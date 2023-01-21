ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staff & Graph Podcast: Bo Horvat To Boston?

By Staff & Graph
The Hockey News
The Hockey News
 4 days ago

Mike and Rachel dive into the All-Star Game fan additions and jerseys, rumblings about Bo Horvat, what trading him to Boston could look like and more.

In this episode recorded on the afternoon of Jan. 20, Mike and Rachel dive into the all-star fan additions and jerseys (00:00-17:17), rumblings around Bo Horvat, what a potential Horvat trade to Boston could look like, and Luke Schenn (17:17-28:15).

They finally dive into the Ivan Provorov situation and quickly touch on Bruce Boudreau not being at today's morning skate (28:15-END).

The Hockey News

The Hockey News

The Hockey News is your source for the inside scoop on NHL and hockey news worldwide

