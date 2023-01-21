Read full article on original website
WTOP
Howard University to lead military research center funded by Defense Department
Howard University in D.C. has become the first historically Black college or university to lead a University Affiliated Research Center, or UARC. “Howard’s new research center will protect our most precious asset, and that most precious asset is our men and women in uniform,” said U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III.
WTOP
Owner of Alexandria’s Birchmere, Gary Oelze dies at 80
The owner of the Alexandria, Virginia, music venue The Birchmere has died. Gary Oelze was 80. First reported by The Zebra, Oelze was the “hands-on” operator of Alexandria’s “most famous music venue,” which first opened as a restaurant in 1966 in the Shirlington neighborhood. It was named after a boys camp, and to boost nighttime business, Oelze, who was the manager at the time, decided to “add a music vibe,” The Zebra reported.
WTOP
Stafford Co. schools apologizes to students, joins list of systems in National Merit controversy
Stafford County Public Schools has announced that six students did not receive timely notification of their National Merit Scholar Commended Student status. The Virginia school system said it learned of the delayed notification on Thursday, apologizing “for the administrative error and the frustration this delay has caused.”. “This is...
WTOP
After announcing resignation, Prince William County registrar reverses course, will remain in his position
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Prince William County Registrar Eric Olsen is sticking around for now. Olsen, who vocally announced his resignation in October, told the Electoral Board last week that he...
WTOP
Teen arrested in deadly shooting outside Metro station
A teenager has been taken into custody following a deadly shooting outside a Metro station in Prince George’s County, Maryland. According to the Metro Transit Police Department, 17-year-old D’Hani Rispus was arrested Monday in D.C. after the Sunday shooting that left a 19-year-old man dead. Rispus will be...
WTOP
Criminal charges dropped against Prince George’s Co. officers accused of double-dipping
Charges lodged against 13 Maryland police officers and a recently retired officer were dropped Monday by the Office of the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney. The office said it dropped charges because of new evidence the defense brought to prosecutors’ attention. The accusations, from five months ago, were for theft and misconduct.
WTOP
2 people killed in Waldorf crash overnight Saturday
Two people are dead following a crash in Waldorf, Maryland, after a driver ran a red light overnight Saturday, according to authorities. Maryland State Police said that troopers from the La Plata Barrack responded to a “serious motor vehicle collision” around 1 a.m. on U.S. Route 301 in the area of St. Patrick’s Drive.
WTOP
Victim fatally shot outside of Southern Ave. Metro Station
A victim was found fatally shot outside of the Southern Avenue Metro Station in Hillcrest Heights, Maryland, early Sunday evening. In a tweet, Metro Transit Police said officers responding to reports of a shooting at the station’s parking lot around 4:45 p.m. found the male victim of unknown age with a gunshot wound. They said despite CPR and other life saving measures being administered, he died at the scene.
WTOP
Driver in custody after exchanging gunfire with officer in Lanham
Prince George’s County, Maryland, police have arrested a driver they say exchanged gunfire with an officer before fleeing Monday morning. Police Chief Malik Aziz said his department received a 911 call around 8:40 a.m. Monday about a suspicious vehicle on Lanham’s Hickory Hill Avenue. “The caller advised that...
WTOP
Two people dead after Prince George’s Co. house fire
Two adults were found dead inside a home in Temple Hills, Maryland, Saturday night after a fire broke out, according to the Prince George’s County Fire and EMS Department. Firefighters said they responded to the home in the 5700 Block of Center Drive, off Old Branch Avenue just after 10 p.m.
WTOP
‘Money left on the table’: What residents who never file tax returns miss out on
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser showed up in Ward 7 on Monday to talk about one of only two certainties in life — and thankfully, this time it wasn’t death. With this week being the start of tax season, her message to incentivize people to file their taxes was a simple one: Not filing taxes can cost you.
WTOP
Deadline looms as Metro has yet to provide train operators list to safety commission
Time is running out for the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority to provide a list of train operators who Metro certified despite its safety watchdog claiming they had not met training requirements. Tuesday is the deadline for Metro to comply with requests from the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission to provide...
