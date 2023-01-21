Read full article on original website
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Business mentoring helps with the unforeseen
At the end of each year, it is common to make New Year resolutions and commit to doing things differently. As we look back on the last few years, it has been a rocky ride comprised of the pandemic and uncertainties. The uncertainties are probably the most concerning considering we do not what the future holds. One thing we want to foresee if possible is, “the canary in the coal mine.” Well, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is here to help with the unforeseen. We can help with mitigating the unforeseen with our counseling and mentoring services from our resource partners.
Georgia seeing a shortage of primary care physicians
MACON, Ga. — A national foundation says one out of three Georgians -- more than 3.3 million people -- live in areas without a primary care physician. Rural counties with a lack of health resources are seeing the most need. According to data from the Kaiser Family Foundation, Georgia...
More help is emerging for Georgia police dealing with stress, burnout
The first traumatic event Officer Hayden Hurley experienced as a police officer had an easy fix — or so he thought. He w...
$350 Inflation relief checks: Who is eligible for this support?
Inflation relief checks up to $350 from a one-time payment that was given to low-income people in late September remain unclaimed in Georgia. Due to issues with client IDs or inability to access cards, there are still $235 million in unclaimed payments out of the $1 billion distributed. Georgia Financial...
Medical Minute: Subcutaneous Fat
In this week's Medical Minute, Dr. Joseph Hobbs, Chair Emeritus of thr Department of Family Medicine at the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University, discusses how subcutaneous fat plays a different role in males versus females when it comes to the brain inflammation that contribute to dementia and stroke.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Virginia farmer represents industry in national committee discussion on high energy costs
WASHINGTON—The petroleum-based plastic bags used to package Virginia-grown potatoes cost David Hickman 12 cents each in 2020. That price jumped to 16 cents in 2022. In the face of ongoing energy price hikes, a 4-cent increase per bag seems insignificant. “But if you buy a half million of these,...
wvlt.tv
How at-home solar is evolving: From ‘green’ to protecting from disaster
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Solar is making headlines across the Southeast. In mid-January, a $2.5 billion investment for solar energy was announced in Georgia, and following December’s TVA power blackouts, solar energy is turning heads – and changing a few minds. “There will be some nights that I...
wuga.org
State marijuana regulators are about to vote on new program rules
Georgia’s long-delayed medical marijuana program is about to take off. However, a string of unresolved lawsuits still lingers from companies that lost out in the bidding for licenses. The Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission is expected to vote Jan. 25 on rules for the companies. All aspects of...
Join the Buc-ee's family in Georgia and earn thousands: Check the details and apply
Since its inauguration, Buc-ee's has opened countless stores in different parts of the United States. Alone in Texas, it has over 30 stations and the number is counting. Similarly, there are several stores in South Carolina, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Georgia, and a few are under development in Mississippi, Louisiana, Colorado, and Missouri.
Albany Herald
Long-stalled medical cannabis program may finally get off the ground
ATLANTA — Georgia’s long-delayed medical marijuana program is about to take off, despite a spate of unresolved lawsuits from companies that lost out in the bidding for licenses. The Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission is expected to vote Wednesday on rules governing all aspects of the program...
Repealing Georgia's CON requirement will improve healthcare, panel says
(The Center Square) — When Katie Chubb wanted to open a new birthing center in Augusta, she wasn't surprised the local community would support the new service. Rather, it was who opposed it: three local hospitals. To open her center, she needed a so-called certificate of need, state approval...
Gov. Kemp: Key industries sustain momentum for state’s economic development
Governor Brian P. Kemp, in conjunction with the Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD), announced that Georgia sustained its momentum through economic development projects in key industries during the first half of Fiscal Year 2023 (July 1 through Dec. 31, 2022). The 218 locations or expansions supported by GDEcD’s Global...
Gwinnett teacher turnover rate outpaces state, national average
Gwinnett County Public Schools is working on improving recruitment and retention of teachers.
This Huge General Store in Georgia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you live in Georgia and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
Georgia taking applications for game wardens
JONES COUNTY, Ga. — Chances are pretty good you know what doctors, lawyers, and teachers do, but how about game wardens?. The state is taking applications right now, and the pay begins at $46,000. Erin McDade began her career as a game warden in 2019. "There's so much in...
cobbcountycourier.com
New Georgia House speaker says state tobacco tax hike is possible, dims hopes for Medicaid expansion
By Jill Nolin, Georgia Recorder [This article first appeared in the Georgia Recorder, republished with permission]. This story was updated at 2:15 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2023 with additional comment. If anyone was harboring hope that a new House speaker might want to take a fresh look at full Medicaid...
Georgia college leaders warn falling enrollment could lead to budget problems, weaken schools
ATLANTA (AP) — Leaders of Georgia’s public universities and technical colleges warned lawmakers Wednesday that their schools could be weakened by budget decreases based on declining enrollment. State lawmakers use funding formulas — with enrollment as the most important input — to determine how much money to spend...
Political Rewind: When will it end? Where Georgia stands with COVID three years into the pandemic
Professor Amber Schmidtke, @AmberSchmidtke, medical educator and public health microbiologist. Dr. Carlos del Rio, @CarlosdelRio7, executive associate dean, Emory School of Medicine and Grady Health System. Professor Rodney Lyn, Dean of School of Public Health, Georgia State University. The breakdown. 1. Who's at risk of getting COVID?. Three years after...
DHS and DCH Urging Medicaid Members to Confirm Contact Information Before Redetermination Begins in April
ATLANTA, GA – The Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) and Georgia Department of Community Health (DCH) are asking Medicaid and PeachCare for Kids® members to confirm their contact information as soon as possible before Medicaid redeterminations begin on April 1, 2023, following the passage of the federal omnibus spending bill in December. Federal law requires all […] The post <strong>DHS and DCH Urging Medicaid Members to Confirm Contact Information Before Redetermination Begins in April</strong> appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
wfxl.com
Southwest Georgia communities rebuilding after Sunday storms
Damage reports followed not long after numerous severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings were issued by the National Weather Service Sunday. At the time of publication, no word on if there were any injuries reported. This weekend is the sixth anniversary of the 2017 tornado outbreak that spawned over 50 tornadoes...
