College Basketball World Shocked By Stunning Upset Sunday

There have been some pretty wild upsets in college basketball this season , but few if any will be as big as the one we just had today. No. 1 Houston has just been shocked at home against conference rival Temple, losing 56-55. Temple's Damian Dunn and Zach Hicks combined for 28 points, while no ...
NCAA Releases Its New College Basketball Top 25

Another week of the 2022-23 men's college basketball season is in the books. Monday afternoon, NCAA writer Andy Katz released his latest college hoops Top 25 poll. Purdue, which is 19-1 on the season, 8-1 in the Big Ten, comes in at No. 1 in the rankings. The Boilermakers are coming off a close ...
ESPN's Computer Ranks College Basketball's Top 25 Teams

The 2022-23 men's college basketball season is really heating up in late January. While the official college basketball top 25 polls won't update until Monday, ESPN's computer model, the Basketball Power Index, has updated on Sunday morning. Here's how ESPN's computer model would rank the top 25 ...
McDonald’s All-American Rejection Puts Overtime Elite Star in a Pickle

In the swiftly changing world of elite youth sports, the venerable McDonald’s All-American all-star basketball game suddenly finds itself facing criticism from a Jeff Bezos-backed basketball academy over the question of what constitutes a modern high school. McDonald’s will announce its final rosters on Tuesday for the March event in Houston, which features both boys and girls from the 2023 graduating class. But a controversy surrounding the choices erupted earlier this month, when the McDonald’s selection committee left Kentucky recruit Robert Dillingham, a consensus top-10 player now with the Overtime Elite (OTE) basketball program in Atlanta, off the list of 700...
