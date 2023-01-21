Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Georgia taking applications for game wardens
JONES COUNTY, Ga. — Chances are pretty good you know what doctors, lawyers, and teachers do, but how about game wardens?. The state is taking applications right now, and the pay begins at $46,000. Erin McDade began her career as a game warden in 2019. "There's so much in...
Join the Buc-ee's family in Georgia and earn thousands: Check the details and apply
Since its inauguration, Buc-ee's has opened countless stores in different parts of the United States. Alone in Texas, it has over 30 stations and the number is counting. Similarly, there are several stores in South Carolina, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Georgia, and a few are under development in Mississippi, Louisiana, Colorado, and Missouri.
WRDW-TV
Scammers targeting SNAP recipients in Georgia, South Carolina
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Officials in both Georgia and South Carolina are warning the public about a phishing campaign involving texts claiming EBT benefit cards are locked. Georgia Department of Human Services officials say they’ve received reports of phony text messages asking customers to share EBT card numbers and PIN numbers.
WALB 10
Alabama, Georgia fuel prices to increase in near future
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Drivers get their wallets ready because in the next few months, gas prices could be hitting four dollars again at the pump. According to the American Automobile Association, the average price of gas in Alabama is $3.19, while in Georgia, we see prices at $3.26. AAA...
Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (January 16-22)
MACON, Ga. — 1. Griffin leaders see outpouring of help from volunteers after tornado. Recovery efforts continue in parts of Georgia after a deadly tornado ripped through the area last week. Over 1,000 people are still without power and hundreds are homeless, according to city officials. Church members from The Factory in Woodstock grilled out food on Monday for volunteers and residents, as dozens of people went door to door with water, food and their chainsaws. “We got a team together about 50 people… we’re in three different locations right now – just to help out," explained James Robinson, a member of The Factory.
The richest woman in Georgia is giving away millions
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a woman in Georgia and the good she has done for the community.
Georgia Today: Violent protests, Fulton County's investigation into Donald Trump, fentanyl testing
On the Monday Jan. 23 edition of Georgia Today: Violent protests erupt in Atlanta, portions of Fulton County's investigation into Donald Trump may by made public, and strips of fentanyl testing will be available. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Monday, January...
WALB 10
Mediacom scholarship will help SW Georgia students
ABAC hosts Netflix filmmaker of 'Who Killed Malcolm X?' series. Cook Co. recovering after EF-2 tornado strikes on Sunday. The majority of the damage is in Cook County after the National Weather Service believes a tornado touched down — six years to the exact date a deadly EF-3 tornado claimed the lives of seven people in Cook County.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta News First requests public release of special grand jury report
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta News First is joining media organizations from Georgia, and across the country, to request the public release of the final Fulton County Special Grand Jury report on possible election interference in the state’s 2020 presidential election. The report, which was finalized on...
Georgia students compete in FIRST Robotics Super Regional Competition in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Muscogee County School District hosted a FIRST Robotics Super Regional competition at Spencer High School on Saturday. The regional event brought together students from 10 different counties across the state of Georgia – as law makers continue to invest in STEM programs for the youth. FIRST, or For Inspiration and […]
Georgia seeing a shortage of primary care physicians
MACON, Ga. — A national foundation says one out of three Georgians -- more than 3.3 million people -- live in areas without a primary care physician. Rural counties with a lack of health resources are seeing the most need. According to data from the Kaiser Family Foundation, Georgia...
Gwinnett teacher turnover rate outpaces state, national average
Gwinnett County Public Schools is working on improving recruitment and retention of teachers.
WALB 10
6 years later, some in Southwest Ga. still recovering after deadly tornadoes
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Sunday marked six years since deadly tornadoes tore through southwest Georgia homes and businesses. Several people died from the tornadoes — including five in Dougherty County and seven in Cook County. On that day, five tornadoes touched down in South Georgia. That included an EF-3 tornado in south Albany packed with 150-mile-per-hour winds.
valdostatoday.com
Updated P-EBT information for Valdosta, Georgia
VALDOSTA – Due to an error in processing, the 2022 Valdosta graduating seniors were not included in the original upload for P-EBT eligibility. Due to an error in processing, the 2022 graduating seniors were not included in the original upload for P-EBT eligibility. Because of this error, the $391 benefits were not issued on or around December 20, 2022 when the other benefits were processed for Valdosta City Schools’ students. This error has been corrected and the names and ID numbers have been accurately reported so that their benefits can be processed quickly.
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Georgia?
Bernard Marcus is an American businessman and billionaire from Georgia, who is best known as the co-founder of Home Depot, one of the largest home improvement retailers in the world. He is also known for his philanthropy and political activism, particularly in support of conservative causes.
‘I want my life back’: Georgia tornado victims share experiences, try to rebuild
North Georgia storm victims searching for help after disaster
11 men sentenced for their roles in $3 million Paycheck Protection Program fraud scheme
Eleven men, eight from metro Atlanta, and three from South Carolina, have been sentenced for their roles in a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) fraud scheme. According to the United States Attorney’s Office, Northern District of Georgia, the men obtained approximately $3 million in PPP loans on behalf of ten businesses based in Georgia and South Carolina.
saportareport.com
2023 is for the Birds
2023 is shaping up to be a great year for Georgia’s birds. At Georgia Audubon, birds are a catalyst for conservation—easy to see and hear wherever you are—and they provide an entry point into appreciating nature and understanding the challenges we all face to protect our parks and greenspaces, in Atlanta and across the state.
The Largest Flea Market in Georgia is a Must Visit
There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Georgia is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else.
actionnewsjax.com
Photos: See Georgia's secret beach
While most people are busy with work and school, thoughts of relaxing and enjoying some time away are never far off. With that in mind, let's check out Georgia's secret beach.
