At the end of each year, it is common to make New Year resolutions and commit to doing things differently. As we look back on the last few years, it has been a rocky ride comprised of the pandemic and uncertainties. The uncertainties are probably the most concerning considering we do not what the future holds. One thing we want to foresee if possible is, “the canary in the coal mine.” Well, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is here to help with the unforeseen. We can help with mitigating the unforeseen with our counseling and mentoring services from our resource partners.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO