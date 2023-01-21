Pictured: Sen. Schultz (L) and Rep. Best (Middle) during a Chamber Legislative Forum in April 2022. District 11 Representative Brian Best and District 6 Senator Jason Schultz released statements this week regarding the passage of Gov. Reynolds’ Students First Act that will provide nearly $7,600 in state funding to families sending students to private schools. Schultz, who supported the legislation, says, “It is important we recognize that Iowa taxpayers are funding a student’s education, not a public system that exists apart from its mission of educating Iowa children.” He notes the Students First Act does more than provide funding for private school students. It also allows public schools to utilize existing funds with fewer restrictions and provides an additional $1,200 per child to public schools with children who live in the district but do not attend public school. Best did not support Gov. Reynolds’ previous school choice bills and voted no this time around as well. He says his opposition was not about public funds going to private schools; instead, Best was worried about how the bill will impact rural school districts. Best says, “In some small towns, the school is a major employer and may be threatened with the possible migration of their students leaving their school.” Best and Schultz are scheduled to attend the Carroll Chamber of Commerce’s and Carroll County Growth Partnership’s first legislative forum of the 2023 session on Saturday, Jan. 28. The program begins at 10 a.m. at New Hope, 1211 E. 18th St., in Carroll.

IOWA STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO