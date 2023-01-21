Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: New Mexico arrives in latest Top 25 And 1 after clutch overtime win
The Mountain West currently rates as the nation's fifth-best conference, according to the NET. It's ahead of both the ACC and the Pac-12 — and on track to get at least three schools, and perhaps as many as five, into the 2023 NCAA Tournament. Two of those schools played...
College Basketball World Shocked By Stunning Upset Sunday
There have been some pretty wild upsets in college basketball this season , but few if any will be as big as the one we just had today. No. 1 Houston has just been shocked at home against conference rival Temple, losing 56-55. Temple's Damian Dunn and Zach Hicks combined for 28 points, while no ...
No. 14 TCU blows out No. 2 Kansas in Allen Fieldhouse
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Shahada Wells scored 17 points as No. 14 TCU beat No. 2 Kansas 83-60 on Saturday in one of the worst losses in Bill Self’s 20-year coaching career with the Jayhawks. The loss snapped a 16-game winning streak at home for Kansas and was...
NCAA Releases Its New College Basketball Top 25
Another week of the 2022-23 men's college basketball season is in the books. Monday afternoon, NCAA writer Andy Katz released his latest college hoops Top 25 poll. Purdue, which is 19-1 on the season, 8-1 in the Big Ten, comes in at No. 1 in the rankings. The Boilermakers are coming off a close ...
ESPN's Computer Ranks College Basketball's Top 25 Teams
The 2022-23 men's college basketball season is really heating up in late January. While the official college basketball top 25 polls won't update until Monday, ESPN's computer model, the Basketball Power Index, has updated on Sunday morning. Here's how ESPN's computer model would rank the top 25 ...
Meet 20 top candidates for national high school girls basketball player of the year
Several states are at different points of their high school girls basketball season, with some just hitting the midpoint and others starting the playoffs next month. But in every state we’ve seen enough to gain a decent understanding of each team’s makeup and which players have looked like the ...
McDonald’s All-American Rejection Puts Overtime Elite Star in a Pickle
In the swiftly changing world of elite youth sports, the venerable McDonald’s All-American all-star basketball game suddenly finds itself facing criticism from a Jeff Bezos-backed basketball academy over the question of what constitutes a modern high school. McDonald’s will announce its final rosters on Tuesday for the March event in Houston, which features both boys and girls from the 2023 graduating class. But a controversy surrounding the choices erupted earlier this month, when the McDonald’s selection committee left Kentucky recruit Robert Dillingham, a consensus top-10 player now with the Overtime Elite (OTE) basketball program in Atlanta, off the list of 700...
In a first, women's basketball AP Top 25 has no Texas teams
For the first time in the 47-year history of the Associated Press women's basketball poll, no team from Texas is in the Top 25. South Carolina, Ohio State and Stanford are atop the poll.
Alabama MBB ranks No. 2 in latest AP top 25 poll
Alabama men’s basketball is now ranked No. 2 in the nation, according to the latest AP top-25 poll. The Crimson Tide sits atop the SEC with a 17-2 overall record and an in-conference record of 7-0. Nate Oats and his team are currently projected to be a top seed...
Comments / 0