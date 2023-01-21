ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 1

Related
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Business mentoring helps with the unforeseen

At the end of each year, it is common to make New Year resolutions and commit to doing things differently. As we look back on the last few years, it has been a rocky ride comprised of the pandemic and uncertainties. The uncertainties are probably the most concerning considering we do not what the future holds. One thing we want to foresee if possible is, “the canary in the coal mine.” Well, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is here to help with the unforeseen. We can help with mitigating the unforeseen with our counseling and mentoring services from our resource partners.
VIRGINIA STATE
13WMAZ

Georgia seeing a shortage of primary care physicians

MACON, Ga. — A national foundation says one out of three Georgians -- more than 3.3 million people -- live in areas without a primary care physician. Rural counties with a lack of health resources are seeing the most need. According to data from the Kaiser Family Foundation, Georgia...
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Medical Minute: Subcutaneous Fat

In this week's Medical Minute, Dr. Joseph Hobbs, Chair Emeritus of thr Department of Family Medicine at the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University, discusses how subcutaneous fat plays a different role in males versus females when it comes to the brain inflammation that contribute to dementia and stroke.
GEORGIA STATE
wuga.org

State marijuana regulators are about to vote on new program rules

Georgia’s long-delayed medical marijuana program is about to take off. However, a string of unresolved lawsuits still lingers from companies that lost out in the bidding for licenses. The Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission is expected to vote Jan. 25 on rules for the companies. All aspects of...
GEORGIA STATE
Albany Herald

Long-stalled medical cannabis program may finally get off the ground

ATLANTA — Georgia’s long-delayed medical marijuana program is about to take off, despite a spate of unresolved lawsuits from companies that lost out in the bidding for licenses. The Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission is expected to vote Wednesday on rules governing all aspects of the program...
GEORGIA STATE
13WMAZ

Georgia taking applications for game wardens

JONES COUNTY, Ga. — Chances are pretty good you know what doctors, lawyers, and teachers do, but how about game wardens?. The state is taking applications right now, and the pay begins at $46,000. Erin McDade began her career as a game warden in 2019. "There's so much in...
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Political Rewind: When will it end? Where Georgia stands with COVID three years into the pandemic

Professor Amber Schmidtke, @AmberSchmidtke, medical educator and public health microbiologist. Dr. Carlos del Rio, @CarlosdelRio7, executive associate dean, Emory School of Medicine and Grady Health System. Professor Rodney Lyn, Dean of School of Public Health, Georgia State University. The breakdown. 1. Who's at risk of getting COVID?. Three years after...
GEORGIA STATE
TheAtlantaVoice

DHS and DCH Urging Medicaid Members to Confirm Contact Information Before Redetermination Begins in April

ATLANTA, GA – The Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) and Georgia Department of Community Health (DCH) are asking Medicaid and PeachCare for Kids® members to confirm their contact information as soon as possible before Medicaid redeterminations begin on April 1, 2023, following the passage of the federal omnibus spending bill in December. Federal law requires all […] The post <strong>DHS and DCH Urging Medicaid Members to Confirm Contact Information Before Redetermination Begins in April</strong> appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
GEORGIA STATE
wfxl.com

Southwest Georgia communities rebuilding after Sunday storms

Damage reports followed not long after numerous severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings were issued by the National Weather Service Sunday. At the time of publication, no word on if there were any injuries reported. This weekend is the sixth anniversary of the 2017 tornado outbreak that spawned over 50 tornadoes...
COFFEE COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy