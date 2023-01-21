Read full article on original website
Dorothy Bohnenkamp of Lake View
Services for 100-year-old, Dorothy Bohnenkamp of Lake View will be at 2:30 pm on Friday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Wall Lake. Visitation will run from 1 to 2:30 pm at the church. Farber & Otteman Funeral Home of Lake View is in charge of the arrangements.
Virgil Rosonke of Manning
A Memorial Mass for Virgil Rosonke, age 86, of Manning, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Sacred Heart Church in Manning. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 am at the church. Ohde Funeral Home in Manning is in charge of arrangements. Virgil passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at Manning Regional Healthcare Center in Manning.
Carroll County Veterans Affairs Recognizes Local Businesses For Outstanding Support For Vets
The Carroll County Veterans Affairs (VA) office is launching a new program to recognize local businesses that show an outstanding dedication to current and former servicemen and women. Yesterday (Tuesday), VA Administrator Tonia Lietz and Navy veteran Don Bernholtz presented plaques to 10 businesses in the community. The first businesses...
Local Counties End 2022 With Unemployment Below 2021
All but one county in the listening area ended 2022 with unemployment rates more than a half-point below where they were a year ago. This (Tuesday) morning, Iowa Workforce Development (IWD) released the county-by-county unemployment figures for December. Audubon County recorded the lowest rate in the region at 1.9 percent, a 0.5-point decrease from November and 0.8 points lower than in 2021. Carroll and Greene Counties followed close behind at 2.0 percent, 0.2 points lower than the prior month. Sac County recorded a 2.4 percent unemployment rate, unchanged from November, while Calhoun saw a 0.1-point decrease to 2.7 percent. Guthrie County climbed 0.2 points to 3.1 percent. Crawford County saw a significant spike in unemployment in December, jumping to 6.1 percent from 3.3 percent the previous month. Audubon and Greene Counties saw the most improvement over the year with a 0.8-point reduction in unemployment. Crawford County was the only county to see an increase from December 2021 to December 2022. Iowa’s unemployment rate for December stood at 3.1 percent, and the national rate was 3.5 percent. A link to the IWD’s full dataset is included below.
Carroll-Based Classroom Clinic Selected For IEDA Demonstration Fund Loan
The Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) announced Friday they had selected a Carroll-based youth mental health startup, Classroom Clinic, to receive a $100,000 Demonstration Fund loan to help expand their business model. The company was started in 2019 by Sue Gehling, a psychiatric nurse practitioner from Carroll, to increase access to student mental health resources, particularly in rural districts where that type of service can be challenging to find. The Classroom Clinic provides convenient and timely access to licensed professionals via telehealth and a team-based model, meaning providers and school staff are involved in the process from start to finish. Currently, the company serves a handful of school districts in Iowa but is poised to expand further. The IEDA Demonstration Loan will help Classroom Clinic fund market planning activities, broaden its client base, and add to its staff.
Democratic Carroll County Supervisor Candidate, Tim Tracy, Schedules Meet-And-Greets With Constituents
Tim Tracy, one of the two candidates running to fill the District 5 vacancy on the Carroll County Board of Supervisors, is hosting four meet-and-greets with constituents next week. The events will allow voters to speak directly with Tracy, a Democrat, about his positions on the issues facing Carroll County and ask questions. The first event is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 30 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the meeting room in Glidden City Hall. On Tuesday, Jan. 31, Tracy will be in Coon Rapids at the Municipal Utilities meeting room from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Another meet-and-greet is set for Wednesday, Feb. 1 at the Manning Library from 3 to 4:30 p.m. The final event takes place on Thursday, Feb. 2 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Carroll Public Library. Republican Cindy Scaturico is challenging Tracy for the District 5 supervisor seat. Early voting is open now at the Carroll County Courthouse. Election Day is Tuesday, Feb. 7.
MRHC Announces Launch Of Online Patient Portal In February
Pictured: MRHC staff train for the upcoming My eChart implementation on Feb. 15. Manning Regional Healthcare Center (MRHC) is excited to announce the launch of a new online information hub for patients next month. MRHC is partnering with St. Anthony Regional Hospital in Carroll to introduce the Meditech My eChart at their facility. Once implemented, the system will allow patients to quickly and securely view their medical records, communicate with their care team, schedule appointments, pay bills, and more. MRHC CEO Linn Block says, “We recognize that our patients’ time is valuable. The new patient portal allows patients to easily access their personal health information online wherever and whenever they want.” Block says MRHC’s partnership with St. Anthony, which has been using My eChart for several years, will facilitate staff training in Manning and allow the two hospitals to communicate information on shared patients seamlessly. MRHC plans to go live with My eChart on Feb. 15, and accounts can be set up following their next visit with a provider.
One Yes, One No From Local Legislators On Iowa’s Student First Act
Pictured: Sen. Schultz (L) and Rep. Best (Middle) during a Chamber Legislative Forum in April 2022. District 11 Representative Brian Best and District 6 Senator Jason Schultz released statements this week regarding the passage of Gov. Reynolds’ Students First Act that will provide nearly $7,600 in state funding to families sending students to private schools. Schultz, who supported the legislation, says, “It is important we recognize that Iowa taxpayers are funding a student’s education, not a public system that exists apart from its mission of educating Iowa children.” He notes the Students First Act does more than provide funding for private school students. It also allows public schools to utilize existing funds with fewer restrictions and provides an additional $1,200 per child to public schools with children who live in the district but do not attend public school. Best did not support Gov. Reynolds’ previous school choice bills and voted no this time around as well. He says his opposition was not about public funds going to private schools; instead, Best was worried about how the bill will impact rural school districts. Best says, “In some small towns, the school is a major employer and may be threatened with the possible migration of their students leaving their school.” Best and Schultz are scheduled to attend the Carroll Chamber of Commerce’s and Carroll County Growth Partnership’s first legislative forum of the 2023 session on Saturday, Jan. 28. The program begins at 10 a.m. at New Hope, 1211 E. 18th St., in Carroll.
Carroll City Council Signals Intent To Target Rental Housing Code Non-Compliance
Pictured: Compliance Officer Rick Pugh addresses the city council during the Jan. 23, 2023 meeting. It has been over 18 months since the City of Carroll implemented its rental housing inspection ordinance, and Compliance Officer Rick Pugh says most landlords are actively working with the city to bring their units up to code. Pugh updated the council during last night’s (Monday) meeting. He says inspections began in June 2021.
