pokemon Game Boy Game Allegedly Destroyed by U.S. Customs

The earliest Pokemon games are hard to come by in their original packaging, and fetch a pretty penny when they have a high grade. That would make it all the more devastating if one of these copies were to be damaged, and it seems that's exactly what happened to one unfortunate fan. Nightdive Studios CEO Stephen Kick shared an image of a demolished formerly graded copy of the game which belonged to his friend. U.S. customs apparently broke the Wata seal to get at the game, and then proceeded to tear box's cover off to take a look inside!
Anita Durairaj

The most valuable find in a $500 "Storage Wars" locker unit was a hidden safe filled with millions of dollars in cash

Storage Wars is a reality TV show that airs on A&E. The show was first aired in 2010 and has lasted for 13 seasons up to now. One of the premises of Storage Wars is the auctioning of storage lockers if rent has not been paid for 3 months (according to California law). In the show, the contents of a storage locker can be sold as a single lot in a cash-only auction.
ComicBook

GTA 6 Trailer Leak Has Fans Freaking Out

A new GTA 6 trailer leak has Grand Theft Auto fans freaking out. After confirming a new Grand Theft Auto game was in development early last year, Rockstar Games hasn't said a peep about the project. When this will change, we don't know, but until it does, Grand Theft Auto fans have plenty of rumors and leaks to sift through. The latest comes from a source with a dubious track record, though they did reveal that one of the two main characters, the female protagonist, was named Lucia before this information leaked.
Upworthy

Stray dog kept sneaking into Dollar General to steal unicorn toy, so animal control bought it for him

Editor's note: This article was originally published on March 29, 2021. It has since been updated. A stray dog obsessed with a stuffed unicorn toy at a Dollar General finally got his fairytale ending. Animal control officers recently received an interesting call from a North Carolina Dollar General store alerting them of a big brown stray dog that had come to the store five times to steal the same stuffed unicorn. "He went straight for the unicorn, the same one every time," Joe Newburn, a supervisor at Duplin County Animal Services, told PEOPLE. "It was so strange, one of the strangest calls I've ever dealt with."
KENANSVILLE, NC
Popculture

Burger King Selling Bucket With 2 Pounds of Food

Burger King Japan reportedly introduced a massive, two-pound bucket of food earlier this month. The King's Toybox meal offers Burger King fans in Japan incredible value, with a mix of sides and chicken nuggets. It would be surprising to see a deal like this offered at Burger King locations in the U.S.
Video Games on FanNation

Video Games on FanNation

New York, NY
515
Followers
579
Post
181K+
Views
ABOUT

Video game news, guides, and reviews, covering all the biggest titles and latest happenings across the video games industry.

 https://videogames.si.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy