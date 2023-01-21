ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valdosta, GA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13WMAZ

Georgia taking applications for game wardens

JONES COUNTY, Ga. — Chances are pretty good you know what doctors, lawyers, and teachers do, but how about game wardens?. The state is taking applications right now, and the pay begins at $46,000. Erin McDade began her career as a game warden in 2019. "There's so much in...
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Scammers targeting SNAP recipients in Georgia, South Carolina

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Officials in both Georgia and South Carolina are warning the public about a phishing campaign involving texts claiming EBT benefit cards are locked. Georgia Department of Human Services officials say they’ve received reports of phony text messages asking customers to share EBT card numbers and PIN numbers.
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

Alabama, Georgia fuel prices to increase in near future

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Drivers get their wallets ready because in the next few months, gas prices could be hitting four dollars again at the pump. According to the American Automobile Association, the average price of gas in Alabama is $3.19, while in Georgia, we see prices at $3.26. AAA...
GEORGIA STATE
13WMAZ

Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (January 16-22)

MACON, Ga. — 1. Griffin leaders see outpouring of help from volunteers after tornado. Recovery efforts continue in parts of Georgia after a deadly tornado ripped through the area last week. Over 1,000 people are still without power and hundreds are homeless, according to city officials. Church members from The Factory in Woodstock grilled out food on Monday for volunteers and residents, as dozens of people went door to door with water, food and their chainsaws. “We got a team together about 50 people… we’re in three different locations right now – just to help out," explained James Robinson, a member of The Factory.
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

Mediacom scholarship will help SW Georgia students

ABAC hosts Netflix filmmaker of 'Who Killed Malcolm X?' series. Cook Co. recovering after EF-2 tornado strikes on Sunday. The majority of the damage is in Cook County after the National Weather Service believes a tornado touched down — six years to the exact date a deadly EF-3 tornado claimed the lives of seven people in Cook County.
COOK COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Atlanta News First requests public release of special grand jury report

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta News First is joining media organizations from Georgia, and across the country, to request the public release of the final Fulton County Special Grand Jury report on possible election interference in the state’s 2020 presidential election. The report, which was finalized on...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Georgia seeing a shortage of primary care physicians

MACON, Ga. — A national foundation says one out of three Georgians -- more than 3.3 million people -- live in areas without a primary care physician. Rural counties with a lack of health resources are seeing the most need. According to data from the Kaiser Family Foundation, Georgia...
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

6 years later, some in Southwest Ga. still recovering after deadly tornadoes

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Sunday marked six years since deadly tornadoes tore through southwest Georgia homes and businesses. Several people died from the tornadoes — including five in Dougherty County and seven in Cook County. On that day, five tornadoes touched down in South Georgia. That included an EF-3 tornado in south Albany packed with 150-mile-per-hour winds.
ALBANY, GA
valdostatoday.com

Updated P-EBT information for Valdosta, Georgia

VALDOSTA – Due to an error in processing, the 2022 Valdosta graduating seniors were not included in the original upload for P-EBT eligibility. Due to an error in processing, the 2022 graduating seniors were not included in the original upload for P-EBT eligibility. Because of this error, the $391 benefits were not issued on or around December 20, 2022 when the other benefits were processed for Valdosta City Schools’ students. This error has been corrected and the names and ID numbers have been accurately reported so that their benefits can be processed quickly.
VALDOSTA, GA
saportareport.com

2023 is for the Birds

2023 is shaping up to be a great year for Georgia’s birds. At Georgia Audubon, birds are a catalyst for conservation—easy to see and hear wherever you are—and they provide an entry point into appreciating nature and understanding the challenges we all face to protect our parks and greenspaces, in Atlanta and across the state.
ATLANTA, GA
actionnewsjax.com

Photos: See Georgia's secret beach

While most people are busy with work and school, thoughts of relaxing and enjoying some time away are never far off. With that in mind, let's check out Georgia's secret beach.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy