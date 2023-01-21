ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax, VA

Owner of Alexandria’s Birchmere, Gary Oelze dies at 80

The owner of the Alexandria, Virginia, music venue The Birchmere has died. Gary Oelze was 80. First reported by The Zebra, Oelze was the “hands-on” operator of Alexandria’s “most famous music venue,” which first opened as a restaurant in 1966 in the Shirlington neighborhood. It was named after a boys camp, and to boost nighttime business, Oelze, who was the manager at the time, decided to “add a music vibe,” The Zebra reported.
Teen arrested in deadly shooting outside Metro station

A teenager has been taken into custody following a deadly shooting outside a Metro station in Prince George’s County, Maryland. According to the Metro Transit Police Department, 17-year-old D’Hani Rispus was arrested Monday in D.C. after the Sunday shooting that left a 19-year-old man dead. Rispus will be...
2 people killed in Waldorf crash overnight Saturday

Two people are dead following a crash in Waldorf, Maryland, after a driver ran a red light overnight Saturday, according to authorities. Maryland State Police said that troopers from the La Plata Barrack responded to a “serious motor vehicle collision” around 1 a.m. on U.S. Route 301 in the area of St. Patrick’s Drive.
Victim fatally shot outside of Southern Ave. Metro Station

A victim was found fatally shot outside of the Southern Avenue Metro Station in Hillcrest Heights, Maryland, early Sunday evening. In a tweet, Metro Transit Police said officers responding to reports of a shooting at the station’s parking lot around 4:45 p.m. found the male victim of unknown age with a gunshot wound. They said despite CPR and other life saving measures being administered, he died at the scene.
Driver in custody after exchanging gunfire with officer in Lanham

Prince George’s County, Maryland, police have arrested a driver they say exchanged gunfire with an officer before fleeing Monday morning. Police Chief Malik Aziz said his department received a 911 call around 8:40 a.m. Monday about a suspicious vehicle on Lanham’s Hickory Hill Avenue. “The caller advised that...
Two people dead after Prince George’s Co. house fire

Two adults were found dead inside a home in Temple Hills, Maryland, Saturday night after a fire broke out, according to the Prince George’s County Fire and EMS Department. Firefighters said they responded to the home in the 5700 Block of Center Drive, off Old Branch Avenue just after 10 p.m.
